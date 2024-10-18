Bournemouth vs Arsenal Predictions: Arsenal to win, Havertz to score

Our betting expert provides Bournemouth vs Arsenal predictions as the teams prepare to face off in the Premier League at 10:00 pm on Saturday.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Bournemouth vs Arsenal

Arsenal Victory with odds of @1.66 on Parimatch , equating to a 60% chance of Mikel Arteta’s side picking up three points.

, equating to a 60% chance of Mikel Arteta’s side picking up three points. Kai Havertz to score with odds of @2.70 on Parimatch , indicating a 37% chance of the German finding the net.

, indicating a 37% chance of the German finding the net. Under 0.5 goals for Bournemouth with odds of @2.50 on Parimatch, representing a 40% chance of Arsenal keeping a clean sheet.

Arsenal can continue their good form by beating Bournemouth 2-0.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bet of the Day prediction page!

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Bournemouth host Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday as they aim to halt the Gunners’ progress.

The Cherries have earned eight points after seven league matches, which is a huge improvement from last season when they failed to win any of their opening nine games. Andoni Iraola has taken the team forward since taking over from Gary O’Neil, but a substantial summer outlay has led Bournemouth to aim higher.

Iraola’s men suffered a setback prior to the international break as they handed Leicester their first win of the season. Bournemouth have already suffered a home defeat to Chelsea, Arsenal’s London rivals, earlier this season. They will need to step up their performance if they want to get anything from this game.

Arsenal go into matchday eight as the bookmakers’ favourites to win the Premier League. Manchester City edged out Mikel Arteta’s team by a single point last season to claim their fourth consecutive title.

The Gunners are third in the league, a point behind Liverpool, who are the current league leaders. However, Arsenal have navigated their way through a tricky set of fixtures, which includes trips to Manchester City, Aston Villa and Tottenham.

Probable Lineups for Bournemouth vs Arsenal

The probable lineup for Bournemouth in the "system of play."

Arrizabalaga; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kekez; Cook, Christie, Kluivert Semenyo, Tavernier, Evanilson

The probable lineup for Arsenal in the "system of play."

Raya; Partey, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Saka, Jorginho, Rice, Trossard, Havertz, Jesus

Arsenal to Extend Winning Run

Our Bournemouth vs Arsenal predictions show Arsenal are unbeaten in the league, having won five of their seven games. They were down to ten men in both matches where they dropped points. Arteta’s men were moments away from a memorable victory at the Etihad in their last away game, but John Stones managed to grab a last-gasp equaliser.

Since the start of last season, the Gunners have boasted the best defensive record in the Premier League, conceding an average of just 0.78 goals per game. Their attack has also been menacing, with only Manchester City scoring more goals than Arsenal over that period.

Bournemouth were beaten 4-0 in this fixture last season and have lost their last five matches against Arsenal.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal Bet 1: Arsenal Victory @1.66 with Parimatch

Havertz to Continue Purple Patch

Kai Havertz has transformed his career in English football since the switch from Chelsea to Arsenal ahead of last season. The German was unable to secure a place at his previous club, but he has now made the striker role his own under Arteta.

Havertz brings a mix of athleticism and technical prowess that Arsenal have been able to use to devastating effect. His aerial ability also makes him a threat from set pieces. Kai comes into the clash with Bournemouth, having scored in his last four matches.

The forward has scored four goals in the Premier League so far, but his xG of 5.89 suggests he could have netted more. Havertz got his name on the scoresheet as Arsenal won 4-0 in this fixture last season, and he will fancy his chances once again.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal Bet 2: Kai Havertz Anytime Scorer @2.70 with Parimatch

Arteta’s Defence Holds Firm

Arsenal's defence has been a key strength in recent seasons. Mikel Arteta has assembled one of the most physically imposing teams in the Premier League and it has paid dividends. Only Liverpool have conceded fewer goals than the Gunners in the early stages of this season.

Arsenal conceded just 29 goals last season. Their xGA of 31.78 was also the lowest in the Premier League, proving that their sturdy defence was no coincidence.

Bournemouth have failed to score in their last two competitive home games against Arsenal, forcing just one save from Arteta’s goalkeeper in both of those encounters.