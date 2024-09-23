Three Matches to Bet on as Goals Galore Gripping the Bundesliga

It was another goal-laden weekend in the Bundesliga as 35 goals were scored across nine matches for the second consecutive weekend.

That’s an average of 3.88 goals per game. In comparison, the Premier League saw 1.28 fewer goals per game in the last round of fixtures.

Bayern Munich have been imperious in front of goal thus far, scoring 12 goals across their four league matches. However, the goals have been flying in when several of the other top teams in Germany take to the field.

There has been an average of 3.5 goals per game in the Bundesliga so far this season, more than the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1. Half of the last 18 matches in the German top flight have seen four goals or more. Bayer Leverkusen’s matches have been the most goal-friendly, with 5.5 goals on average.

Bundesliga Market Odds Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart - Over 2.5 Goals 1.57 Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen - Over 3.5 Goals 1.83 Hoffenheim vs Werder Bremen - Over 2.5 Goals 1.42

Odds courtesy of Stake. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

The Bundesliga Goal Tally Continues to Climb

There has been a steady increase of goals in the Bundesliga in the last five seasons and this campaign appears set to be the most prolific yet. There was an average of 3.03 goals per game in 2020/21.

This steadily increased each term until we saw an average of 3.22 goals in the German top flight by the end of the last season. The current campaign has seen an average of 3.5 goals after four matchdays.

Four goals were scored in five of the nine Bundesliga matches last weekend. Bayer Leverkusen’s last-gasp 4-3 victory over Wolfsburg saw the most goals, closely followed by Stuttgart’s shock 5-1 win over Borussia Dortmund.

Ones To Watch

Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart

Stuttgart will be full of confidence, having put five goals past Borussia Dortmund. They have netted at least three goals in all four of their league matches thus far, but there have also been some defensive frailties. Both teams have scored in all of their Bundesliga outings and the average of five goals per Schwaben-Metropole match is the second highest in the division.

Wolfsburg matches have been slightly more modest in terms of goals, but have still seen the net bulge an average of 4.25 times per match. There have been five goals on the last two occasions they have hosted Stuttgart and we should see plenty here.

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich relinquished their title to Bayer Leverkusen last season, but they have a three-point advantage heading into this clash. These sides drew 2-2 at the Allianz Arena last season and the stats point to goals once again. Matches involving Vincent Kompany’s side have seen an average of 4.75 goals to this point, the fourth most in the league.

Bayer Leverkusen’s matches have seen the most goals in the Bundesliga, with an average of 5.5. They are yet to keep a clean sheet and have needed goals in injury time to secure two of their three victories. All four of their league outings have reached the five-goal mark, so backing over 3.5 is the way to go here.

Hoffenheim vs Werder Bremen

Only Bayern Munich matches saw more goals than Hoffenheim’s last season. Pellegrino Matarazzo remains in charge and there are no signs of the goals drying up. Die Kraichgauer’s matches have seen an average of 4.25 goals so far this campaign, a 0.37 increase on the tally at the end of last term. Over 2.5 goals has won in all four of their league matches.

Werder Bremen’s games have seen three goals on average. Their last five head-to-heads with Hoffenheim have seen three goals or more, so Sunday’s clash should provide entertainment.