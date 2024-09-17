Europa League Winner Odds: Spurs favourites ahead of Man United following draw

Our football expert offers up the latest Europa League winner odds, with Spurs the favourites to win the trophy following last week's group draw.

The Europa League draw was conducted last week, with Spurs and Man United heading into the tournament as favourites following this.

2024/25 Europa League Outright Odds

Team Odds Spurs 5.50 Man United 6.00 Roma 9.00 Real Sociedad 12.00 Athletic Club 13.00 Any other teams 13.00 or more

Europa League Winner Odds: Favourites Analysed

Spurs @ 5.50

Tottenham are favourites after last week's draw, with the north London side being handed a fairly king set of group stage games.

They've got the likes of Roma, Hoffenheim and Alkmaar, however their easier teams are the likes of Qarabag, Elfsborg, Rangers and Ferencvaros.

Their arguably the best team in the competition this year, with only the likes of United and Roma being able to match them in terms of their squad.

Spurs have bought well in the summer, adding the likes of Dominic Solanke, Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray to their already-strong squad.

Postecoglu has been impressive in his 12 months in charge of Spurs, with it being easy to see why they're favourites to go all the way this term.

Man United @ 6.00

United are only slightly behind Spurs in the betting for the Europa League this term, with it being easy to see why they're behind Tottenham in the betting given their performances so far this year.

United have lost two of their first three in the league, with the Red Devils sat in the bottom half going into the first international break of the season.

They have a pretty good record in this competition, winning it in 2017 and finishing as runners-up in 2021, however given how they've played so far this year it'd be a surprise to see them reach these heights this term.

Ten Hag's side have a few tricky games up first, travelling to Porto and Fenerbahce in their first three games, with their fixtures getting slightly easier following this.

They're yet to set the world alight since Ten Hag's appointment in 2022, with the Dutchman almost certainly needing to win a trophy of some kind this year to stay in the job.

This could end up being the Europa League, with the bookies seemingly confident in this if their odds are anything to go off.

Roma @ 9.00

Roma have started this season poorly, drawing two and losing one of their three league games so far despite doing some decent business during the summer.

They've brought in Artem Dovbyk, Matias Soule, Angelino and Enze Le Fee and managed to keep Dybala, however this hasn't done their fortunes so far this year any good.

They're 8/1 to go all the way following their draw, one that saw them paired up with the likes of Athletic Club, Spurs and Braga, whilst the rest of their fixtures are navigable.

Should their new signings hit the ground running, expect their odds to drop from 9.00, however for now they've got a way to go before being able to best the likes of Spurs and United.

Real Sociedad @ 12.00

Real Sociedad are in the EL this year after a stint in the Champions League last year, one that saw them bow out of the competition in the round of 16 at the hands of PSG.

They've brought in the likes of Orri Oskarsson, Luka Sukic and Sergio Gomez over the summer, all of which are smart additions on paper.

However they have lost a few key players in the forms of Robin Le Normand and Mikel Merino, two players who were key for both Sociedad last year and Spain during Euro 2024.

They're 12.00 given their transfers this summer, with La Real needing to perform well in the groups to see these odds drop.

Their only truly hard game sees them travel to Rome to take on Lazio, with Sociedad being handed a fairly simple draw besides that.

Athletic Club @ 13.00

Athletic are in the Europa League for the first time since 2017/18 following their fifth-place finish last term.

They're fifth favourites to go all the way this year following the summer, one that saw them make few moves in the transfer market.

Their biggest win of the window was Athletic being able to hold on to Nico Williams amid interest from Barcelona and Arsenal.

The winger was key for Athletic last year as well as for Spain during the summer's Euros, with him staying almost being the equivalent of a new signing.

Roma, Fenerbahce and Besiktas are the only hard games they have in the groups, with our expert expecting them to make it far this season given this.