EFL Exploits: Three Best 21.00 or Higher League Cup winner bets

The EFL Cup is already underway and the second round will see some of the Premier League sides enter the competition.

Liverpool are the current holders and as the Reds are in Europe this season, they won’t enter until the third round.

We’ve taken a look at three of the best contenders to lift the trophy at Wembley in March, that are currently priced 21.00 or higher.

EFL Cup Odds

Team Odds Man City (FAV) 3.75 Brighton 21.00 West Ham 26.00 Burnley 81.00

All odds are courtesy of 1xBet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Brighton @ 21.00 with 1xBet

There’s no doubt Brighton’s run in Europe, as well as a host of injuries, had an impact on their season last term.

The Seagulls don’t have the European distraction this season and that might enable them to enjoy a good cup run.

Fabian Hurzeler’s men will be boosted by the return of Kaoru Mitoma and Pervis Estupinan, who missed a large chunk of last season through injury.

Although the exit of Pascal Gross is a blow, the capture of Georgino Rutter from Leeds will add more attacking strength to their forward line.

The second-round draw has been kind to Brighton, who reached the FA Cup semi-final in 2023 before losing on penalties.

The south-coast outfit will face Crawley at the Amex Stadium, with the League Two outfit beating Swindon 4-2 in their first-round tie.

West Ham @ 26.00 with 1xBet

You have to go back to 1981 for the last time West Ham played in the League Cup final, but this season could see the Hammers go well.

Julen Lopetegui has been brought in to try and take the club to the next level, after the foundation set by David Moyes.

The Hammers have done some great work in the transfer market, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Crysencio Summerville, Max Kilman and Niclas Fulkrug all look like excellent additions.

West Ham are another side that don’t have any European fixtures this term, which means they can have more of a crack at the domestic cups.

Lopetegui has enjoyed success in cup competitions in the past, winning the Europa League in 2019-20 with Sevilla.

The East Londoners have been given an all-Premier League second-round tie, but their clash with Bournemouth will be at the London Stadium.

Burnley @ 81.00 with 1xBet

There is normally an EFL club who enjoy a good run in the cup – last season it was Middlesbrough, who made the semi-finals.

Burnley are one of the Championship team that have a big enough squad to enjoy a successful cup campaign.

Scott Parker has taken over at Turf Moor and appears to have had a quick impact, with an instant return to the Premier League their main target.

Good results can lead to more positivity in the camp and a cup run could further help their league cause.

Although they have been drawn to face Wolves at Molineux in round two, if they progress past that tie then they could go deep in the competition.