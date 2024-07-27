Gold Rush: Three alternatives to Erling Haaland to back for the Premier League Golden Boot

Man City's Erling Haaland is odds-on to land a hat-trick of Premier League Golden Boots, but who are the alternatives to back in 2024/25?

Haaland scored 36 goals in his first season at City, six more than runner-up Harry Kane, and 27 last term, five more than Chelsea forward Cole Palmer.

The total was down, the gap had narrowed, so does that mean Haaland might not have it all his own way in the race to be crowned Premier League's top scorer for a third time?

Our expert analyses the three next best bets besides Haaland to win the Premier League golden boot this term.

Premier League 2024/25 Golden Boot

All odds are courtesy of BC.Game, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Player Odds Erling Haaland 1.66 Mohamed Salah 11.00 Alexander Isak 17.00 Darwin Nunez 17.00 Ollie Watkins 17.00 Cole Palmer 21.00 Heung-Min Son 34.00

England ace Palmer ready to pounce

Haaland's impact at the Etihad meant Cole Palmer was one of those forwards who headed away from Manchester to find fame and fortune - and what a season he has just had.

Palmer made a £40m switch to Chelsea and after initially struggling to stake a claim for a starting berth, by the end of term he was absolutely undroppable.

The 22-year-old, operating mainly off the right flank, managed to score 22 league goals in a pretty average Chelsea side, including 13 in the last two months.

He then went off to Germany in England, scored a stunner in the 2-1 final loss to Spain, and boasts a self-belief that means he can definitely improve again on last term's numbers.

Isak on track for another free-scoring term

Nine of Palmer's goals came from the penalty spot and in these times of VAR intervention, a spot-kick exponent is a must to have on any Golden Boot shortlist.

Newcastle's Alexander Isak falls into that category with five of his 21 goals last term coming from the penalty spot. Fourteen of those 21 came since Boxing Day, even more impressive considering he had a month off through injury.

The Swede was something of a slow-burner on his arrival at St James' Park, but now he looks the real deal and it's hard to see him not at least replicating last season's feats.

Isak missed eight Newcastle league games last term, which might have cost him a shot at overhauling Haaland.

Son to shine in pursuit of the Boot

Tottenham scored only two penalties last term - both converted by Heung-Min Son - an unusually low number which they can probably up this term.

There's an attack-mindedness about Australian boss Ange Postecoglou which resulted in Tottenham creating plenty of chances - only the top three sides had more - and Son top-scoring with 17.

The South Korean has reached double figures in each of his last eight seasons in north London and there is every reason to believe, especially given the way that Tottenham go about their game, that he can at least match his 23-goal haul of 2021/22.