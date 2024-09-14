Champions League Top Goalscorer - Which European Hotshot Will Show Golden Touch?

The new-look expanded Champions League kick-off next week and our expert highlights three players to watch in the Top Goalscorer market.

Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe shared the top goalscorer honours with eight apiece last season, but totals could go even higher in the new campaign with the 32 teams playing at least eight matches across the group stage.

Only Manchester City star Erling Haaland is above those two in the betting to be the top leading goal-getter in this season's competition, but it may pay to look away from the market leaders with the continent's hotshots having extra matches in which to make their mark.

City top the outright market at 3.00 ahead of 15-time winners Real Madrid who are 4.50, while Arsenal are third-best at 9.00 following a decent draw, with Bayern Munich and Barcelona next best at 13.00.

Champions League Golden Boot Odds

Player Odds Erling Haaland (Manchester City) 3.75 Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) 6.00 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) 7.00 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 13.00 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) 15.00 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) 17.00 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) 21.00 Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid) 26.00 Phil Foden 26.00 All Others 34.00 or Greater

Vini the man for the big occasion

Vinicius Junior has scored the winning goal in two of the last three Champions League finals and he looks a value play at 15.00 to show the golden touch in this season's competition.

The Real Madrid forward has scored just once in five outings for the European champions this season but that tally will quickly rise as the Brazilian starts to hit top gear.

Vini bagged six goals in the Champions League last season but none were more important than his 83rd-minute strike against Borussia Dortmund in last season's final at Wembley which delivered the trophy to Los Blancos for a record-extending 15th time.

Kylian Mbappe will attract most of the attention of opposition defences and that could play into the hands of Vinicius who may be offered more space than usual cutting in off the left wing.

At the price he looks a great bet for top goalscorer honours.

Salah looks like he means business

Much has been made about the fact that Mohamed Salah's Liverpool contract runs out at the end of the season but the prolific forward hasn't let it distract him in the opening weeks of the new campaign.

Salah has scored in each of his opening three Premier League matches and he looks a decent bet at 13.00 to transfer that form into the Champions League.

Liverpool have been handed winnable ties against Leipzig, Milan, Lille, PSV, Bologna and Girona, so there looks to be plenty of opportunities to hit the goal trail in Europe.

Salah scored in the 2018-19 final victory over Tottenham and will be keen to show he can still mix it with the best following Liverpool's absence from the competition last season.

Foden could have his fill

Manchester City schemer Phil Foden bagged five goals in just eight Champions League outings this season so he looks a lively runner to feature prominently on the goalscoring charts in this season's tournament.

City are likely to go a long way in the competition once again so the England star should get plenty of opportunities to at least match his tally of last season.

The tournament favourites have at least six seemingly winnable matches in the group stage and the goals should flow for the 2022-23 European champions, with Foden playing a key role.