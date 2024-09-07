Five things we've learnt from the first three weeks of the Premier League season

With the Premier League now three weeks through, our expert breaks down what we have learnt and what opportunities this could open up.

It has been an intriguing start to the new Premier League campaign, with some surprises and some new faces making an impact.

We’ve picked five key things that we have learned from the first three weeks and what impact they may have as the season progresses.

Premier League Outright Betting Tips

1 – Man Utd facing more struggles (5.00 Top Four Finish with Stake)

Three games in and already the pressure is mounting on Erik Ten Hag, with Manchester United collecting just three points and lying just 14th in the table.

A 1-0 win over Fulham on the opening weekend was quickly forgotten as they suffered a late defeat at Brighton in week two.

That loss at the Amex Stadium was then followed by a damaging 3-0 home defeat to arch rivals Liverpool, which led to some fans venting their frustration.

United now face a run of matches they would expect to win, including Premier League assignments against Southampton (a) and Crystal Palace (h).

If they don’t collect six points from those two matches, speculation over the Dutchman’s future will ramp up further.

2 – Dyche needs to lift Everton quickly (2.62 to be relegated with Stake)

Everton are bottom of the table after beginning with three consecutive league defeats for the second season in a row.

After the struggles of the last campaign, Everton seemed likely to face a relegation tussle again and the early suggestions are that will be the case.

A 3-0 home defeat to Brighton was followed by a 4-0 thumping at Tottenham, but it was their most recent loss that could leave scars amongst the Blues’ squad.

Having been 2-0 up with three minutes of normal time to play, the Toffees capitulated and eventually lost 3-2 to Bournemouth.

Sean Dyche has to try to lift his players during the international break, with a big game at Aston Villa to come on their return to action.

3 – Haaland on top form again (1.20 Top Premier League Goalscorer with Stake)

Even though he finished last season as the Premier League top scorer, there were question marks as to whether Erling Haaland fitted into the Manchester City structure.

One pundit even likened his build-up to a ‘League Two player’ last term and the Norwegian seems determined to respond with what he does best, scoring goals.

Haaland has scored in every one of the opening three games, bagging hat-tricks against Ipswich and West Ham.

The former Dortmund frontman faces a big month ahead, with fixtures against Arsenal, Inter Milan and Newcastle.

4 – Slot can target trophies with Liverpool (5.50 Title Winners with Stake)

Liverpool have started the campaign with three wins from three under new boss Arne Slot, who has also seen his side keep three clean sheets.

Slot admits he has not changed much from the Jurgen Klopp era, but many of the squad look fresh and happy under the summer appointment.

A win at Old Trafford will further bolster confidence in the camp, especially with back-to-back home league matches to come in September.

5 – Spurs at a crossroads with Big Ange (1.66 Top Six Finish with Stake)

After a bright start to his Tottenham managerial reign, questions are now being asked as to whether Ange Postecoglou can take Spurs to the next level.

Spurs have collected four points from their first three matches and many are starting to question whether other teams have worked out how to counter Tottenham’s high-line attacking style.

Up next is the north London derby and there will be no hiding place for the Spurs stars against their biggest rivals.