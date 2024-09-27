East Bengal vs. FC Goa Predictions: Gaurs to stun home crowd

East Bengal are set to host FC Goa in Matchday 3 of the 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL).

As always, we are here with our predictions and betting tips for this fixture.

East Bengal vs. FC Goa Predictions: Bets. Context, and Lineups

East Bengal have lost their first two games in what has been a disastrous start to the new season for the Kolkata giants. Although their two losses, against Chennaiyin and Bengaluru respectively, came away from home,

Goa, on the other hand, have already tasted defeat in their own backyard. They travelled to face Mohammedan on Matchday 2, and played out a 1-1 draw to earn their first point of the season.

Best bets for East Bengal FC vs. FC Goa

Here are three betting markets to consider for this game:

Odds of @2.42 on Parimatch for FC Goa to win, which translates to an implied probability of 41.3%.

Odds of @1.58 on Parimatch for both teams to score, representing a 63.3% probability.

Odds of @1.70 on Parimatch for over 2.5 goals, implying a 58.8% probability.

Predicted Scoreline: East Bengal 1-3 FC Goa

Our analysis: Form of both teams

East Bengal is facing significant struggles this season, having lost both of their opening matches, conceding 3 goals without scoring any. Their defence has been shaky, and key injuries could add further complications.

FC Goa, though inconsistent, appear more threatening in attack .They have scored two goals in as many games, but will need to tighten up defensively.

Probable Lineups for East Bengal vs. FC Goa

East Bengal Probable XI: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (Goalkeeper), Lalchungnunga, Hijazi Maher, Mohamad Rakip; Saúl Crespo, Souvik Chakrabarti, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam; Cleiton Silva, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar

FC Goa Probable XI: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (Goalkeeper); Seriton Fernandes, Odei Onaindia, Sandesh Jhingan, Saviour Gama; Rowllin Borges, Carl McHugh; Brandon Fernandes, Udanta Singh, Noah Sadaoui; Carlos Martinez

FC Goa poised for an away win

Backing FC Goa to win at odds of 2.42 presents an attractive opportunity. Despite their shaky start, Goa have shown more promise and attacking intent compared to East Bengal FC. The Gaurs' superior squad depth and recent head-to-head record against East Bengal FC gives them an edge.

In their last five encounters, FC Goa has won three times, with one draw and one loss. In total, Goa have won five of their eight league matches against East Bengal.

This psychological advantage, combined with East Bengal's current struggles, makes an away win for Goa a likely outcome.

Key players like Carlos Martinez and Brandon Fernandes have the potential to exploit East Bengal's defensive vulnerabilities, which have been evident in their opening fixtures.

East Bengal vs. FC Goa Bet 1: FC Goa to win @2.42 on Parimatch

Expect goals at both ends

Both Teams to Score (BTTS) at odds of 1.58 is an appealing bet for this fixture. Despite East Bengal's goalless start to the season, they possess quality attackers like Cleiton Silva and Naorem Mahesh Singh who are capable of finding the net.

FC Goa, while more prolific in attack, has also shown defensive frailties. They've conceded in both of their opening matches, suggesting opportunities for East Bengal to break their scoring duck.

The head-to-head record supports this bet, with both teams scoring in three of their last five encounters. The open, attacking nature of ISL football further increases the likelihood of goals at both ends.

East Bengal vs. FC Goa Bet 2: Both Teams to Score @1.58 on Parimatch

High-scoring affair on the cards

Out of the eight ISL meetings between the two sides, five have produced three goals or more. This fixture has always guaranteed goals irrespective of the outcome.

Currently, the odds of over 2.5 goals for this fixture stand at 1.70. Given the track record of this fixture, and the attacking talent on both sides, it’s a reasonable punt to take.

East Bengal vs. FC Goa Bet 3: Both Teams to Score @1.70 on Parimatch