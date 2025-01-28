Champions League Predictions Matchday 8

It’s the final round of the Champions League group stage, and our football expert has put together five best Champions League predictions for Round 8.

Matches Prediction Odds % of winning Barcelona vs Atalanta Barcelona 1.83 54% Brest vs Real Madrid Real Madrid 1.40 70% Girona vs Arsenal Arsenal 1.61 62% Man City vs Club Brugge Man City 1.20 83% Young Boys vs Crvena Zvezda Crvena Zvezda 2.50 40%

Barcelona vs Atalanta: Hosts to Finish on a High Note

Date: 30/01/2025



Kick-off: 12.30 AM

Barcelona to narrowly win, with odds of 1.83 at Parimatch, correct as of 26/01/24

Barcelona are one of the two sides that have qualified for the next round alongside Liverpool. Their dramatic 5-4 victory over Benfica has put them in second place on 18 points. Having scored 26 goals, the Spanish club have completely outscored everyone in the competition.

Despite already qualifying, Barcelona will aim to secure the top spot if possible and continue their good run of form across all competitions. Atalanta beat Sturm Graz 5-0 last time out, but this is a completely different challenge. Having lost to Real Madrid previously, we should see a similar outcome in Round 8. Barcelona can wrap up their campaign with a victory.

Brest vs Real Madrid: Real to Rally and Secure the Win

Date: 30/01/2025



Kick-off: 12.30 AM

Los Blancos to comfortably win in France, with odds of 1.40 at Parimatch, correct as of 26/01/24

Real Madrid defeated Salzburg 5-1 in their previous match, but their job is far from over. They need to triumph over Brest and hope other teams slip up so they can secure a top-eight finish. This is not out of reach, so expect Carlo Ancelotti’s side to fight for the points.

Brest have consistently outperformed their odds, but they come into this match on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Shakhtar, who have yet to return to league action. This match-up is a far greater challenge than the one against their Ukrainian opponents.

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick against Valladolid at the weekend. Now, returning to France after his move from PSG, the striker can help his team secure the crucial three points.

Girona vs Arsenal: Gunners to Pile on the Misery

Date: 30/01/2025



Kick-off: 12.30 AM

Arsenal to win convincingly in Spain, with odds of 1.61 at Parimatch, correct as of 26/01/24

With only one win from their seven matches and just four goals scored, Girona have massively underperformed during the Champions League’s new-look group stage.



Arsenal only need a point to secure their spot in the next round, but that incentive should be enough for Mikel Arteta’s side to clinch the points in Spain. The Gunners comfortably defeated Dinamo Zagreb 3-0, and even if they rotate certain players, they have the quality to be the seventh club in this competition to have beaten Girona.

Man City vs Club Brugge: Pep to Deliver Crucial Win

Date: 30/01/2025



Kick-off: 12.30 AM

The 2023 champions to record a much-needed win, with odds of 1.20 at Parimatch, correct as of 26/01/24

Man City threw away a 2-0 lead in Paris last week, leaving their hopes of qualifying to the next round now out of their hands. They must win at the Etihad, but after regrouping to beat Chelsea 2-1 in the Premier League, they have enough quality to get past Club Brugge.

The Belgian club held Juventus to a 0-0 draw at home in Round 7, but they suffered a 4-1 defeat in their only visit to the Etihad in 2021. They also lost 3-1 to AC Milan at the San Siro this year. If the hosts find their rhythm, it’ll be a tough task for the visitors to stand firm.

Young Boys vs Crvena Zvezda: Visitors to Pile on the Misery

Date: 30/01/2025



Kick-off: 12.30 AM

Serbian club to pick up their second win, with odds of 2.50 at Parimatch, correct as of 24/01/24

With neither side able to progress to the next stage, this game is all about pride. However, the hosts have little to play for, having lost all seven of their Champions League matches. They have also conceded a staggering 23 goals, while scoring just three.

Crvena Zvezda haven’t performed much better, but they managed to score 12 goals and pick up a 5-1 win against Stuttgart in front of their own fans. They have been much more resilient than their previous opponents, losing narrowly to the likes of PSV and AC Milan.

Young Boys will likely focus on their domestic action, and their visitors can pick up their second Champions League win before they exit the competition.

Conclusion

Our Champions League predictions suggest Barcelona can continue their fine form with a win over Atalanta, while Real Madrid should comfortably overcome Brest. Arsenal can pick up the points against Girona, while their Premier League rivals Man City can win against Club Brugge. Finally, Crvena Zvezda can record a second win against Young Boys.