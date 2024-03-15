Dafabet Cricket – Guide to Dafabet Cricket Betting

Dafabet is rated among the top bookmakers for cricket betting. Which is why the bookmaker is growing increasingly popular in India.

We give you the comprehensive guide to how you should dig into your Dafabet cricket betting journey.

Guide to Dafabet Cricket Betting

Betting on cricket involves a few easy and simple steps.

Register to open an account on Dafabet’s mobile app or website. Provide authentic personal information, including username, password, email and mobile number. You must also upload your ID document and enter your first and last names and date of birth. Complete the process by clicking on ‘Create Account.’ Tap/click on the ‘Sports’ tab in the menu bar. From the list of sports, choose ‘Cricket.’ Select the match or tournament you wish to bet on. Choose the betting market that interests you, such as total runs, match-winner, or top bowler. Tap/click on the betting odds and the selection will get added to the bet slip. Confirm the bet and await the outcome. Bank the winnings if your bet wins.

Dafabet Cricket Promotions

Dafabet India has a few cricket promotions to reward users.

Sports Welcome Bonus

New customers can avail the Dafabet bonus code welcome offer for sports – Get 160% up to 16,000 INR on your First Deposit or Instant Transfer. There are also two codes that they can use: the one for the deposit code 160% offer is DSFBD160INR, and the one for the deposit code 50% offer is DSFBD50INR.

Of course, there are several terms players need to meet to collect the bonus. A pretty important one is a 15x wagering requirement on odds of 1.5 or greater. Make sure to check the entire T&Cs list.

Cricket Cashback

Dafabet India has a weekly 10% cashback offer on Dafabet cricket bets. Punters who bet on cricket can get back 10% of their lost bets up to a maximum of INR 20,000 every week.

Dafabet Cricket Odds

Dafabet has very competitive cricket odds in India. That means that the odds offered on a cricket outcome are potentially higher than those offered by rival sites. The higher the odds, the greater the possible return on a wager.

Cricket punters would want to optimise the winnings from their bets. Hence, punters would be better off betting on Dafabet that offers comparably more competitive odds than any other betting site.

Dafabet Cricket Betting Markets

There is a great focus on cricket on the Dafabet site. The coverage extends to all the major domestic and international competitions, including domestic leagues.

Domestic Leagues

Punters on Dafabet India can bet on the following domestic leagues.

Indian Premier League

Bangladesh Premier League

Big Bash League

Caribbean Premier League

Lanka Premier League

Pakistan Super League

SA20

The Hundred

Vitality Blast

Domestic Tournaments

Punters on the operators’ website can also place bets on numerous domestic competitions, including:

Ranji Trophy

Duleep Trophy

English County Championship

Sheffield Shield

ICC Tournaments

The betting site accepts bets on every ICC tournament, including:

ICC Cricket World Cup

ICC T20 World Cup

World Test Championship

Other International Competitions

Punters on Dafabet India can also wager on international bilateral series, including:

Bilateral test, ODI and T20I series between primary members of the ICC

Ashes Series

Asia Cup

Bet Types

Users of the Dafabet cricket platform can engage in both pre-match and in-play (live) betting. Live betting is supported by live streaming of matches, allowing users to watch ongoing events that they wager on.

The following are the most common types of bets that cricket punters can place on Dafabet India:

Tournament Winner

Match Winner

Tied Match

Top Batter of the Tournament/ Match

Match Exact Score

Top Bowler

Man of the Match

Dafabet Virtual Cricket

Punters on Dafabet can also bet on Virtual cricket matches. These are simulated matches, not real cricket. The outcomes do not depend on pitch conditions or player form. Dafabet virtual cricket outcomes are independent of cricket knowledge.

A punter must treat virtual cricket matches as a form of entertainment. You can base your betting decisions on the odds offered. In other words, you can make informed betting decisions based on your analysis of the probabilities.

Dafabet Cricket Live Betting

On the Dafabet live cricket betting platform, you can take advantage of dynamic changing odds. Importantly, you can make informed betting decisions based on the current match situation.

The live betting platform on Dafabet comes accompanied by live streaming of certain matches. Thus, you can follow the unfolding events on the field even as you place bets on cricket matches that are in progress.

You can view Live Streaming for free as long as you are logged in to your account with money deposited in it. After you log in, head to the Live page, wherein all of the latest in-play live events are displayed. You can access the Live Centre on the homepage, along with the live and pre-event matches in the coupons.

The Live Centre automatically loads the earliest event. The live stream begins two minutes before the event starts and is automatically displayed on the Live Centre. If there is more than one video available, you can choose to watch the first one that starts or select the other videos available from the dropdown list.

Apart from live streaming, the live betting platform is enhanced by exclusive options and bonuses for cricket punters. You can use the promotions to boost the amount you deposit or to seek refunds for lost bets. Punters can also expect boosted odds during popular tournaments like the IPL.

Importantly, you can download the Dafabet cricket betting app to your Android mobile device. However, there is no Dafabet cricket app for download to iOS devices. Users of iOS devices can access the dafabet mobile site that allows all of the functionalities of the downloadable app. That will allow you to engage in live betting regardless of when or where you wish to do so.

Dafabet Cricket Betting Tips

In this section, we consider some things to be aware of when betting on cricket on Dafabet.

Research the teams and players

The current form of teams and players will have a strong bearing on the outcome of matches. Look at the recent performances. Stay informed about availability of important players.

Check the weather

The playing conditions will usually influence the outcome of a game. Weather conditions can negate the advantage a team may otherwise enjoy. For instance, wet weather could make a wicket more bowler friendly, thereby negating a superior batting line up. Likewise, extreme hot weather could result in a dry wicket and make it spin friendly.

Use the current cricket promotions available

Dafabet India has cricket promotions from time to time. For instance, there could be a cricket cash-back offer. Look out for Dafabet IPL promotions, if any. Often, during a popular tournament such as the IPL, the bookmaker runs an odds boost promotion.

Get familiar with the Dafabet cricket betting rules

Relevant to the type of bet you want to make, read the fine print in the Dafabet cricket betting rules. In the following paragraph, we have given some examples to show how these rules can impact a bet outcome.

Dafabet Cricket Betting Rules

As stated in the previous paragraph, you must be clear about the cricket betting rules specified on the Dafabet India site. The following are some rules that will apply in exceptional situations. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Before you wager, safeguard yourself by reading the betting rules relating to the type of bet you wish to make.

Matches affected by adverse weather

In matches affected by adverse weather, bets will be settled according to the official result. If there is no official result or a match is awarded to a team with no play taking place, all bets will be void.

Runs scored in an over

The over must be completed for your bet to stand. If the innings ends during the over then that over will be deemed to be complete. The only exception will be when the innings is ended due to external factors, such as bad weather.

Runs scored off the first delivery of an over

Even if the first delivery is not a legal delivery, such as a no ball or a wide, that will count as the first delivery. Furthermore, the next ball will be considered as delivery 2 for that over. If the delivery leads to a free hit, the runs scored off the additional delivery will not count.

Dafabet Cricket Betting Review – Can It Get Better?

Dafabet has earned a reputation for offering a vast array of cricket betting markets. These include match winner, tournament winner, top bowler and tied match, among others. Punters can also engage in in-play betting on the operator’s live betting platform.

The live betting experience is enhanced by the live streaming of matches. Importantly, punters can expect a better return on their wagers on Dafabet, thanks to the high payouts. Dafabet’s payout percentage of 95.91 is rated among the best in the online betting industry.

However, there are some areas for improvement. For instance, the bookmaker has a downloadable app for Android devices but none of iOS devices. However, owners of iOS devices can access the operator’s mobile site on their phones. All in all, cricket punters have never had it so good.

Pros Cons Competitive betting odds No downloadable app for iOS devices Dual welcome bonus offers Multiple cricket markets

Dafabet Cricket FAQs

In this section, we answer some frequently asked questions.

Does Dafabet payout your cricket betting winnings?

Dafabet is one of the most popular and reliable online cricket betting sites in India. As such, it has a reputation of paying out winner bets to its customers.

What cricket betting markets does Dafabet offer?

Dafabet offers a wide range of cricket markets to bet on. These include match winner, tournament winner, tied match, top bowler, top batter, exact score, and more.

Can you bet on virtual cricket on Dafabet?

Yes, punters can also bet on virtual cricket matches on Dafabet.

Is it legal to bet on cricket on Dafabet in India?

There is no federal law in India that prohibits online betting. Under these circumstances, it is legal to bet on cricket on the Dafabet site in India.