Brazil vs Spain Olympics Predictions: A tough night for Marta

Top three bets and forecasts for Brazil vs Spain ahead of their clash in Group C of the women’s football tournament on 31st of July at 8:30pm.

Brazil vs Spain Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Brazil vs Spain

Spain to win with odds of @1.60 on Parimatch , equating to a 62.5% chance of the Spanish side winning.

, equating to a 62.5% chance of the Spanish side winning. Under 2.5 Goals with odds of @1.83 on Parimatch , indicating a 54.6% chance of the game being a low-scoring one.

, indicating a 54.6% chance of the game being a low-scoring one. Both teams to score with odds of @1.89 on Parimatch, representing a 53% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Brazil and Spain should be expected to draw 1-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The stage is set for a high-stakes encounter as Brazil face off against Spain in their final group stage match at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. With both teams possessing strong credentials, this match promises to be a thrilling conclusion to Group C's campaign.

Reigning World Cup champions Spain have been in formidable form, securing victories in their first two matches. Their tournament opener saw them edge past Japan with a 2-1 win, a repeat of their previous World Cup encounter, but with a far more dramatic finish. Mariona Caldentey proved decisive, scoring late to seal the win after Spain had been trailing. In their second game, a free-kick from Alexia Putellas in the 86th minute secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Nigeria.

In contrast, Brazil's journey has been more tumultuous. Despite a strong start with a 1-0 win over Nigeria, courtesy of Gabi Nunes' decisive goal, their next match against Japan ended in heartbreak. Jheniffer’s goal had put Brazil in a commanding position, but two injury-time strikes from Japan, including a penalty, led to a 2-1 defeat.

This leaves Brazil needing at least a point against Spain to ensure their progression, although they might advance even with a loss, depending on other results in the group.

Probable Lineups for Brazil vs Spain

The probable lineup for Brazil in the "system of play."

Brazil (4-3-3): Lorena; Thais, Rafaelle, Tarciane, Antonia; Yaya, Duda, Yasmim; Ludmila, Marta, Jhennifer

The probable lineup for Spain in the "system of play."

Spain (4-3-3): Coll; Batlle, Codina, Aleixandri, Carmona; Bonmati, Abelleira, Guijarro; Del Castillo, Navarro, Garcia

Marta's last dance?

The match holds particular significance for the Brazilian legend Marta, as it marks her final appearance at the Games.

Despite Brazil's challenging campaign, Marta has continued to be a pivotal figure. Her 200th appearance for Brazil was marred by the loss to Japan, but Marta remains focused and determined.

She has expressed the need for her team to fully concentrate in this crucial match, understanding that a win or even a draw could ensure Brazil’s progression to the next stage. Marta’s leadership and experience will be crucial as Brazil aim to overcome the formidable challenge posed by the current world champions.

However, given Spain's current form as the world champions, a one-goal margin win for La Roja is a plausible outcome.

Brazil vs Spain Bet 1: Spain to win @ 1.60 with Parimatch

A return to the back-four for Brazil

For Brazil, the tactical approach against Spain could see a return to a back-four, after their recent switch to a back-three failed to secure a positive result against Japan. Expect Tamires and Tarciane to rejoin the defence, with potential adjustments in the midfield to bolster Brazil's control and creativity.

The inclusion of Duda Sampaio could be a key change, providing additional support in the middle of the park.

Meanwhile, Spain are likely to field a lineup similar to their previous matches. Although they have secured their knockout berth, they will be keen to maintain their winning momentum.

Teresa Abelleira might retain her place in the midfield. Additionally, there could be potential shifts such as Olga Carmona rejoining the starting XI after coming on as a substitute in their last match.

With both sides potentially prioritising defence and the stakes being high, this match is likely to be closely contested with fewer goals.

Brazil vs Spain Bet 2: Under 2.5 Goals @ 1.83 with Parimatch

Chasing a perfect record

Although Spain's flawless performance thus far has already guaranteed their place in the knockout stages, they will be aiming to top the group with a final win.

Historically, Brazil have had the upper hand in their meetings with Spain. Out of their four encounters, Brazil have won twice, Spain once, and there has been one draw.

However, Spain’s recent rise in world football has seen them remain unbeaten in their last two encounters against Brazil. This recent form indicates Spain will be the favourites going into this match.

The stakes are high, and both teams will be aiming to deliver a performance that sets the tone for their aspirations in the tournament.