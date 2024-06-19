Germany vs Hungary Predictions: Quick-starting Germans to keep a 100% record

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Germany vs Hungary ahead of their clash in Group A of Euro 2024.

+

Germany vs Hungary Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Germany vs. Hungary

Germany half-time, full-time with odds of @ 1.77 on 1xBet, equating to a 56.5% and 61.0% chance for the host nation to lead at half-time and full-time.

Barnabas Varga to score with odds of @ 5.50 on 1xBet , indicating an 18.2% chance for the Hungarian forward to score.

, indicating an 18.2% chance for the Hungarian forward to score. Both teams to score with odds of @ 2.05 on 1xBet, representing a 48.8% chance for both nations to find the back of the net.

Germany can edge an entertaining clash against Hungary by a scoreline of 3-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Almost before we know it, the second round of fixtures are underway in the European Championships. Germany and Hungary are first up in Group A, with both nations having had completely contrasting fortunes on Match Day 1.

Germany set a very high bar as they opened this latest edition of the European Championships with a 5-1 destruction of Scotland. They know a win here will seal their progression through to the Round of 16.

Many considered Hungary to be the dark horses with the potential to go deep into this tournament, a title that has seemed like a poisoned chalice in recent years. This was highlighted by their 3-1 defeat to Switzerland on Saturday.

Probable Lineups for Germany vs. Hungary

The probable lineup for Germany in the 4-2-3-1

M. Neuer; M. Mittelstadt, A. Rudiger, J. Tah, J. Kimmich; C R. Andrich, T. Kroos; F. Wirtz, I. Gundogan, J. Musiala; Kai Havertz

The probable lineup for Hungary in the 3-4-2-1

P. Gulacsi; A. Fiola, W. Orban, A. Szalai; M. Kerkez, A. Schafer, A Nagy, B. Bolla; D. Szoboszlai, R. Sallai; B. Varga

Host nation to edge an entertaining clash

Even in the wildest dreams of an entire nation, they would not have predicted the kind of performance and result they saw unfold before their eyes in the opening fixture of Euro 2024. It was a 5-1 thrashing of Scotland with five different scorers.

Hungary, on the other hand, suffered some kind of stage fright. They did not get going until they were already 2-0 down to the Swiss, ultimately losing 3-1.

Julian Nagelsmann saw his men fly out of the traps and race into a 2-0 lead within 20 minutes before extending it to 3-0 by half-time. In contrast, the Magyars didn’t turn up in the opening 45 minutes and started the second half already trailing 2-0.

Germany vs Hungary Bet 1: Germany Half Time Full Time @ 1.77 with 1xBet

Varga to prove again he can hit a Barn door

Dominik Szoboszlai has been stealing all the headlines for the Hungarian national team for a while now. Rightfully so, as the Liverpool player has been topping most metrics amongst his teammates. However, he may now have a challenger in the goalscoring stakes.

After putting a great header narrowly wide at the start of the second half against the Swiss, Barnabas Varga wasn’t to be denied. Shortly after, the Hungarian league’s top scorer buried an arguably more difficult header.

That’s three goals in his last two internationals and his link up play with his skipper could cause the hosts serious headaches. With Germany being very short favourites and having a host of attacking talent on display, we are getting a big price on Varga to score again.

Germany vs Hungary Bet 2: Barnabas Varga Anytime Scorer @ 5.50 with 1xBet

Ravenous Hungary can challenge the hosts once again

If there is one underdog in this competition that will take on this German side with little fear, it has to be Hungary. Unusually, we have some very recent meetings to call upon in an international competition.

These two nations met in Munich 18 months ago in the delayed Euro 2020 after being drawn together in Group F. Hungary produced a resilient performance, taking the lead twice before ultimately settling for a point in a 2-2 draw.

Meeting twice during the 2022 Nations League campaign, the Magyars surprised many with a 1-1 draw in the home tie. Even more remarkably, they sent shockwaves across Europe by recording a 1-0 win in Germany, despite being given no chance by most judges.

With the hosts’ creativity and firepower, they are expected to get on the scoresheet. Having conceded against the Scots despite the Tartan Army failing to muster a shot on target, Hungary will aim to at least match that tally as they aim to keep their tournament alive.