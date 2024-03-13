Cricket Betting Tips: Today Cricket Match Predictions From Experts

In this article on cricket betting tips, we give cricket match predictions along with our analysis.

Our readers can learn what factors to consider in order to predict the outcome of a cricket match. Cricket bettors can use these tips when they place bets on cricket betting sites.

Today Cricket Betting Tips - Weekly Match Predictions

In this section, we give our predictions and cricket betting tips for some of the most important cricket matches of the week.

Using our online cricket betting prediction, punters can make educated betting decisions when they bet on online betting sites or on betting apps.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI Betting Tips and Match Prediction

Bangladesh will now host Sri Lanka for an ODI series. The 2nd ODI will be played on March 15 in Chattogram. Looking at the squad and how the team has been performing, we are backing Sri Lanka to win the ODI match comfortable.

Under Kusal Mendis' leadership, SL looks quite stable. They have an overall balance in their team. As far as Bangladesh is concerned, Najmul Hossain Shanto will be hoping to bounce back from the T20 series loss.

Sri Lanka has odds of 1.37 on Parimatch to win while Bangladesh has odds of 2.95. The BAN vs SL cricket betting tip is to place a bet on Sri Lanka to win this one.

2024 IPL Match Predictions - Free Cricket Betting Tips

Today our cricket betting tips and weekly match predictions relate to IPL 2024.

Below, we give our IPL match predictions for three very important matches along with our analysis.

CSK vs RCB Match Prediction - 22 March

We back champions CSK to beat RCB in their tournament opener on their home ground. Mostbet quotes betting odds of 1.83 for CSK to beat RCB which attracts odds of 1.96. Thus, the bookmaker’s odds back our prediction.

The defending champions have a balanced squad with strength in all areas. They are served by batters of the calibre of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra. They also have a surfeit of all rounders in the form of Jadeja, Santner, Chahar and Shardul Thakur. This could be MS Dhoni’s last IPL season as a player. The CSK skipper would surely have a point or two to prove.

RCB’s batting will depend on the likes of Virat Kohli, Du Plessis and Maxwell. Kohli has not played in a long while. RCB have spent a fortune on Cameron Green. Much will depend on how the Aussie allrounder performs.

The outcome of the match could hinge on the difference in the quality of bowling. RCB would want the likes of Siraj, and Alzarri Joseph to perform to potential if they are to challenge CSK in their Chennai fortress.

KKR vs SRH Match Prediction - 23 March

We predict that SRH will beat KKR in this game. Mostbet offers odds of 1.85 on SRH as against odds of 1.95 on KKR. Thus, SRH are bookmakers’ favourites, backing our prediction.

KKR will certainly have home advantage. However, we feel that the team management wasted the mini auction. They could have used the auction to fill the obvious gaps in the squad. Instead, they spent a fortune to acquire Mitchell Starc. Their batting depends on the likes of Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana and KS Bharat. The squad continues to rely on aging players like Sunil Narine and Andre Russell.

By contrast, SRH appear to be in healthier shape. Their batting line up has the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen and Glenn Philips. World cup winning captain Pat Cummins will spearhead a bowling line up that has the likes of Hasaranga, Umran Malik and Washington Sundar. Man for man, SRH are the stronger side.

RR vs LSG Match Prediction - 24 March

We back LSG to beat RR in the IPL match on 24 March. While RR attract Mostbet’s betting odds of 1.95, LSG are clear favourites with odds of 1.85, thus backing our prediction.

RR have a solid batting line up including the likes of Samson, Jaiswal, Buttler and Jurel. However, their bowling is reliant on such ageing players as Ashwin and Boult. Barring Chahal, other bowlers such as Prasidh Krishna, Zampa and Avesh Khan do not inspire the same level of confidence.

Like RR, LSG have a solid top order that includes De Kock, Nicolas Pooran and KL Rahul. Lower down the order, the squad has the likes of Hooda and Stoinis. The bowling is in the reliable hands of Bishnoi, Naveen ul Haq and Krunal Pandya. Though this match could prove to be a close contest, we give LSG the edge.

SRH vs MI Match Prediction - 27 March

We back MI to win this match. Mostbet backs our prediction with betting odds of 1.81 for MI, as against odds of 2.0 for SRH. MI are clearly the stronger side in many departments.

They have arguably the best batting line up of the competition: the likes of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Hardik Pandya. Any bowling side with Bumrah in its ranks is a threat to rival batters. Most importantly, in Pandya and Sharma, MI have two men who have captained IPL trophy winning sides. In short, MI have the winning habit.

In recent years, the SRH franchise has performed badly. After the departure of the likes of Warner and Williamson, SRH have been seeking a good captain. Pat Cummins -- their latest acquisition -- may or may not be the man. Only time will tell. Meanwhile, SRH remain a team trying to regain confidence. Under the circumstances, despite their home advantage, SRH will find the going tough against a strong MI squad.

RR vs DC Match Prediction - 28 March

We predict that RR will beat DC in this game. RR attract betting odds of 1.75 at Mostbet. By contrast, DC attract odds of 2.08. Thus, the bookmaker supports our prediction for the match. This match assumes importance as both these teams are capable of making it to the play offs.

RR have a wealth of batting talent. Jaiswal, Buttler and Samson are their key batters. Down the order, India keeper Jurel could play a finishing role. While their bowling line up barring Chahal is not a dominant force, the batsmen are capable of winning matches on their own steam.

The absence of Pant hurt DC last year. So the team’s fortunes could depend on the successful return to action by their former captain. On paper, DC have a good squad. The batting line up has the likes of Warner, Marsh and Shaw. The team management acquired Harry Brooks in the mini auction.

Such players as Yash Dhull, Shai Hope and Lalit Yadav can prove match winners on their day. The bowling line up also has promise, with the likes of Axar Patel, Nortje, Richardson and Ngidi. However, against a strong RR side, DC could be in for a rough ride.

RCB vs LSG Match Prediction - 2 April

We expect RCB to prevail over LSG in this crucial match. The betting odds at Mostbet suggest that this could be a tight game. While RCB attract odds of 1.85, LSG are quoted at 1.95.

By the time they play this game, RCB would have already played three matches – against CSK, PBKS and KKR, respectively. That would give the squad sufficient time to find their bearings, especially the likes of Virat Kohli and Maxwell.

Maxwell was in murderous form in the recent ODI World Cup. He has since played in the same vein in T20 matches against West Indies and New Zealand. With the presence of skipper Du Plessis and Cameron Green, RCB’s batting could make a difference in a tight contest.

LSG will be no push overs. A batting line up led by De Kock, Pooran and Rahul will be bolstered by a bowling squad comprising Bishnoi, Naveen ul Haq and Stoinis. LSG did finish in 4th place one rung above RCB in IPL 2023. On 2 April, RCB’s home advantage could give them the edge.

Why Should You Trust Our Cricket Betting Tips?

If you are learning how to bet on cricket, you can trust our cricket betting tips. We base these tips on numerous factors. We take into account the weather conditions and how these can impact the outcome.

Also, we consider the current form of players and teams. We even consider how the coin toss at the start of the game can influence the outcome.

Importantly, we trust the betting odds offered by bookmakers as these are computed based on many of these considerations.

The Toss Factor

We consider whether winning the toss could influence the match outcome. Sometimes, neither captain is sure of how the wicket will behave.

In such cases, it could be a good toss to lose. However, a captain who wins the toss and makes the right decision – whether to bat or field – gives his team the edge.

Prevailing Weather Conditions

Weather conditions can also affect the way a wicket behaves. A rain affected wicket may pose a problem for batters. A very dry pitch may help spinners.

Current Form of Players and Teams

Though a team may have many good players, a key player could be going through a bad patch. Some important players may be carrying injuries. We factor players’ current form when we make our predictions.

Cricket Betting Prediction Tips and Strategies

Factors such as betting odds, the toss, the weather, and past performances of teams and players can influence match outcomes. In order to have a good strategy in cricket betting, prospective punters should research these factors well before they bet.

Venue and Playing Conditions

The venue can have a bearing on the outcome of a match. A home team enjoys the advantage of playing in familiar conditions. Likewise, playing conditions can determine the outcome of a game.

For instance, an international side that tours India must be ready to play on spin-friendly wickets. Teams such as Australia and South Africa are more used to conditions that favour seam and swing.

Head-To-Head History

The head-to-head record of teams in a contest can have a psychological bearing on the outcome of a match. A team that has consistently lost in the past to another side will start at a disadvantage.

Cricket Betting Odds

We consider the betting odds quoted by cricket betting sites. Online betting sites take most of the factors discussed above when they quote the odds. Thus, in calculating the odds, they do most of the research that needs to be done.

Cricket Betting Tips Summary

In cricket, a champion team may face a total reversal of fortunes within a game or two. Understanding how this can happen requires an expert analysis of numerous factors.

Regardless of how teams have played against each other in the past, their upcoming match will be a new one. In other words, history is waiting to be made.

The outcome will be affected by conditions that exist on the day. The conditions could be the toss, the weather, team compositions, and more.

To summarise, there is a scientific basis to our expert cricket betting tips. We consider many visible and invisible factors, not just the relative strengths of the teams in a contest.

Cricket Betting Tips FAQs

In this final section, we answer some frequently asked questions.

What are today's match predictions?

We back Sri Lanka to beat Bangladesh in the second ODI to be played at Chattogram on March 15.

Which site is the best for cricket betting tips?

There are several good bookmakers who quote their betting odds based on analysis of current form and playing conditions. In our view, the best such betting site is Mostbet.

How to win in cricket betting?

To win in cricket betting, never back your sentiment. In other words, don’t back a team simply because you like it. Instead, follow betting tips based on real factors such as current form of players and teams. A word of caution here: no winnings are ever guaranteed.

Can I trust your free cricket betting tips and predictions?

You can certainly take our cricket betting tips into consideration. Our predictions have a scientific base. We take many factors into account such as the current form of players and teams. We also consider the venue and playing conditions, the head-to-head record, and more.