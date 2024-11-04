Champions League Predictions Matchday Four

We’ve reached matchday four of this year’s new-look Champions League format, where certain teams are desperate to get points on the board.

Man City have a tricky tie away to Sporting, while Aston Villa travel to Brugge aiming to win four games in a row. Check out all of our Champions League predictions below.

Matches Prediction Odds % of winning Sporting vs Man City Sporting 4.00 25% Celtic vs Leipzig Leipzig 2.00 50% Club Brugge vs Aston Villa Aston Villa 2.10 47% Bayern vs Benfica Bayern 1.33 75% Red Star vs Barcelona Barcelona 1.25 80%

Sporting vs Man City Predictions: Hosts to spring a surprise

Date: 06/11/2024

Kick-off: 12:30 AM

Sporting to narrowly win on home soil

Man City hope to bounce back after their Premier League defeat against Bournemouth, but they face a tough challenge in Portugal.

Although Sporting’s head coach, Ruben Amorim, is on his way to Manchester United, their not-so-secret weapon, Viktor Gyokeres, could once again make the difference.

Having scored eight goals in his last five matches, including four last time out against Estoril, Man City’s defence might not be able to cope with the Swedish superstar.

Sporting haven’t lost at home in 90 minutes across 2024, and with Man City heading to Estadio Jose Alvalade on the back of two consecutive defeats, this is the ideal time to face Pep Guardiola’s side.

Celtic vs Leipzig Predictions: Visitors to prove too strong

Date: 06/11/2024

Kick-off: 12:30 AM

Leipzig to narrowly win

Celtic will be heavily reliant on their home form if they are to have any kind of success in this competition. However, they’ve already shown there’s a gulf in quality when up against Europe’s best.

Leipzig may have lost all three matches, but narrow defeats against three much stronger sides indicate they are still at a great price to claim their first win. Celtic secured a convincing win in their only home match in this competition against Slovan Bratislava, but this is a completely different test.

The Germans hope to take inspiration from their league rivals Dortmund, who put seven past Celtic in round two. It may not be as simple, but Leipzig have the quality in the final third to unpick the Scottish side’s defence.

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa Predictions: Emery to maintain the perfect record

Date: 06/11/2024

Kick-off: 10.15 PM

Aston Villa to prove too strong

Aston Villa have been this year’s surprise package upon their return to the Champions League, but Unai Emery’s side have proven they fully deserve to be at the top after three matches.

Wins to nil against Young Boys, Bayern and Bologna have been mightily impressive, especially against the German giants, and Club Brugge worry about becoming Villa's next victims.

The hosts may have beaten Sturm Graz, but defeats against better opponents (Dortmund and AC Milan) have shown their limitations at this level. It’s incredibly difficult to oppose Villa at present, and even if they rotate slightly, they have the quality to break down Brugge’s defence.

Bayern vs Benfica Predictions: German giants to bounce back

Date: 07/11/2024

Kick-off: 12:30 AM

Bayern to secure second victory

After Bayern’s 9-2 romp over Dinamo Zagreb, many expected Vincent Kompany’s side to glide through the new-look group stage. Yet, defeats against Aston Villa and Barcelona have made life difficult.

Benfica, on the other hand, have six points from a possible nine, with their 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid the standout result. However, a 3-1 loss to Feyenoord last time out wasn’t part of the plan.

Bayern are desperate for points in this competition, but they couldn’t be heading into this in better form. They’ve won their last three matches, scoring 12 goals and conceding none. If any team can bounce back, especially at home, it’s Bayern.

Red Star vs Barcelona Predictions: In-form club to overwhelm the opponents

Date: 07/11/2024

Kick-off : 12:30 AM

Barcelona to bank consecutive wins

Barcelona may have opened their Champions League campaign with a defeat against Monaco, but convincing wins against Young Boys and Bayern have shown they are capable of going far in this competition.

Not only did they put four past Bayern in round two, but they also hammered their arch-rivals Real Madrid 4-0 at the Bernabeu just three days later. There’s no doubt Red Star’s home crowd will try to intimidate their visitors, but three straight defeats won’t trouble La Liga’s leaders. Another convincing win could lift Barcelona into the top three, providing plenty of motivation to secure another three points.

Conclusion

As we reach round four of the Champions League, we expect Sporting to beat the Premier League holders, Man City, in front of their own supporters.

Our Champions League predictions indicate Leipzig can finally land their first win of the campaign against Celtic, while Villa can make it four from four in Belgium.

Bayern hope to bounce back against Benfica, while Barcelona aim to collect three points on the road against Red Star. Remember to gamble responsibly when placing bets on the Champions League.