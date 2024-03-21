CSK vs RCB - IPL Match Prediction & Betting Tips

It will be CSK vs RCB in the opening match of IPL 2024 on 22 March.

With Dhoni set to skipper the side for the last time, this match assumes even greater importance, especially for CSK fans.

A win by RCB who have yet to win an IPL title would be a huge step in the right direction. Cricket fans can expect a thrilling opener to this year’s IPL competition.

In this preview of the CSK vs RCB IPL match, we present our match prediction.

CSK vs RCB Odds

Result Odds CSK to win 1.853 at Parimatch RCB to win 2.022 at Parimatch

(The above CSK vs RCB cricket betting odds are courtesy of Parimatch, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.)

We have compiled our best betting tips for the CSK vs RCB IPL match. Read on to find out why we recommend these bets.

How do Virat Kohli and RCB match up against title contenders CSK?

In 31 Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore matches played so far, CSK have dominated. They have established a 20-10 h2h advantage over RCB, with one match ended in a no-result.

CSK have many reasons to be happy. All their key players – Ravindra, Gaikwad, Dubey, Thakur -- are in good form. Barring Dhoni himself, everyone has seen a lot of cricket action recently. Importantly, CSK have good back ups to cover for injured players.

RCB also had a few key players, such as Du Plessis, Maxwell, and Green -- in form. Kohli has been out of the game for some time and could take a game or two to regain his touch. Patidar did well in IPL 2023. RCB can rely on Karthik to fall back on his experience to deliver as needed.

In bowling, both Siraj and Akash Deep did well in the tests against England. Likewise, Ferguson has seen a lot of international action in recent months.

How will the weather and pitch affect the game?

Chennai is expected to experience sunny weather throughout the day on 22 March. The temperature will vary between 26 and 33 degrees Celsius.

So, the wicket could be a bit dry and spin friendly, getting slower as the match progresses. The team winning the toss could prefer to bat first.

How will CSK and RCB line up?

In the absence of the injured Conway, Ravindra is likely to open for CSK with Gaikwad. Likewise, Mukesh Kumar could replace the injured Patheerana.

For RCB, Green, Maxwell and Du Plessis appear certain to play. The 4th overseas player’s slot could go to Ferguson, a tearaway fast bowling option. Thin in spin, RCB will have to pick Karn Sharma to partner Maxwell. Lomror’s inclusion underlines the lack of native batting talent. Patidar would hope to build on his performances in 2023.

CSK

CSK are likely to field the following players in the match against RCB.

Gaikwad Ravindra Rahane Dubey Daryl Mitchell Dhoni Jadeja Santner Thakur Chahar M Chaudhary

RCB

The following players are likely to feature in RCB’s playing eleven against CSK on 22 March 2024.

Kohli Du Plessis Samir Rizvi Maxwell Patidar Green Karthik Karn Sharma Ferguson Akash Deep Siraj

Our CSK vs RCB Prediction

In our CSK vs RCB prediction, we believe that defending champions CSK will win the opening match of IPL 2024 against RCB.

CSK have overall the more balanced squad. Comparing the batting line ups, both teams have some big name players in the top order. Both teams are well-matched lower down the order. Jadeja and Santner Green and Karthik. However, CSK bat much deeper, right up to number 10.

The real difference between the teams is in the quality of all-rounders they possess. While RCB have a lone all-rounder in Green, CSK boast several: Ravindra, Jadeja, Santner, Thakur and Chahar. Consequently, CSK have more bowling options.

They also have more bowling variety, with Ravindra an additional spin option alongside Jadeja and Santner. By contrast, RCB have a more seam-oriented attack.

Note: We have based our CSK vs RCB prediction on a scientific method called the BETSiE formula. In keeping with this method, we have taken into account the result of every match played so far and every match yet to be played. We have used expected runs for and against to make our CSK vs RCB today match prediction.

For instance, the expected runs for CSK in all matches equal 184.3. The relevant related stat for RCB is 180.2. Overs faced and wickets fallen have also been accounted for while computing these average expected run rates for and against.

Note: The BETSiE supercomputer numbers are from bettingexpert.com, which is helping us in confirming the betting advice we are giving.

CSK vs RCB Betting Tips

Consider our following CSK vs RCB IPL betting tips, as shown in the table below.

Recommended Bet Odds Ruturaj Gaikwad to score more runs than Shivam Dube 1.54 at Parimatch Team with top bowler: CSK 1.80 at Parimatch

Why Gaikwad is likely to score more than Dube?

Both Gaikwad and Dube have been in excellent form recently. Gaikwad played in the test match series versus England and notched up a few good scores.

Dube contributed hugely to CSK’s title-winning run in IPL 2023, including a good knock in the final against Gujarat Titans. Playing for India, Dube did well in the T20I series versus Afghanistan.

However, Gaikwad will have the advantage of opening the innings. By contrast, Dube could appear anywhere between numbers 3 and 6 in the batting order. Thus, on a likely slow wicket, Gaikwad will be able to exploit the powerplay overs. Also, being an opener he will have more overs to play himself in, without any scoreboard pressure.

For the reasons explained above, we consider this a safe wager.

Why CSK are likely to have the top bowler of the match?

In the match against RCB on 22 March, CSK will enjoy the advantage on playing in familiar home conditions. An analysis of the h2h comparison between CSK and RCB reveals an interesting fact. The two sides have met 8 times in Chennai. CSK have won 7 of those matches while RCB have emerged victorious just once.

Historically, visiting sides have struggled against CSK bowlers at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium. On 22 March, the wicket is likely to aid spin. In Jadeja, CSK have a match-winning bowler who enjoys bowling at his team’s home venue.

Likewise, CSK have other spin bowling options such as Santner and Ravindra. By contrast, RCB’s spin bowling options are limited to Maxwell and Karn Sharma, neither of whom poses a threat to CSK’s strong batting line up. Thus, this is a safe bet to place on IPL satta apps.

Disclaimer: Before you begin your CSK vs RCB betting adventure, remember that no winnings are ever guaranteed.