France vs USA Olympics Predictions: Les Bleus Claim an Easy Win

The men’s football group stages get underway on 24th July in Nice and Marseille. Hosts France take on the USA at the Stade Velodrome.

France vs USA Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for France vs USA

Over 2.5 total goals with odds of @1.65 on Stake, equating to a 60.6% implied probability.

Alexandre Lacazette to score with odds of @2.10 on Stake, indicating a 47.6% implied probability.

Jean-Philippe Mateta to score with odds of @2.37 on Stake, indicating a 42.2% implied probability.

France should be expected to beat the USA by a scoreline of 3-0 on the opening day of the tournament.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

France are the betting favourites to win gold in the men's football tournament. With a talented squad and home advantage, Les Bleus are heavily favoured in the betting markets to get the better of the USA in their opening match on Wednesday.

With Loïc Badé, Alexandre Lacazette, and Jean-Philippe Mateta as their overage players, France have not selected the biggest names, but these are players with a combination of experience and good form.

Les Bleus continue to produce elite talents throughout their youth setup. This squad is packed with top-tier young players, despite Bradley Barcola, Warren Zaire-Emery, Leny Yoro, and Khepren Thuram all withdrawing from the squad.

The USA squad is not short on talent either, with several intriguing players to watch. However, their Olympic record is not something to write home about with only one appearance beyond the group stage since the 1956 Games.

A disappointing showing at the Copa America puts some pressure on the youngsters representing the USA in this competition. Marko Mitrovic will be leading the team, which includes Walker Zimmerman, Miles Robinson, and Djordje Mihailovic as the overage players.

Probable Lineups for France vs USA

France probable XI:

Restes; Sildillia, Bade, Lukeba, Truffert; Doue, Millot, Kone; Mateta, Lacazette, Olise.

USA probable XI:

Schulte; Robinson, Dietz, Zimmerman, Tolkin; Tessman, Mihailovic; Paredes, Booth, Aaronson; McGuire.

Goals Expected in Marseille

France are 1.33 to win this match, so we’re best off looking at the goals markets for betting value. Les Bleus have looked good in preparation for this tournament, while the USA suffered a 2-0 defeat to Japan in Kansas City last month.

Even with a raft of under-23 stars missing and an arguably underwhelming set of overage players, Thierry Henry still has an excellent squad to choose from. Home advantage is bound to count for something in this tournament, and we have seen the hosts beat Paraguay 4-1 and the Dominican Republic 7-0 this month.

The USA have upside on their team, but they will likely be overmatched here. Most of the players are still based in MLS, with the few in Europe far from the elite clubs. We are backing an emphatic win for the hosts – they should hit this over on their own.

France vs USA Bet 1: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.65 with Stake

Experience Pays For Lacazette

Scorer of 53 goals in two seasons since returning to Lyon, Alexandre Lacazette was a smart choice as an overage player. He hasn’t played for the senior team since 2017, but Lacazette is an ultra-experienced player with over 450 club appearances to his name.

Penalties are part of that goal tally, and that could be a factor with a talented France team facing this USA defence. Lacazette overachieved his expected goals by a long way last season, which would usually put us off backing him here, but he has a consistent track record of being an above-average finisher.

We expect this France attack, with excellent creative talents in Michael Olise, Rayan Cherki, and others to create numerous chances on Wednesday night. Lacazette is good value to be the beneficiary of that attacking prowess.

France vs USA Bet 2: Alexandre Lacazette Anytime Scorer @ 2.10 with Stake

Mateta Finds The Net After Strong End To The Season

Just 12 months ago, Jean-Philippe Mateta being one of France’s overage players seemed pretty far-fetched. The Frenchman scored 16 Premier League goals last season, though, and finished the campaign with nine goals in his final six appearances.

Unlocked by OIiver Glasner, Mateta scored twice against Paraguay earlier this month, and will surely start alongside Lacazette and his former teammate Michael Olise.

This hot streak is not going to be sustainable long-term, but we are backing the Crystal Palace man to keep rolling. He’s got two goals in two appearances for France’s under-23s, so backing him at 2.10 seems like a decent option here.