EFL Evens Out: Three Best Value Season Handicap Bets for 2024/25 Championship

With the Championship having started on Friday, our expert takes a look at the season handicap markets and gives his thoughts on where to seek value.

Leeds are the favourites to win the 2024/25 Championship and, as such, carry a +0 handicap in the season-long market.

As in golf and match betting, the handicapping system gives teams believed to be weaker a hypothetical buffer to try and even the market.

All teams are 19.00 with 1xBet, and at least a couple appear to have been given too much respect.

Championship Handicap Odds

Team Handicap Odds Leeds (FAV) +0 19.00 Burnley +6 19.00 Luton +10 19.00 Sunderland +19 19.00 Bristol City +27 19.00

All odds are courtesy of 1xBet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Burnley +6

Leeds are the scratch side but Burnley are second in the market and recent history suggests that the runner-up often comes close to top spot.

Ipswich were only a point behind Leicester last term and, while the Clarets won the 2022/23 Championship by 10 points, new boss Scott Parker's Bournemouth were only two points adrift of his former club Fulham in 2021/22.

Burnley were poor in the Premier League and Vincent Kompany's reluctance to change their tactics when they kept playing their way into trouble led to accusations that he was using Burnley to get a bigger job, as transpired with his appointment by Bayern Munich.

Parker has previously been criticised for his pragmatism, but a dash of practicality might be what is needed.

Leeds are expected to run away with the league, but the Clarets' new coach has a history of putting promotion-winning seasons together and his team could keep tabs on any side that pulls away.

Sunderland +19

Sunderland are being talked up as a contender for the play-offs and are almost certain to improve on last season's 16th place.

December's decision to sack Tony Mowbray, albeit on the back of slipping to ninth after winning just two of their last nine league games, soon proved premature, especially considering his 66.7 per cent win rate.

Replacement Michael Beale did little to convince either on or off the field and the inability to appoint a successor, instead leaving caretaker Mike Dodds in the role until the end of the season, gave them little chance of rescuing the campaign.

The incoming Regis Le Bris had an eventful spell at Lorient, packing a lot into two seasons by finishing 10th in Ligue 1 before being relegated and is perhaps fortunate to have a new role so soon.

Free transfers have been the order of the day, but the Black Cats look to have kept hold of Jobe Bellingham and Jack Clarke.

Inexperience was an issue last term, but the chaos will have served their youngsters well and for all of Le Bris' faults, he does have a good record of working with up and coming players.

Bristol City +27

Liam Manning looked to have Bristol City on an upward curve after being appointed in November, eventually guiding them to 11th, 11 points off the play-offs.

The Robins had stagnated under Nigel Pearson, but Manning is more proactive and has done what he's done for most of his young coaching career by recruiting youth, with Sinclair Armstrong and Fally Mayulu both exciting prospects.

City's 53 goals were the lowest among the top 11, so those two could remedy that issue, while it is also worth crediting Pearson's ability to organise a back-line, with his former club finishing 2023/24 with the fourth-best defence.

If they can improve on last season's 11 wins at Ashton Gate, the Robins could be genuine contenders and look to carry real value.