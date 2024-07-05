Colombia vs Panama Predictions: Colombia to win and keep a clean sheet

Our football betting expert brings you their Colombia vs Panama predictions as the teams go head-to-head in the quarter-finals of the Copa America.

Colombia vs Panama Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Colombia vs Panama

Colombia -1 handicap with odds of @1.95 on Stake , equating to a 51% chance for the favourites to win by two or more goals.

, equating to a 51% chance for the favourites to win by two or more goals. Over 2.5 goals for Colombia with odds of @2.40 on Stake , indicating a 42% chance for Nestor Lorenzo’s side to score at least three goals.

, indicating a 42% chance for Nestor Lorenzo’s side to score at least three goals. Under 0.5 goals for Panama with odds of @1.72 on Stake, representing a 58% chance for a Colombia clean sheet.

Colombia are the clear favourites and should beat Panama 3-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Panama are really up against it when they face a Colombia side that currently seem invincible in the quarter-finals of the Copa America.

Colombia will be delighted with their performances in the group stages. They beat Paraguay 2-1 in their opening fixture. The win over Costa Rica was more convincing and put them in a commanding position ahead of their final game. They managed a 1-1 draw with Brazil in that one, but created more chances than the five-time World Cup winners.

Nestor Lorenzo’s side were one of the leading contenders to lift the Copa America at the start of the tournament. They go into the knockout stages with every chance of ending their 23-year wait for the South American crown.

Panama qualified for the quarter-finals at the expense of the hosts. Timothy Weah’s red card in the 22nd minute of Panama’s clash with the United States enabled them to win 2-1. They wound up finishing the group with a total of six points after beating Bolivia 3-0 in their last game.

Thomas Christiansen’s side are known to be handy in possession, but keeping the ball against the might of Colombia could prove to be difficult. Instead, they could be reliant on quick transitions and hitting their opponents on the break.

Probable Lineups for Colombia vs Panama

The probable lineup for Colombia in the "system of play."

Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Cuesta, Machado; Rios, Lerma, Arias; Rodriguez, Diaz, Cordoba

The probable lineup for Panama in the "system of play."

Mosquera; Murillo, Farina, Cordoba, Harvey, Davis; Blackman, Martinez, Welch, Barcenas; Fajardo

Colombia are Becoming an Established Force

Colombia’s form ahead of the tournament was impeccable and that has continued in the group stages. Therefore, we are backing them to beat Panama by at least two goals when they go toe-to-toe in the quarter-finals.

Nestor Lorenzo has taken charge of 23 games with the Colombian national team and is yet to suffer a defeat. They were enjoying a 10-game winning streak prior to the draw with Brazil, but that result hasn’t dampened their spirits. During that winning run, Colombia scored an average of 2.4 goals per game, so they have the firepower to put Panama to the sword.

Since the disastrous run in 2022, Colombia have been on fire. There are clear reasons for their incredible unbeaten run.

Colombia vs Panama Bet 1: Colombia -1 handicap @ 1.95 with Stake

Panama aren’t a part of CONMEBOL, but they are invited to participate in the Copa America. This means they seldom get to test themselves against teams with the calibre of the Colombians. As a result, we are backing the favourites to score at least three goals here.

In Panama’s last five matches where they have been priced at 8.00 or greater on the 1x2 market, they have conceded an average of 3.2 goals per game. They are currently 9.00 to win this clash.

Colombia have individual quality in abundance and they rely on their stars to conjure up some magic in the attacking third. James Rodriguez is vital. His ability to pick up the willing runners around him is the focal point for Colombia’s game. Luckily for them, the former Real Madrid man was in fine form during the groups.

Colombia vs Panama Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals for Colombia @ 2.40 with Stake

Colombia’s High-Press Strategy to Dominate

Colombia are committed to pressing their opponents high up the pitch. They have been able to stave off their opponents' chances under Nestor Lorenzo with this approach. Los Cafeteros have conceded just 0.68 goals per game under the new boss and chances will be scarce for Panama here.

The Colombians looked solid against Brazil. The Selecao managed just seven shots and finished the game with an xG of 0.30. Only a wonderful free-kick from Raphinha got past Camilo Vargas. Panama won’t be able to rely on that level of quality to get the goal.