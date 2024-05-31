Dafabet App Download Guide: Dafabet APK & iOS Latest Version

In this Dafabet app guide, you will learn how to download and install the app in just a few simple steps.

Dafabet App Overview

Our overview digs deep into the app’s hidden gems to equip you with all the knowledge you need.

Current App Version 2.12.2 APK File Size 36.1 MB Installed Client Size 50 MB Price Free Operating System Support Android and iOS Availability on Play Store No Welcome Bonus 200% up to ₹20,000 Hindi Language Support Yes Banking Options UPI, Bank Transfer, Skrill, etc. Download Link Dafabet.apk

How to Download Dafabet APK on Android? – Step-by-Step Guide

Direct APK download from the Google Play store is unavailable due to strict gambling policies. However, users can download the app for free from its main page. Let us walk through the whole app download process.

Visit the Dafabet.com homepage using your mobile device.

Hit the Dafa Sports app button.

Click the ‘Download’ button to download the application right away.

Installation of Dafabet APK for Android

After the app download finishes, begin the installation process using the steps below.

Enable installation from unknown resources. You will find this option in your phone Settings > Security > Apps & notifications.

Find the downloaded APK file in the Downloads folder. Click on it and follow the details on-screen.

Locate the app icon on the home screen.

Finally, open the application and register for a new Dafabet account.

Dafabet App for Android

Dafabet APK download brings excitement to the fingertips of users in no time. Thanks to the exclusive features and convenience it offers. It allows you to access Dafabet sports, play live casino games and deposit/withdraw with ease. Check out below how to use the app for Android.

System Requirements for Dafabet APK

The Dafabet Android app must meet a few system requirements to work properly. These are:

Android Version 6.0 and Above Memory Space Minimum 10 MB RAM 1 GB

Supported Android Devices

The application runs smoothly on the following Android devices, including:

Realme 7 and 6

Google Pixel 5, 4 and 3

Samsung Galaxy S Series, Galaxy Note, and M Series

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, 8 and 7

Asus Zenfone 7 and 6

Oppo F19, F17, F15 and F11

Motorola Moto G9, G8 and G7

Vivo Y20, Y51 and V20

Dafabet iOS App

The iOS application adapts to screen sizes of iPhone and iPad devices easily. It offers a clear, quick and smooth user experience without any problems. Learn how to download it and the compatible devices below.

How to Download the Dafabet iOS App?

For a quick download and use of the Dafabet iOS app, stick to the steps below.

Visit App Store and find the mobile app using the search bar. Hit download located next to the app icon. Verify the download using your Touch ID, Face ID, or Apple ID password.

Dafabet iOS App System Requirements

Keep the following requirements in mind when using the Dafabet iOS app.

iOS Version 8.0 and Above Memory Space Minimum 50 MB RAM 1 GB

Supported iOS Devices for Dafabet App

Before using the iOS app, see the list of supported iOS devices:

iPad Air and higher

iPad 2 and higher

iPod Touch 7th Generation and higher

iPad Mini 4 and higher

iPod Touch 6th Generation and higher

iPad Pro all models

iPhone XR and higher

How to Update and Download the Dafabet App Latest Version?

The Dafabet application requires updates from time to time. To perform this action, use the following steps.

Visit the Dafabet website on your device. Click the Mobile tab and choose the Android/iOS section or look for the button labelled Download on the left side. Here you'll get a chance to download the latest version of the application. Once you download the app, follow the steps mentioned earlier to install the update.

Dafabet Mobile App Bonuses for New App Users

Welcome bonus offers are exclusive to all app players who conduct their initial deposit in Dafa Sports. For more details, see this table.

Bonus Type Bonus Amount Sports Welcome Bonus 200% up to ₹20,000 ₹1000 The maximum available sports bonus is ₹20,000.

Wagering condition is 15x (bonus + deposit) on odds 1.50 and more. Casino Welcome Bonus 100% up to ₹20,000 ₹750 The maximum available casino bonus amount is ₹20,000.

Wagering condition is 20x (bonus+deposit)

How to Avail Dafabet Mobile App Bonus?

Few mobile-specific bonuses might require a bonus code during sign-up. For the code requirements, you can check the promotion details.

Use the following steps to receive your mobile-specific bonus offer quickly.

Firstly, check the Promotions page via the mobile app to see the current offers. Once you choose your bonus offer, read and understand the terms carefully. Create a Dafabet account to qualify for the welcome bonus offer. Select the available deposit method to add qualifying funds to your account. Now, add the Dafabet bonus code if you have in the section specified. Pay special focus to the wagering condition before you withdraw the bonus amount.

Dafabet Mobile Site vs Dafabet APK: Which One to Choose?

The Dafabet mobile version is a site built for smartphones, whereas the app is a downloadable program for the phone.

With one account, users can select the app or Dafabet mobile version according to their needs. But we advise downloading the application to your phone if you are new to betting. The mobile application features such as:

Push notifications

Live betting alerts

Smooth user interface

How to Create a New Account on Dafabet App?

In this section, we will discuss the Dafabet registration steps using the app.

Open the app on your device and find the Join button on the app’s main page.



Input the required details in the registration form that appears. To avoid problems during the verification process, make sure you carefully review the data you have entered.



Agree to the terms and conditions of Dafabet.

Hit the button that says ‘Create Account’.

How to Log In to the Dafabet APK?

By using these steps, you will be able to log in to the Dafabet APK in no time.

Launch the app on your device and find the ‘Login’ button on the homepage.

Now, enter the Dafabet mobile login credentials in the login form.

Tap ‘Login’ for successful login.

Betting Options on Dafabet Mobile App

Dafabet application covers extensive sports coverage with popular choices like Football, Cricket, Kabaddi, etc. It provides a wide variety of betting options to the bettors such as:

Live and pre-match betting.

Multiple bet types like totals, handicaps, money lines, etc.

For example, cricket fans can bet on the team with the highest score, the winner, etc.

How to Place a Bet on Dafabet Betting App?

Here is the step-by-step guide on how to bet using the app.

Login to your account on the mobile app using your Dafabet app login details. Find the Dafa Sports section on the homepage and choose specific categories like live betting, virtuals, or eSports. Click on the sport you like to bet on. Find a particular event or match and tap on it to view the available betting options and their corresponding odds. Now, choose the particular bet and input the wagering amount in the bet slip. To finalize your bet, click place a bet button.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods in App

See the table below to know the available payment options along with their minimum and maximum limit.

Deposit Methods Minimum Limit UPI ₹500 ₹100,000 Local Bank Transfer ₹500 ₹300,000 Credit Card via Skrill ₹675 ₹67,500 Skrill MoneyBookers ₹500 ₹1,500,000 AstroPay ₹1,000 ₹50,000







Withdrawal Methods Minimum Limit DirePay ₹300 ₹50,000 Skrill MoneyBookers ₹1,000 ₹1,500,000 AstroPay Card ₹1,000 ₹50,000

Best Features of Dafabet APK

Dafabet sports app provides a wide array of benefits for the players.

Live streaming – Dafabet provides live streaming on a few sports events within the application. This feature allows players to enjoy the action while placing bets.

Quick Dafa Sports access - Dafa app empowers users to connect with Dafa Sports with only one click.

Cashout option – Users can cash out their bet for a specific amount before the event occurs.

Competitive odds – Dafabet provides competitive odds in diverse betting markets. It lets the players receive better returns on their bets.

Dafabet App Customer Service

The operator provides various ways to stay connected with the customer support team using the app. Live chat service is a superb option if you require quick assistance at any day time or night.

Email: ensupport@dafabet.com

Live Chat: 24/7

Social: Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

When we spoke with the help desk team, we found them highly responsive. Overall, our experience on the platform was positive.

Dafabet App Summary

Dafabet is always striving hard to improve its gaming application. Different app versions available on the platform include Dafa Sports, Dafa OW, and Casino Games. Players can choose the specific mobile app that fits their tastes well.

During our review, we found that all apps are easy to download and are modest in size. Live streaming, exclusive mobile bonuses and customization choices make the application shine. The only limitation we discovered while using the app is that there are withdrawal processing delays.

Dafabet App FAQs

This section digs into the most common Dafabet app download queries.

Is it legal to download Dafabet app in India?

Yes. The application is 100% legal and safe to use in India. The bookie is licensed and runs within the Curacao gaming permit rules strictly.

How to install the Dafabet APK?

To install the APK, use these steps:

Download it directly from the official site.

Allow app installation from unknown sources on your Android handset.

Follow the instructions you see onscreen.

How to update the app?

Android players can download the new version from the official Dafabet website. However, iOS players can find the updated version within the App Store.

What is the minimum withdrawal amount in the app?

Every payment choice available at Dafabet has diverse withdrawal limits. Visit the payment options page to know the minimum amount.

What are the reasons for Dafabet app installation issues on my phone?

There might be several reasons why you might be experiencing problems installing the application on your smartphone. These include:

Outdated operating system.

Not sufficient storage space on your device.

Restrictions on unknown sources (Android).

You might be downloading the app from unreliable sources.