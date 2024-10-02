Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Predictions: Spurs Win on the Road

Tottenham play their second game of the 24/25 Europa League campaign at Ferencvaros. Our football predictions expert sees a straightforward Spurs win.

+

Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Ferencvaros vs Tottenham

Tottenham to Win & Both Teams to Score (No) @ 2.40 with Stake , representing a 41.67% chance of Spurs winning and keeping a clean sheet.

, representing a 41.67% chance of Spurs winning and keeping a clean sheet. Dominic Solanke Anytime Goalscorer @ 1.90 with Stake , representing a 52.63% chance of Solanke scoring against Ferencvaros.

, representing a 52.63% chance of Solanke scoring against Ferencvaros. Correct Score to Be Either 0-2, 0-3 or 0-4 @ 3.50 with Stake, representing a 28.57% chance of Spurs winning 2-0, 3-0 or 4-0.

Despite injuries and suspensions, we expect Spurs to come away with a straightforward 2-0 win at Ferencvaros.

Our Analysis: Assessing the Form of Both Teams

Tottenham prepare to play their first competitive European fixture in Hungary on Thursday night, visiting Ferencvaros at the Groupama Arena.

The Hungarian champions will relish the visit of Ange Postecoglou’s side. The Greens have won six successive Hungarian league titles, but continue to struggle to make their mark at continental level.

Pascal Jansen’s side lost their opening 2024/25 Europa League fixture 2-1 to Belgian outfit Anderlecht, with Jansen left bemoaning his side’s defensive naivety at times. Domestically, they’ve got a 100% win record after six games, scoring 12 and conceding just two.

Tottenham have had a more indifferent start to their domestic campaign, picking up ten points from their first six Premier League games. However, Spurs’ 3-0 win at Manchester United on Sunday afternoon was a major shot in the arm for team morale.

They also battled to a 3-0 home win in their first Europa League game of the season against Azerbaijani side Qarabag, despite playing with ten men for 83 minutes. Radu Dragusin is subsequently suspended for the trip to Ferencvaros, while Son Heung-min is also a major doubt due to a hamstring injury.

Probable Lineups for Ferencvaros vs Tottenham

The probable lineup for Ferencvaros in 4-2-3-1:

Dibusz; Botka, Ramirez, Cisse, Szalai, Rommens, Abu Fani, Kady, Traore, Zachariassen, Varga

The probable lineup for Tottenham in 4-3-3:

Vicario; Gray, Davies, Romero, van de Ven, Sarr, Bissouma, Bergvall, Johnson, Werner, Solanke

No problems for Spurs in their first competitive game in Hungary

The way that Tottenham were able to despatch Qarabag so comfortably with ten men last week is a mark of the gulf in class between Premier League teams and clubs in most other European leagues now.

That’s why, despite the likely absence of Son Heung-min, we anticipate Spurs strolling to a comfortable win. We’re confident they can keep a clean sheet, so a back of them to win and Both Teams to Score (No) makes sense here.

Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Tip 1: Tottenham to Win & Both Teams to Score (No) @ 2.40 with Stake

Solanke to build on his Old Trafford goal

Tottenham’s new striker, Dominic Solanke, has two goals in four appearances since signing from AFC Bournemouth. Solanke started in attack against Qarabag and will be keen to feature in Hungary after scoring against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Solanke is trying to fill the boots of Harry Kane, who left Tottenham last summer for Bayern Munich. He’ll also be keen to prove he can perform on the European stage after failing to pull up any trees with Liverpool in 2017-2019.

Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Tip 2: Dominic Solanke Anytime Goalscorer @ 1.90 with Stake

Covering multiple Spurs scorelines to win

We’ve already stated our confidence in Spurs keeping a clean sheet in the Hungarian capital. In our opinion, it’s therefore a question of how many Tottenham will score.

That’s why we’ve decided to spread our risk by covering three scorelines in the Correct Score market. Betway have offered us odds of 3.50 to cover 2-0, 3-0 and 4-0. This feels like decent value since the chances of one of these scorelines occurring must be greater than a one-in-four probability.

Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Tip 3: Correct Score to Be Either 0-2, 0-3 or 0-4 @ 3.50 with Stake