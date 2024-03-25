CSK vs GT - IPL Match Prediction, Odds and Betting Tips

It will be CSK vs GT, last year’s finalists, in the IPL 2024 match on 26 March.

In this preview of the CSK vs GT IPL match, we make our prediction of the outcome.

CSK vs GT Odds

Result Odds CSK to win 1.85 at Parimatch GT to win 1.95 at Parimatch

We have compiled our best betting tips for the CSK vs RCB IPL match. Read on to find out why we recommend these bets.

Can Gill help GT beat CSK and avenge the defeat in the IPL 2023 final?

Of the 5 Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans matches so far, GT have won 3 while CSK have won the remaining 2. However, CSK’s last win came in the most important match of all, the final of IPL 2023.

Based on the performances in their previous matches this year, CSK batters are in good form. Skipper Gaikwad led from the front against RCB. All the top order batters made useful runs. The bowlers rose to the occasion. The stand out bowler was Mustafizur who replaced the injured Patheerana.

GT batters did reasonably well against MI. Their main batters Gill and Sai Sudarshan showed enough evidence of their calibre. Tewatia showed us why he must be considered one of the best finishers in the IPL.

However, the GT bowlers were the ones who stole the show. They took crucial wickets even as MI appeared to be cruising to an easy win.

Though we expect CSK to beat GT, cricket fans could look forward to a hard-fought match between two well-matched sides.

How will the weather and pitch affect the game?

The wicket in Chennai will behave exactly as it did in the CSK vs RCB game. The weather is likely to be warm, the temperature ranging from 26 to 33 degrees. The wicket will give some assistance to the seamers up front. The spinners will get into the act as the wicket becomes progressively slower.

How will CSK and GT line up?

The following are the probable XIs likely to feature in the CSK vs GT match.

CSK Expected XI

Gaikwad

Ravindra

Rahane

Dubey

Daryl Mitchell

Jadeja

Dhoni

Chahar

Theekshana

Mustafizur

Deshpande

GT Expected XI

Saha

Gill

Sai Sudarshan

Omarzai

Miller

Vijay Shankar

Tewatia

Rashid Khan

Umesh Yadav

Sai Kishore

Spencer Johnson

Mohit Sharma

Our CSK vs GT Prediction

In our CSK vs GT prediction, we expect CSK to beat GT.

Both sides have strong top order batters. GT have the likes of Tewatia and Rashid Khan in their lower order. Likewise, CSK bat deep, with Deepak Chahar in at number eight. However, we see that GT have a wobbly middle order comprising the likes of Omarzai and Vijay Shanker.

Like CSK, GT have variety and depth in their bowling. Bowling against MI, GT spinners Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore slowed down the scoring rate in the middle overs. However, we give the CSK spinners an edge in the latter bowlers’ own home conditions.

Note: Our CSK vs GT prediction are based on a scientific BETSiE formula. This method requires us to consider the outcomes of all matches played so far as well as every upcoming game. In our CSK vs GT today match prediction, we have considered the expected runs to be scored for and against either side as computed by BETSiE. In computing these numbers, BETSiE has factored in the overs faced and wickets lost. For instance, runs scored for and against CSK are computed as 184.3 and 168.0 respectively. The related figures for Gt are 187.5 and 169.9 respectively.

Note: The BETSiE supercomputer numbers are from bettingexpert.com, which is helping us in confirming the betting advice we are giving.

CSK vs GT Betting Tips

The table below lists a couple of CSK vs GT IPL betting tips that we have justified later in the article.

Recommended Bet Odds Top batter Rituraj Gaikwad 3.6 at Parimatch First innings – any player to score 50 1.30 at Parimatch

Why Gaikwad is likely to be the top batter?

A batter who spends the most time on the wicket is likely to be the top batter of the game. This is a reasonable assumption on a slowish track. Here, a batter must judge before he decides to engage in stroke play. Thus, we can narrow down our choices to the four openers.

I would rule out Saha and Ravindra who are flamboyant players whose job is to slog in the powerplay. Between Gaikwad and Gill, the CSK skipper is more selective in his shot making. Therefore, he is less likely to throw his wicket away.

You can place bet on Gaikwad to be to the top batter on IPL satta apps.

Why we are likely to see a 50 scored by a player in the first innings

We saw in the opening game of the tournament that Chennai has an excellent batting track. In the circumstances, the RCB score of 173 was about 10-20 runs below par. With a par score of 190, any team could win this game, regardless of whether the team bats first or second. So, it is reasonable to expect a batter’s half-century in a game that could see 350-380 runs scored.

