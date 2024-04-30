Dafabet Casino Review - One of the Top Casinos in India

Dafabet Casino is one of the famous go-to online casino platforms in Asia.

Thanks to its superb live casino, top slot games and a generous online casino bonus of up to ₹20,000 for new users. Our Dafabet Casino review below will let you know the perks of playing on the website and other key details.

Rating Dafabet Casino

Operating since 2004, Dafabet welcomes gamblers from a multitude of countries (and their local currencies) around the clock, including India. The Dafabet website features a polished appearance that feels inviting. It has thrilling casino games and a live dealer section for casino lovers.

Whether you are in the mood to play online poker, slots, or something else, Dafabet provides it all. It is licensed and managed by the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority and the UK Gambling Authority.

Other benefits of playing on this online casino are a welcome bonus, a robust mobile application and 24/7 accessible customer support. We have rated Dafa Casino on the following parameters.

Attribute Score Welcome Bonus 9.0 Win Rate 9.2 Games Selection 9.4 Live Casino 9.5 Mobile Experience 9.6 Payment & Withdrawals 9.4 Customer Support 9.7 Total 9.4 out of 10

We will explain each parameter in the following sections below.

Dafabet Casino Welcome Bonus

Dafabet offers a welcome promotion of 100% up to ₹20,000 for new players. It is eligible for bronze VIP users. This casino sign-up offer ends after 14 days.

New members need to place a deposit of a minimum ₹750 to qualify. The rollover requirement is 20x (bonus+deposit).

The betting calculation will not include wagers on Craps, Casino Holdems, Ocean Princess, Pontoon, Sicbo, Goblins Cave, Pai Gow Poker, All Blackjack, Casino War, Roulette, Baccarat, Ugga Bugga, Triple Profit, Tropic Reels, Video Poker and every slot game-winning double up.

Overall, our rating for Dafabet's first deposit bonus is 9/10.

Win Rate on Dafabet Casino

Dafabet Megaways has a fixed win rate of 96.43%. But it's just a hypothetical RTP. You can win a maximum amount on Megaways by playing strategically.

Our Dafabet Casino review team found an overall RTP of around 96%. So, the customers can expect a potentially high return with time in association with the amount spent.

As a result, our rating for Dafabet's win rate is 9.2/10.

Games Selection

Dafabet Casino lobby is quite diverse because there are many ways to play on the website. We advise the desktop members to download the free Dafabet mobile app and play with a few easy clicks. All casino games are accessible on any platform (from mobile to desktop).

If you are not in the mood to download the Dafabet app, you can try instant play games at Dafabet.com. You need an account and an HTML-5 compatible device to play them.

Furthermore, the website layout is in a list format that is quite easy to sort. Using the sort option, users can sort any game by its payline, theme, features, and gaming provider.

Some of the innovative titles across Dafabet games include:

Slots – Golden Tour, Funky Monkey, Dolphin Reef, etc.

Table Games – 3 Card Brag, All bets Blackjack, European Roulette, etc.

Jackpots – Age of Gods Helios, Age of Gods Goddess of Wisdom, Age of Gods Apollo Power, etc.

Overall, we can say, few users complain that Dafabet Casino has a disorganised layout. But this doesn’t seem to be true in our opinion. Our review team does not need to work harder to find what they want.

On the other hand, the Dafabet game selection is not as comprehensive as its rivals. Still, we found a decent variety of table slots and live dealer games.

Software Providers

Dafabet has games from the top software companies. A few of these developers include Betsoft, Microgaming, ELK Studios, Slot Vision, and many more. Therefore, you can expect an incredible casino experience.

Some of the famous games linked with these software providers include:

Microgaming – 108 Heroes, 25 000 Talons, 5 Reel Drive, etc.

Red Tiger – Bass Boss, Atlantis, Ancient Disco, etc.

Slot Factory – Wild Sands, Lock & Key, Chicago Boss, etc.

Push Gaming – Wild Swarm, Land of Zenith, Bison Battle, etc.

Slot Mill – Star Spell, The Big Hit, Vikings Creed, etc.

Playtech – Chests of Plenty, Adventures in Wonderland, Ice Cave, etc.

Slot Games

There is a big slot section in the Dafabet Casino tab. There are different types of slots you can try like 3 Reel, Video, and 5 Reel.

Famous slot machines at Dafabet.com include:

Highway Kings

Captain‘s Treasure

Beach Life

Fortunes of the Fox

Queens of Wands, etc.

So overall, Dafabet does not disappoint slot lovers. For this reason, our rating for Dafabet games selection is 9.4/10.

Live Casino

Dafabet's live casino section offers a true Macau-style game experience. European and Asian dealers host real-life Blackjack, Baccarat, and other live games. Players can see the real cards flipped by the live dealers via webcam.

Using the interactive chat option, players can even talk to these live dealers. Unlike other online casinos, Dafabet's live dealer games section is more comprehensive.

Famous live games the operator hosts include:

Fishing King

Dragon Tiger

Live Sic-Bo

DB Gaming Live

MG Live

BetConstruct Live

Lucky Ball Roulette Live, etc.

One major downside of Dafabet Live Casino is that for most of the games, players need to use funds apart from the funds from the regular casino. That’s why our rating for the Dafabet live casino section is 9.5/10.

Exclusive ₹1,125 Aviator Crash Bonus

To qualify for this exclusive offer, players need to deposit a minimum of INR 750 in a single transaction. Only the first deposit is eligible; subsequent transactions won't count toward the bonus.

Upon making their initial deposit, players will receive the bonus the following day. This bonus is a one-time offer and cannot be combined with other signup bonuses. Players who withdraw or transfer funds before receiving the First Deposit Bonus forfeit their eligibility.

The bonus amount is determined by the first deposit and is valid for 14 days. The Deposit Bonus carries a 20 times wagering requirement, while the Aviator Bonus requires a 10 times wagering.

Mobile Experience – Download the Dafabet Casino App

Dafa Casino has an intuitive design that focuses on mobile players. Tablet and smartphone users have two choices when it comes to playing.

The Dafabet mobile version is simple to use and has similar features to that of the PC version.

The other option is to download the Dafabet app, which is compatible with almost every device. You can download Dafabet mobile apps for Android and Apple devices from the official webpage.

While reviewing the Dafabet mobile casino, we found the gaming selection a bit limited as compared to Mac or PC. Another flip side is that no poker games are available for mobile users.

However, we found that you can use the same Dafabet account as you use on the desktop version. Our rating for the Dafabet mobile experience is 9.6/10.

How to Play on Dafabet Casino?

The process of getting started and playing at Dafabet online Casino is simple.

Visit the official Dafabet Casino webpage and click the "Join Now" button. Now, fill in the personal and contact data required on the registration form. Choose your preferred currency as INR and country of residence. Hit the "Create Account" button. Tick the T&C’s box to ensure you accept the conditions and your age. Next, visit the payment section to conduct your first deposit. For this, you need to choose a “Banking” option and input the deposit amount. Now, enter the Dafabet Casino section and choose the casino game you like to play.

Payments & Withdrawals on Dafabet Casino

Our Dafabet Casino review found that the site offers numerous banking options for both withdrawals and deposits. You can use EcoPayz, Visa by Skrill, MasterCard, Neteller, Local Bank Transfer, etc.

All deposits get processed immediately. However, withdrawals take a longer time with most methods. Generally, withdrawal times differ depending on the banking option you use.

For example, eWallet withdrawals can take 2 to 4 hours. However, local bank transfers can take 4 days. Furthermore, deposits and withdrawals of high amounts pass through a verification process.

Customer Support

Dafabet has multiple ways of contacting customer support representatives. No matter what means of contact you prefer, you can expect a response in no time.

During our review, we found Dafabet customer support agents highly professional and efficient. Furthermore, Dafabet customer service is available at all times via toll-free phone no, e-mail, and live chat.

The operator also runs several social media channels like WhatsApp, Facebook, etc. So, if you face any sort of issue while gambling at Dafabet, you can even get in touch with the agents there.

Final Thoughts about Dafabet Casino

Upon account creation on Dafabet India, we found the site graphics and design quality quite appealing. Dafabet site uses highly advanced encryption technology 448-bit Blowfish, and 1024-bit RSA key exchange. These features make every data on the Dafabet Casino server completely safe.

Our Dafabet Casino review found these positive features:

24/7 customer support

Great site design and usability

Strong Dafabet mobile app

Superb promotions

But there is a restricted mobile offering. Also, the online casino bonus offer is available only to users with selective currencies.

Overall, our Dafabet Casino review rating is 9.4/10.

Dafabet Casino FAQs

Is it legal to play on Dafabet Casino?

Yes. Dafabet is one of the best online casino legal in India. So, Indian players can enjoy every feature and bonus offer available that too in INR. The legality relies on the Indian state where you play from.

Is jackpot available on Dafabet Casino?

Yes. Dafabet provides a comprehensive suite of jackpot games like Bounty of the Beanstalk, 12 Zodiacs, Lucky Twins Jackpot, etc.

Can I withdraw my Dafabet Casino winnings?

Dafabet has a lot of trusted payment choices that you can use to withdraw your casino winnings. But remember, the processing depends on the payment option you choose.

What is the Dafabet Casino welcome bonus offer?

New members at Dafabet Casino can enjoy a first deposit bonus offer of 100% up to ₹20,000.

How can I win money at the Dafabet Casino?

Stick to these strategies if you want to have more chance of placing a successful bet on Dafabet Casino India.