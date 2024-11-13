Greece vs England Predictions: Unbeaten hosts aim to extend streak

Our football predictions expert presents his top three bets and forecasts for Greece vs England, as they clash in the Nations League.

+

Greece vs England Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Greece vs England

Double Chance Greece Victory or draw with odds of @2.05, equating to a 49% chance of the hosts avoiding defeat.

Vangelis Pavlidis to score with odds of @ 4.00, indicating a 25% chance of the Benfica forward scoring.

Both teams to score with odds of @ 2.00, representing a 50% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Greece could maintain their unbeaten run with a 2-2 draw against England in Athens.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The stakes are high as Greece host England in Athens for a pivotal Nations League clash on Thursday. Greece vs England predictions suggest a fiercely contested match with both teams eager to secure crucial points.

Following their historic 2-1 victory at Wembley in October, Greece sits atop Group B2 with a perfect record of five wins. Meanwhile, England, managed by interim boss Lee Carsley, urgently needs a victory to stay in the promotion race, as Thomas Tuchel is rumoured to be nearing a move to Manchester United.

Greece are in phenomenal form under Ivan Jovanovic, achieving five consecutive victories, including four clean sheets in the Nations League. Their defensive solidity has been remarkable, conceding just one goal in their Nations League campaign - Jude Bellingham's strike at Wembley.

England's form has been inconsistent, despite their Euro 2024 final appearance. They've won just seven of their 15 matches across all competitions this year, with three victories coming in the Nations League. Even more troubling is their defensive vulnerability, having allowed goals in six of their last eight games.

Probable Lineups for Greece vs. England

The probable lineup for Greece in the "4-2-3-1"

Vlachodimos; Rota, Mavropanos, Koulierakis, Tsimikas; Pelkas, Siopis; T Chatzigiovannis, Bakasetas, Tzokis; Pavlidis.

The probable lineup for England in the "4-2-3-1"

Pickford; Walker, Colwill, Guehi, Lewis; Bellingham, Rice; Saka, Palmer, Gordon; Kane.

Unbeaten hosts can continue streak

Greece's perfect Nations League record and home form make this an attractive proposition. They've won all five Nations League matches this season and are unbeaten in their last five home games.

Their defensive organisation has been exceptional, with four clean sheets in five Nations League matches, suggesting they have the tactical discipline to frustrate England's attack.

England's vulnerability stems from their poor away performance, defensive weaknesses, and the ongoing transition between managers.

The lineup used at Wembley showed tactical uncertainty under Carsley., and with Tuchel watching from afar, there could be added pressure on both players and interim staff.

Greece could gain confidence from their win at Wembley. Having already proven they can compete with, and beat England, Greece will be brimming with confidence. Their recent record of five consecutive wins, including four clean sheets, shows they're in peak form.

The home advantage in Athens, combined with their tactical maturity under Jovanovic, makes them a serious threat to take at least a point from this match.

Greece vs England Bet 1: Double Chance Greece Victory or draw @ 2.05

Vangelis to orchestrate another goal

In Greece's recent fixtures, they've demonstrated consistent attacking threat, scoring at least two goals in all four of their Nations League games. Their forward line has been particularly effective at home, with main striker Vangelis Pavlidas likely to lead their offensive efforts.

The team's confidence from their Wembley victory could translate into more attacking opportunities. The Benfica striker's confidence is likely soaring above the rest, having scored both goals.

Having scored three goals in the last three games for his club, he will be coming into this contest hot. The seasoned striker aims to capitalise on the uncertainty in England's defence, especially with Trent Alexander-Arnold now a doubtful starter.

Greece vs England Bet 2: Vangelis Pavlidas Anytime Scorer @ 4.00

Expect goal action at both ends

In six of their last eight matches, both England and their opponents have found the net, showcasing England's mix of strong attacking play and defensive frailties.

Despite their defensive issues, they still possess formidable attacking talent with in-form players like Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer, and the fit-again Bukayo Saka. These attacking options should ensure they maintain their scoring record, even against Greece's robust defence.

While Greece has been defensively solid, they've shown they can be breached by quality opposition, as demonstrated in the 2-2 draw with France. This indicates that England's attacking quality should be sufficient to score.

Greece's own attacking prowess cannot be overlooked, having scored at least two goals in all four of their Nations League games this year. The defensive reshuffling forced by England's injuries could create opportunities for the hosts to continue their scoring streak.

Greece vs England predictions suggest a high-scoring encounter with both teams likely to find the back of the net.