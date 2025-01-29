FCSB vs Manchester United Predictions: Red Devils to Win in Bucharest

Our betting expert shares his predictions for the high-stakes match as FCSB and Manchester United face-off in Bucharest this Friday.

+

FCSB vs Manchester United Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for FCSB vs Manchester United:

FCSB to win or draw at odds of 2.37 on 1xBet , equating to a 42.2% implied probability.

, equating to a 42.2% implied probability. Both teams to score at odds of 1.83 on 1xBet , indicating a 54.6% implied probability.

, indicating a 54.6% implied probability. Daniel Bîrligea to score anytime at odds of 4.00 on 1xBet, representing a 25% implied probability.

FCSB are predicted to beat Manchester United 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

FCSB and Manchester United are both vying for a top-eight finish in the Europa League when they face off in Bucharest on Friday.

Sunday’s tight win over Fulham was a positive result for Manchester United, yet the discontent still looms at Old Trafford. Ruben Amorim called out Marcus Rashford’s work ethic in his post-match media comments, and the Red Devils are still languishing in the bottom half of the table.

Their performance against Rangers last week was disappointing. However, the win at least extended their Europa League streak to four straight victories.

Despite two wins in their last five Europa League matches, FCSB are clinging onto a top eight spot. A top-eight finish would guarantee a place in the Round of 16, avoiding the need for a playoff tie.

The betting markets favour Manchester United, but it’s not a simple call when it comes to making FCSB vs Manchester United predictions.

Probable Lineups for FCSB vs Manchester United

FCSB probable XI:

Tarnovanu; Cretu, Ngezana, Dawa, Radunovic; Alhassan, Sut; Stefanescu, Tanase, Miculescu; Birligea.

Manchester United probable XI:

Bayindir; Yoro, Maguire, Martinez; Diallo, Mainoo, Ugarte, Dalot; Fernandes, Hojlund, Garnacho.

Hosts Seal the Win

FCSB haven’t lost at home since 17th August. While this is their toughest matchup of the Europa League campaign to date, they have already secured notable results against Olympiacos and Hoffenheim.

Although Manchester United secured a win over Fulham in their last match and won four straight victories in the Europa League, it’s too soon to place full confidence in them to get a result. The Red Devils have only won three of their last 14 on the road across all competitions.

With FCSB backed by a fierce home crowd, we believe the price on the home side to avoid defeat is worth considering.

FCSB vs Manchester United Bet 1: FCSB to win or draw at odds of 2.37 on 1xBet

Take BTTS

Manchester United’s clean sheet at Craven Cottage was their first in 14 matches. They have scored in each of their last six outings.

Both teams have scored in five of FCSB’s last eight matches. They have kept clean sheets frequently so far this season, but they are yet to face an opponent with Manchester United’s quality in forward areas (despite the Red Devils’ issues in front of goal).

With United’s defence leaking goals, and their luck in keeping a clean sheet last Sunday, this wager was a no-brainer.

FCSB vs Manchester United Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.83 on 1xBet

FCSB’s Star Striker Finds the Net

The final of our FCSB vs Manchester United predictions sees us backing Daniel Bîrligea to score anytime. With three goals to his name in the Europa League already – along with eight in the Superliga – Bîrligea is FCSB’s top goalscorer.

He’s facing a Manchester United defence which has conceded an average of 12.3 shots per match over their last seven fixtures. Bîrligea has taken eight shots across his last three Europa League outings.

While the Romanian hasn’t scored since 8th December, he has been getting into promising positions. It’s safe to say he’s due to find the net, and United have proven to be a useful team for goal-needy strikers this season.