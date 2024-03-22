GT vs MI – IPL Prediction & Odds

IPL 2024 will feature GT vs MI on 24 March. In our preview of the GT vs MI IPL game, we predict which team will win.

GT vs MI Odds

Result Odds GT to win 2.042 at PariPesa MI to win 1.837 at PariPesa

(The above GT vs MI odds are courtesy of PariPesa, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.)

Can Gill Lead GT to Victory Against MI Led by His Former Skipper?

The teams have won two each of the four Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians matches played so far. So, the h2h comparison is tied.

Barring the exclusion of Hardik Pandya, GT’s batting is as solid as ever. With Rashid Khan at number eight, they bat deep. However, Shami’s absence from the bowling line-up will hurt.

MI have arguably the best batting line up of the competition. The addition of Hardik Pandya will boost them in the bowling department as well. Bumrah’s return to the bowling ranks is cause for alarm for rival batting line ups.

How Will the Weather and Pitch Affect the Game?

The weather in Ahmedabad will be mainly sunny during the day on 24 March. The temperature will vary from a day-time high of 38 degrees Celsius to a night-time low of 25 degrees.

A dry wicket is likely to aid spin; however, the bowlers should not expect excessive turn. There will be a bit of swing to motivate the fast bowlers. Overall, it will not be a perfectly batting friendly wicket. Batters would need to adjust to the pace of the wicket before engaging in stroke play.

How Will GT and MI Line up?

GT are likely to replace the injured Md Shami with Mohit Sharma. Otherwise, barring Hardik Pandya, the team will include most players who featured in the IPL 2023 final versus CSK.

MI are without Cameron Green whom they released prior to the IPL auction. However, they are boosted by Bumrah’s return to fitness. Hardik Pandya’s inclusion is another major change.

GT

The GT XI versus MI will probably include the following players:

Gill

Saha

Sai Sudarshan

Williamson

Vijay Shankar

David Miller

R Tewatia

Rashid Khan

Mohit Sharma

Noor Ahmad

Umesh Yadav

MI

MI’s playing eleven versus GT is likely to be as under:

Sharma

I Kishan

SKY

Tim David

D Brevis

T Varma

Hardik Pandya

M Nabi

Karthikeya

Bumrah

Behrendorff

Our GT vs MI Prediction

In our GT vs MI prediction, we believe that five-time champions MI will prevail over GT in the IPL 2024 on 24 March.

MI have the best batting line up in the IPL. Their bowling has been boosted by the return of Bumrah and the addition of Hardik Pandya. Importantly, in Hardik and Sharma, they have two men who know how to win the IPL trophy.

Our prediction is based on an analysis of various factors that can influence the outcome. Importantly, we have relied on what is known as the BETSiE method.

Using this method, we have considered the result of all IPL matches played so far and every IPL game yet to happen. Specifically, we have considered runs for and against while making our GT vs MI today match prediction.

For instance, the expected runs for GT in all matches equal 187.5. Likewise, the expected runs for MI in all matches are computed as 191.4. The expected runs against GT and MI respectively in all matches have been computed as 169.9 and 180.2.

The BetSiE formula also factors overs faced and wickets fallen while arriving at the average expected run rates for and against.

Note: The BETSiE supercomputer numbers are from bettingexpert.com, which is helping us in confirming the betting advice we are giving.

GT vs MI Betting Tips

Consider our following GT vs MI betting tips, as shown in the table below.

Recommended Bet Odds Most Sixes Mumbai Indians 1.85 at 10CRIC First Innings Any Player to Score 50 1.37 at 10CRIC

Why MI Are Likely to Register More Sixes

GT have some great six hitters in their ranks, including Miller and Rashid Khan. However, MI’s batting powerhouse has some of the greatest sloggers of T20 cricket. These include Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, and Hardik Pandya. These players are habitual six hitters.

For the above reasons, we consider this a safe bet.

Why the First Innings Will Feature a Player Who Scores 50 or More

Given the weather and pitch conditions, we foresee a match of modest totals. The average scores at the Narendra Modi Stadium are:

First innings: 165

Second innings: 151

The toss winning captain is likely to opt to bat first and put up a score. Both teams have the batting to match or surpass the average first innings total of 165. At least one top order batter is likely to score a half-century to make such score possible.

Thus, we consider this a safe bet.

Disclaimer: Before you start your GT vs MI betting process, remember that no winnings are ever guaranteed.