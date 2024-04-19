DC vs SRH - IPL Match Prediction, Odds and Betting Tips

DC vs SRH will be the upcoming match in IPL 2024 on 20 April. In this preview of the game, we look at the IPL match odds and predict the result.

DC vs SRH Odds

Result Odds DC to win 2.11 at Parimatch SRH to win 1.73 at Parimatch

(The above DC vs SRH cricket betting odds are courtesy of Parimatch, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.)

Can SRH continue their dominance against DC in Delhi?

In 23 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad played in the past, SRH lead the h2h comparison 12-11. Interestingly, DC have done much worse in home matches against SRH, having won just 1 of 6 games played in Delhi.

That said, DC are riding on high morale with brilliant wins in their last two games. Also, there is much at stake in this game, whose outcome could decide whether SRH will remain among the top four. DC will be aiming for a 4th win in their 8th game, a result that would catapult them into 5th place on the table.

A win for SRH would push them up to second place behind table toppers RR.

How will the weather and pitch affect the game?

We can expect a hot day in Delhi on 20 April, with the temperature ranging between 25 degrees and 39 degrees Celsius. Historically, the Arun Jaitley Stadium has witnessed high scores.

The average first innings score is 187, while the average second innings score is 172. On a dry and hard wicket that provides assistance to batting and bowling alike, the team winning the toss could choose to bat first.

How will DC and SRH line up?

The following are the XIs likely to feature in the DC vs SRH game.

DC Expected XI

Shaw

Fraser-McGurk

Porel

Hope

Pant

Sumit Kumar

Stubbs

Axar Patel

K Yadav

I Sharma

Mukesh Kumar

SRH Expected XI

Head

Agarwal

Abhishek Sharma

Markram

Klaasen

Shahbaz Ahmed

Abdul Samad

Washington Sudar

Cummins

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar

Markande

Our DC vs SRH Prediction

In our DC vs SRH prediction, we predict that DC will prevail over SRH in the IPL 2024 game on 20 April.

In their last two matches, DC have regained their mojo with both bat and ball. First, they beat LSG in their own den, making light weather of a 168-run chase.

In their latest match versus GT, it was the turn of the DC bowlers who bowled out Gill’s men for 89. The batters then chased down the target in the 9th over to improve the NRR. Some strategic moves – such as replacing Warner with Fraser-McGurk – have helped DC turn around their fortunes.

However, SRH are no pushovers. In fact, they are on a roll, with three back-to-back wins registered against CSK, PBKS and RCB. Their batting in particular has looked ominous. The likes of Head and Klaasen in the top order have hit a purple patch of form. Meanwhile, their bowling led by skipper Cummins looks as competent as it has ever been.

This time around, we expect home advantage to help DC prevail in what is likely to be a closely-fought game.

We have arrived at our prediction based on many factors, using what is referred to as the BETSiE method.

This formula accounts for the outcome of every past IPL match. Further, it analyses numerous stats, including runs for and against the rival teams.

Note: The BETSiE supercomputer numbers are from bettingexpert.com, which is helping us in confirming the betting advice we are giving.

DC vs SRH Betting Tips

The following are specific DC vs SRH IPL betting tips, ahead of the much-awaited match:

Recommended Bet Odds Top Bowler Kuldeep Yadav 5.0 at Parimatch Total Runs Over 351.5 1.57 at Parimatch

Why will Kuldeep Yadav be the top bowler of the game?

Returning to the playing 11 after being ignored for two matches, Yadav took a match winning haul of 3/20 against LSG. In the last match against GT, the Delhi bowlers bowled out GT for just 89. Though Kuldeep went wicketless, he played his part by conceding just 16 runs.

Also, he established beyond doubt that he was back at his best. GT batters were clearly wary of attempting flamboyant shots against the left-arm spinner. We expect Yadav to stamp his presence by grabbing a bunch of wickets against SRH, so you can back Kuldeep Yadav IPL satta apps to be the top bowler for DC.

Why can we expect more than 351.5 runs to be scored?

The wicket at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium has proved to be batting friendly, with a first innings average score of 187 and a second innings average score of 172. Furthermore, both teams have strong batting line ups, with many key batters in great form.

Disclaimer: Before you start your DC vs SRH betting process, remember that no winnings are ever guaranteed.