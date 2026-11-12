Betvibe was launched in 2025 as a mobile-focused casino and sports betting platform. It has over 3,000 games, and you can use the Betvibe promo code mentioned in this review to claim a bonus. What’s more, Betvibe is licensed and regulated by the Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan, so you know it’s a safe platform to place your bets on.

Find out more about Betvibe in our review below. We’ve provided details on the promo code for Betvibe, what you can get from the casino and sports offer, and additional promotions they have on the platform.

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Betvibe was launched in 2025 as a mobile-focused casino and sports betting platform. It has over 3,000 games, and you can use the Betvibe promo code mentioned in this review to claim a bonus. What’s more, Betvibe is licensed and regulated by the Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan, so you know it’s a safe platform to place your bets on.

Find out more about Betvibe in our review below. We’ve provided details on the promo code for Betvibe, what you can get from the casino and sports offer, and additional promotions they have on the platform.

Latest Betvibe Promo Codes and Bonuses for Indian Players

When you sign up as a new user, you get a welcome bonus code for Betvibe. Currently, there are four bonus offers that all require a minimum deposit. These deposits may differ based on which offer it is. The table below will give you a quick overview along with each Betvibe promo code.

Betvibe Offers Offer Details Promo Code Sports Welcome Bonus 100% up to ₹40,000 GOALVIBE Casino Welcome Bonus 333% deposit match up to ₹133,000 BOSS777 Betvibe IPL 2026 Free Bet Offer 33% Free Bet up to ₹1333 N/A Betvibe IPL Friday Cashback Offer 10% up to ₹3333 cashback on lost bets during IPL 2026 N/A

How to Sign Up Using the Betvibe Promo Code?

One of the advantages of Betvibe is that it’s easy to sign up on the platform. You can complete the process on your computer or through a mobile device. Make sure you have a valid email address and contact number, as you may need to verify your details. Follow these steps to sign up using the Betvibe promo code:

Visit the official Betvibe website and click on Register. Enter your email address and contact information on the form. You’ll need to enter your personal details such as your full name and address. Create a strong password. Select the currency you want to use. Once you have completed the form, you’ll need to verify your account using a code sent to your phone. Check the latest Betvibe welcome bonus code before making your first deposit. For the Betvibe promo code, enter GOALVIBE when prompted. Make the required qualifying deposit using an available payment method.

After registration, you may be asked to upload documentation such as your ID or passport to verify your identity. You may not be able to make withdrawals if you don’t verify your identity on the Betvibe platform.

Betvibe Exclusive Sports Welcome Bonus

The Betvibe sports welcome bonus is competitive compared to other betting platforms because it requires a lower minimum deposit. There are over 50 sports that Indian players can bet on in 2026, including live and pre-match betting. However, players must be 18 years or older in order to experience the exclusive sports welcome bonus.

For the Betvibe sports offer, you get 100% up to ₹40,000 when you use the code GOALVIBE. The minimum deposit is ₹1,000, and you must complete an 8x rollover on the deposit plus bonus, with minimum odds of 1.90 for singles and 1.36 per selection in combos. Furthermore, you must make a maximum wagering contribution of ₹15,000, and a maximum payout of ₹200,000.

Additional Betvibe Promotions for Existing and New Players

Another reason Indian players might enjoy Betvibe is that there are other promotions to take part in. You can look for a specific Betvibe referral code for each promotion if one is available. Here are some additional promotions to check out:

Tournament Odds Boost

Betvibe has boosted odds during major tournaments and selected match-day events. Its latest promotions page currently lists a 20% odds boost for selected cricket matches.

Cricket Free Bets

Players can get free bet tokens for selected major cricket matches. The current promotion lists 3 × 200 free bet tokens for match-day events. These tokens expire after 24 hours.

Weekly Cashback

Every Monday, you can get 10% cashback on weekly losses. There are no wagering requirements for this offer. The cashback is automatically added to your account.

Editor’s Verdict about Betvibe Promo Code

Betvibe has some of the most appealing promotions, which makes it ideal for new Indian players. For example, the site has a free bet deal for players who love cricket and are following the T20 World Cup.

The deposit bonus code provides players with an exclusive sports and casino deal that doesn’t require large minimum deposits. On the other hand, Betvibe doesn’t have a no deposit bonus offer because they focus more on deposit-based matches.

Overall, Betvibe has other promotions players can take part in, and there are always referral codes available to get more rewards when becoming a member.

Betvibe Casino Welcome Bonus Overview

If you prefer playing slots or table games like blackjack or poker, then the casino welcome bonus might be appealing to you. The casino welcome bonus is the largest of the two offers as it provides players with a 333% match on a qualifying deposit up to ₹133,000.

Additionally, you must make a minimum deposit of ₹100. Both the deposit and bonus need to be wagered 35x on slots within 7 days. The max bet is ₹250. T&Cs apply to this offer, and players must be 18 years or older to qualify.

Betvibe Sports Betting Options

Players who enjoy betting on sports such as cricket and football will enjoy the markets provided on Betvibe. The platform has over 30 games that include other sports like Kabaddi, tennis, snooker, and hockey, to name a few.

The football section has major European competitions such as the Premier League, La Liga, the Champions League, and the Bundesliga. Additionally, there’s a dedicated live section for betting while matches are underway.

Live odds update as the match develops, and the platform also displays live scores and statistics. Betvibe supports accumulators to allow several selections across different matches to be combined into one bet.

Betvibe Payment Methods

Before signing up for Betvibe, it’s important to check whether the site supports your preferred payment method. For Indian players, you can choose from one of the following payment methods in the table below when using the Betvibe bonus code:

Payment Method Minimum Deposit/Withdrawal Deposit/Withdrawal Time Cryptocurrencies Depends on the currency chosen Depends on the network UPI ₹500 24-48 hours Card payments (Visa and Mastercard) ₹500 24-48 hours Google Pay ₹500 Instant Paytm ₹500 24-48 hours

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

+ What is the promo code for Betvibe? The Betvibe promo code is GOALVIBE. Enter this code to get the 100% deposit match up to ₹40,000. + Is Betvibe legal in India? Betvibe is a safe platform for Indian players as it’s licensed and registered with the Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan. The platform also has security features such as an SSL certificate and two-factor authentication when making withdrawals. + How do I get in contact with Betvibe Customer Support? Navigate to the menu section on Betvibe and click on Contact Us. You can use the Betvibe live chat feature or use their email if you need to log an issue or complaint.

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