FK Qarabag vs Lyon Predictions: French side to succeed in

Our football predictions expert shares his top bets and forecasts for FK Qarabag vs Lyon ahead of this Europa League clash, on Thursday, 10.15 pm.

+

FK Qarabag vs Lyon Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for FK Qarabag vs Lyon

Lyon Victory with odds of @1.90 on Parimatch , equating to a 52% chance of the French club winning.

, equating to a 52% chance of the French club winning. Alexandre Lacazette to score with odds of @2.40 on Parimatch , indicating a 41% chance of the French forward scoring.

, indicating a 41% chance of the French forward scoring. Over 2.5 Goals with odds of @1.55 on Parimatch, representing a 63% chance for three match goals or more.

Lyon should be expected to win against FK Qarabag by a scoreline of 1-2.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bet of the Day prediction page!

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

FK Qarabag meet Lyon in round five of the 24/25 Europa League this Thursday, in one of the early kick-offs.

It has been a tricky start for the hosts, who have lost three of their opening four matches, seeing them struggling towards the bottom end of the table.

Consecutive home defeats against Malmo and Ajax has shown they aren’t quite up to it at this level, and it looks as though their Europa League journey may just end at this stage.

Lyon have been slightly better, picking up seven points from 12, although they did perform impressively when hammering Rangers 4-1 on the road. If they put in the same kind of performance here, they’ll return home with the three points.

Probable Lineups for FK Qarabag vs Lyon

The probable lineup for FK Qarabag in the "system of play."

Kochalski; Bayramov, Medina, Huseynov, A.Huseynov, Jankovic, Andrade, Addai, Zoubir, Kashchuk, Juninho

The probable lineup for Lyon in the "system of play."

Descamps; Abner, Caleta-Carr, Clinton Mata, Kumbedi, Caqueret, Omari, Tessmann, Orban, Benrahma, Orban

French side are worthy favourites

Lyon will fancy their chances when they travel to Baku for round five in the Europa League. That’s because both Malmo and Ajax have returned home with the three points without too much hassle - especially the Dutch side that ran out 3-0 winners.

On their travels, Lyon secured a good point against Hoffenheim, having previously put four past Rangers in their own stadium. They are confident on the road, and there’s no reason why they shouldn’t be here.

Qarabag surprised most with a win away against Bodo Glimt, but that run is likely to come to an end against superior opponents. Our first Europa League prediction is for Lyon to win at almost evens.

FK Qarabag vs Lyon Bet 1: Lyon Victory @1.90 with Parimatch

Bank on experienced strikers

For those looking for a goalscorer angle, we believe it is wise to stick with an experienced centre-forward who knows where the back of the net is.

Alexandre Lacazette may only have two goals in 11 Ligue 1 matches, but he’s been utilised more in the Europa League - and it shows. With three goals in his four matches, which includes a last gasp equaliser against Hoffenheim, it’s hard to ignore his current form.

Despite being used from the bench more than he’d like, the ex-Arsenal striker has done his talking on the pitch, and there’s every reason to suggest he can add a fourth to his tally in Baku.

FK Qarabag vs Lyon Bet 2: Alexandre Lacazette to score with odds of @2.40 on Parimatch

Goals anticipated in Baku

Goals and Qarabag appear to go hand in hand. They have already conceded nine goals in their four matches, but they have managed to score in three of their four matches. Only Ajax kept them at bay, but over 2.5 match goals still landed as the Dutch scored three.

In fact, over 2.5 goals have landed in all four of Qarabag’s Europa League matches. And while it has only landed in two of Lyon’s, both of their away games so far have hit the over 3.5 goal line.

Expect the game to open up if Lyon scores first, but if Qarabag continue to find the back of the net, expect Lyon to increase on the pressure - and the goals will flow.