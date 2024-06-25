England vs Slovenia Predictions: No historic upset for the Three Lions

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for England vs Slovenia ahead of their clash on match day three of Group C.

+

England vs Slovenia Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for England vs Slovenia

England to win and Over 2.5 Goals with odds of @ 2.09 on BC.Game equating to a 47.8% chance for England to win a high-scoring game.

equating to a 47.8% chance for England to win a high-scoring game. Both Teams To Score - Yes with odds of @ 2.13 on BC.Game , indicating a 46.9% chance for both teams to find the back of the net.

, indicating a 46.9% chance for both teams to find the back of the net. Phil Foden To Score: with odds of @ 3.50 on BC.Game, representing a 28.6% chance for England to score no more than two goals.

England should be expected to win 2-1 against Slovenia on match day three at Euro 2024.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

As the European Championships progress, England and Slovenia are poised to face off in the decisive final match of Group C in Cologne. Both teams are vying for a spot in the knockout rounds following a turbulent start to their campaigns.

England currently lead the group, having secured a win and a draw from their two matches, but were heavily criticised for their performance against Denmark. A victory would guarantee the Three Lions to top their group and a favourable draw for the Round of 16.

Slovenia, on the other hand, finds itself in third place after two dramatic ends against Denmark and Serbia. Equal on points with Denmark and with a neutral goal difference, Slovenia are fighting to advance from the group stage for the first time since their debut in 2000.

Probable Lineups for England vs Slovenia

The probable lineup for England in the "system of play."

England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guéhi, Shaw; Bellingham, Rice; Saka, Foden, Gordon; Kane

The probable lineup for Slovenia in the "system of play."

Slovenia (3-5-2): Oblak; Karničnik, Drkušić, Bijol, Janža; Stojanović, Gnezda Čerin, Elšnik, Mlakar; Šporar, Šeško

England are under pressure to deliver

For England, the familiar pattern of drawing their second group game continues. The 1-1 draw with Denmark echoed previous stalemates with Scotland at Euro 2020 and the USA at the 2022 World Cup. Despite remaining unbeaten and on the cusp of the knockout rounds, questions linger about the team's performance and strategy under manager Gareth Southgate.

On match day two, the Three Lions showed promise but also vulnerabilities, notably in midfield. The partnership of Declan Rice and Trent Alexander-Arnold struggled against Denmark's well-coordinated play, led by veteran Christian Eriksen. Jude Bellingham, a key player in England's victory over Serbia, appeared fatigued and less influential in the second match.

Improvements are imperative for one of the main candidates to win Euro 2024. The team needs to overcome its habit of retreating after taking the lead and must enhance its midfield structure to avoid being outmanoeuvred. Southgate might think about changing the formation by bringing in Conor Gallagher or giving a chance to younger talents like Kobbie Mainoo and Adam Wharton.

England vs Slovenia Bet 1: England Win and Over 2.5 Goals @ 2.09 with BC.Game

Slovenia can be a threat

Slovenia have demonstrated resilience, having lost only two of their last 16 competitive matches. Their performance in Euro 2024 qualifiers and group matches has been solid, highlighted by their ability to score in most of their recent games.

Matjaž Kek’s side has only failed to score in one of their last 22 international games, showcasing their potential to upset stronger teams, especially by playing on the break.

Both sides need to push for a result to ensure progression to the knockout stages, likely leading to a more open and attacking game.

England vs Slovenia Bet 2: Both Teams To Score - Yes @ 2.13 with BC.Game

City’s magician to get off the mark

England, while strong defensively, have also shown vulnerabilities, as seen in their 1-1 draw with Denmark, and one goal might not be enough for them to get the three points.

Should England take the lead early, the game will become very open, forcing Slovenia to adopt an aggressive approach. This could potentially lead to a higher-scoring encounter.

Phil Foden hasn’t scored in the tournament yet, but has been one of the most threatening players for England against Denmark, where he hit the post and created several chances.

Given Slovenia's defensive record and the fact they have conceded in both of their group games, the Manchester City winger has a good chance of finding the back of the net.