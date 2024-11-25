Champions League Predictions Matchday Five

After four rounds of Champions League action, the new-format league is beginning to take shape.

For some teams, they are in firm control of qualifying, while others are already fighting for their place in the next round. Our football expert has lined up five tips worth backing, based on their current form and key players.

Our predictions for Champions League matchday five

Matches Prediction Odds % of winning Inter vs Leipzig Inter 1.50 66% Bayern vs PSG Bayern 1.55 64% Sporting vs Arsenal Sporting 3.00 33% Liverpool vs Real Madrid Liverpool 2.00 50% Celtic vs Club Brugge Celtic 2.00 50%

Inter vs Leipzig: Routine victory for the Italian giants

Date: 27/11/2024

Kick-off: 12.30 AM

Our tip: Italian champions to win on home soil @1.50, correct as of 24/11/24 with 1xBet

Inter head into this encounter in high spirits after hammering Verona 5-0 in Serie A. The same can’t be said for their opponents, who fell to their third defeat in their last five matches, and remain winless in their last four.

Not only are they losing, but they are conceding plenty of goals. Leipzig conceded three as they were brushed aside against Celtic in the Champions League, while Hoffenheim put four past them at the weekend.

At the San Siro, the home team should have a straightforward victory.

Bayern vs PSG: Bayern continue their winning streak

Date: 27/11/2024

Kick-off: 12.30 AM

Our tip: Hosts to carry on winning @1.55, correct as of 24/11/24 with 1xBet

Since their 4-1 defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League, Bayern have dusted themselves down and returned to their winning form. Additionally, they've won their last six matches without conceding a single goal - just the response Vincent Kompany wanted from his squad.

PSG have been dominating Ligue 1, but their Champions League performance tells a different story. A fortunate last gasp winner against Girona only masked their issues. Subsequent losses to Arsenal and Atletico Madrid highlight their struggles against Europe's elite teams.

Sporting vs Arsenal: Swedish star to strike down the Gunners

Date: 27/11/2024

Kick-off: 12.30 AM

Our tip: Sporting can inflict defeat on Arsenal @3.00, correct as of 24/11/24 with 1xBet

Sporting are one of the four teams to have beaten Man City in recent weeks. They were very impressive, putting four past Pep Guardiola’s helpless team.

Viktor Gyokeres is the man everyone can’t stop talking about, and his hat-trick against Man City was not out of the ordinary for the Swedish striker.

The 26-year-old simply can’t stop scoring. With 16 goals in 11 league games, five in four Champions League appearances and five during the latest window, Arsenal might just be the next to fall prey to his remarkable goal-scoring talent.

Sporting have won their last nine matches in a row, yet they find themselves underestimated once more in the Champions League.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Slot to maintain 100% record

Date: 28/11/2024

Kick-off: 12.30 AM

Our tip: Premier League leaders to claim another win @2.00, correct as of 24/11/24 with 1xBet

Liverpool are performing exceptionally well, excelling in both the Premier League and the revamped Champions League format. Having won all four matches, only conceding once, one could argue Real Madrid will be their biggest test to date.

However, Carlo Ancelotti's team has struggled to impress after four matches, suffering defeats against Lille away and AC Milan at home in their latest outings. The Italians easily came out on top (3-1) at the Bernabeu.

Mo Salah will once again be the one to watch, having scored five in his last five, including the winner at the weekend against Southampton.

A Champions League night at home for Liverpool is always special, especially when top teams visit. With Liverpool on a seven-match winning streak, Real Madrid might not relish the chilly trip this time of year.

Celtic vs Club Brugge: Scots to strike on home soil once more

Date: 28/11/2024

Kick-off: 12.30 AM

Our tip: Scots to record another home win @2.00, correct as of 24/11/24 with 1xBet

Although Celtic can’t buy a win on the road in Europe, they boast a strong record on home turf. After their 3-1 victory over Leipzig, they understand the importance of securing points at home to progress to the next stage of the competition.

Two wins from two, and eight goals scored, Celtic Park will be buzzing when Club Brugge travel over from Belgium. The visitors were unconvincing when they lost 3-1 to AC Milan on the road. With Celtic unbeaten in 10 matches, it's going to be a tough challenge to leave with any points. Although they secured a 7-0 victory over the weekend, Celtic are a much tougher opponent than St. Truiden, and Club Brugge might struggle in a hostile environment.

Conclusion

There appears to be plenty of home favourites in round five of the Champions League, with both Inter and Bayern expected to beat their opponents on Tuesday night. However, Sporting can cause another upset when Arsenal come to town, before Liverpool put Real Madrid in their place at Anfield. Meanwhile, Celtic aim to extend their winning run against Club Brugge and uphold their strong home record. Remember to gamble responsibly when placing bets on the Champions League.