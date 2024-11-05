Crvena Zvezda vs Barcelona Predictions: Emphatic win for Barcelona

Our betting expert shares Crvena Zvezda vs Barcelona predictions ahead of their Champions League clash on Thursday at 01:30 am.

Crvena Zvezda vs Barcelona Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Crvena Zvezda vs Barcelona

Barcelona -2 handicap with odds of @ 2.20 on Parimatch , equating to a 45% chance of the visitors winning by three goals or more.

, equating to a 45% chance of the visitors winning by three goals or more. Raphinha to score with odds of @ 2.05 on Parimatch , indicating a 49% chance of the Brazilian scoring.

, indicating a 49% chance of the Brazilian scoring. Both teams to score with odds of @1.85 on Parimatch, representing a 54% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Barcelona have the attacking might to record a 4-1 win over Crvena Zvezda.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Crvena Zvezda hope home advantage can play a part as they take on a rampant Barcelona on matchday four of the Champions League.

Vladan Milojevic’s side are unbeaten in their domestic league, winning 12 of their 13 matches. The 3-0 win over Vojvodina at the weekend has extended their lead over their local rivals Partizan Belgrade to 11 points in the Superliga.

Competing with the Champions League has proven to be a tougher task for Crvena Zvezda. They are still hunting for their first points of the league phase heading into the clash with Barca. Zvezda managed to win this competition back in 1991, but the financial landscape of European football has greatly shifted since then.

Barcelona were unable to win a trophy last season, which ultimately cost Xavi his job. They were knocked out of the Champions League by PSG, but they appear to be real contenders in this year’s competition.

Hansi Flick has transformed the Blaugrana in a short space of time, leading them to an eight-point lead at the top of La Liga. Yet, being crowned the kings of Europe has become an obsession for Barcelona, with Real Madrid lifting the trophy five times since it last resided at the Camp Nou.

Probable Lineups for Crvena Zvezda vs Barcelona

The probable lineup for Crvena Zvezda in the "system of play."

Ilic; Seol, Djiga, Spajic, Rodic; Krunic, Kanga, Maksimovic; Mvumpa, Milson, Ndiaye

The probable lineup for Barcelona in the "system of play."

Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; De Jong, Pedri, Olmo; Yamal, Raphinha, Lewandowski

Barcelona to Pile on the Misery

The signs are ominous for Crvena Zvezda as they have conceded 11 goals across their three Champions League outings so far this season. Therefore, the first of our Crvena Zvezda vs Barcelona predictions is for Hansi Flick’s side to win the match by at least three goals.

Barcelona are the most lethal attack in Europe at present. They are on course to break the La Liga scoring record, with an average of 3.33 goals per game across all competitions this season. Their last four away wins have come by a margin of three goals or more.

Crvena Zvezda were beaten 5-1 by Monaco in their last Champions League game. Adi Hutter’s side racked up a total of 27 shots, suggesting a challenging game against Barcelona.

Crvena Zvezda vs Barcelona Bet 1: Barcelona -2 Handicap @2.20 with Parimatch.

Raphinha Proving Impossible to Stop

It is safe to say Raphinha didn’t have the best of times under Xavi. The Brazilian winger was frequently linked with moves away from the Camp Nou. He has enjoyed a return to form under Hansi Flick, so we are backing Raphinha to score as part of our Crvena Zvezda vs Barcelona predictions.

If we include his outings for Brazil, Raphinha has now scored eight goals in his last eight competitive matches. Four of those goals have come in the Champions League.

The Brazilian has a non-penalty xG of 0.5 1 per 90 minutes played in the last 12 months, meaning he ranks in the top 1% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe’s top five leagues.

Crvena Zvezda vs Barcelona Bet 2: Raphinha Anytime Scorer @ 2.05 with Parimatch.

The Home Side Can Get on the Scoresheet

Crvena Zvezda have won just one of their 11 Champions League matches since the start of last season. Despite their woes, they have still managed to score in all five of their home matches in this competition, with an average of 1.6 goals per game.

Barcelona are in fearsome form, but they are still leaking goals this season. Espanyol found the net and mustered up 10 attempts as they were beaten at the Camp Nou at the weekend.

The Blaugrana have kept a clean sheet in just two of their eight away matches in all competitions this season. Over that period, they conceded an average of 1.25 goals per game.