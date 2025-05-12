Europa League Winner Odds: Which English Team to Back in Showpiece Final?

Either Manchester United or Tottenham will lift this season’s Europa League. Which side should bettors back?

This season’s Europa League has set up an all-English final between two sides struggling in the Premier League.

Europa League winner Odds Manchester United 1.73 Tottenham 2.10

Who Will Seal Europa League Glory?

Thursday night saw both Manchester United and Tottenham secure their spots in the Europa League. Their wins have set up the first all-English final in this competition since 2019.

Both of these sides languish in the bottom half of the Premier League table. It’s the only route into Europe for both of these sides. Both sides are motivated, but there are some mitigating factors which suggest one side is much more likely to win.

Tottenham

Tottenham are often mocked for failing to deliver, but this could finally be their year. After coming third in a two-horse title race in 2015/16, Spurs have been seen as underdogs. They haven’t won a major honour since lifting the League Cup in 2008.

You’d only have to go back to 2019 to find their last European final appearance. That came in the Champions League final. Unfortunately, they were beaten by another English side that day, Liverpool. Success really has been hard to come by for Spurs fans down the years.

There’s a crumb of hope for them under manager Ange Postecoglou. He has already promised he will deliver silverware in his second season in charge. He made a bold claim earlier this term that he “always” wins a trophy in his second season at a club.

This is his last chance to deliver, but they will probably face their sternest opponent yet. Spurs’ Europa League run through the knockouts has been quite favourable. They’ve avoided any sides of the calibre United faced.

They met AZ Alkmaar in the last 16, who are outside the European places in the Eredivisie this term. They took on Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarters, their toughest opponents to date. In the semifinals, they met Bodo/Glimt, a Norwegian side that lacked any real quality.

The biggest obstacle Spurs have to overcome is their ‘Spursy’ reputation. Whether they can do that remains to be seen.

Manchester United

With vast experience on the European stage, it’s hard to look past Manchester United. They’ve already won six European titles, so they are used to winning silverware. However, like Spurs, they’ve struggled in the Premier League.

They’ve excelled on the European stage under Ruben Amorim. They have won more games in the Europa League (8/10) than the Premier League (6/24). They know that winning this competition is their ticket back into the Champions League. This is crucial for a club of United’s size as they bid to rebuild under Amorim.

This summer will be massively important for the club. Champions League football will boost revenue and enable them to bring in better players. This added incentive is sure to give them the boost they need to close the gap on their fellow big-six sides.

It’s Spurs who’ve had the edge in recent meetings between the pair. Spurs won all three head-to-heads this season. However, for United, those games will be irrelevant ahead of this clash. They haven’t been beaten in the Europa League all season and have had a tough route to the final.

They certainly won’t fear Spurs, especially with players like Casemiro, Harry Maguire and Mason Mount, who have all played in big final games.

Prediction

It’s really hard to see past a United win. With the experience in the ranks and their unbeaten record in the competition this season, they seem to be the wisest pick.

Spurs’ well-known struggles suggest breaking the long-standing trophy drought will be difficult.

Our prediction - Tottenham 1-2 Manchester United.