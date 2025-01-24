‘Better Than Ever’ Lille Offer Real Value For Top-3 Finish In Ligue 1

This result brought an end to Bruno Génésio's squad's 21-game unbeaten streak, but it does not overshadow what has been a positive season thus far.

Lille fought bravely but were defeated 2-1 by Liverpool on Matchday 7 of the Champions League league stage at Anfield.

Ligue 1 Outright Markets Lille Odds Top 4 Finish 1.67 Top 3 Finish 2.50 To Win Outright Without PSG 6.50 Ligue 1 Top Goalscorer Odds Jonathan David 2.75 Coupe de France Lille Odds Outtight Winner (each way: places 1-2) 5.00 Champions League Lille Odds Top 8 Finish In League Stage 6.00 To Finish 9-24 in League Stage 1.13

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Making History And Defeating The Giants

On Tuesday night, despite their spirited display, Lille’s impressive run ended, marking their first official defeat since mid-September 2024, against Sporting Lisbon.

Manager Bruno Génésio, in his first season in charge of the club, has considerably improved the squad. Following a 2-1 success over Nice last week, Génésio made history, becoming the first coach since Frédéric Antonetti in 2016 to collect 32 points after 18 games with Les Dogues.

Lille are unbeaten in France’s top division by 14 games, the longest streak since their championship-winning season in 2011. The team from northern France began the new year sluggishly, with lackluster draws against Nantes and Auxerre threatening their European aspirations.

However, a dramatic victory at the Vélodrome against Marseille in the Coupe de France two weeks ago seems to have reignited their momentum. Following a last-second equalizer by Marseille, Lille regrouped and won with two penalty shootout saves by former Arsenal goalkeeper Vito Mannone.

The team is led by Jonathan David (18 goals and seven assists in all competitions this season) and the in-form Hákon Haraldsson, with the Icelandic midfielder delivering four goals in his last seven appearances.

Having already secured victories over managers like Carlo Ancelotti, Diego Simeone, and José Mourinho this season, Lille aims to defy expectations both at home and in Europe.

In-Form David Makes Lille The True ‘Goliath’

Our projections tool assigns Lille a 32.3% chance of finishing third and a 54.4% chance of clinching fourth place in Ligue 1.

With average odds of 1.70 (implying a 59% probability) for a fourth-place finish and 2.50 odds (40% probability) for a top-three finish, now seems the right moment to wager on Lille in domestic outright markets. Furthermore, they will face teams below them in the standings — Strasbourg, St-Etienne, Le Havre, and Rennes — ahead of high-stakes encounters with Monaco and PSG.

Currently, Genesio’s team outperforms their expected points by 2.24, but rivals like Toulouse, Lens, and Lyon, who lag behind their underlying statistics, do not appear equipped to challenge them for a top-four finish. Moreover, Marseille, currently five points ahead in second place, are similarly overperforming according to expected goals (xG) data and should actually trail Lille in expected points standings.

Lille currently ranks 18th in terms of points per match (1.78) among Europe’s top five leagues and 28th out of 96 teams for expected goals against. However, their primary strength lies in their offensive prowess, where David, despite his expiring contract, stands as the top performer in both xG (10.3) and expected goals on target (12.9) in Ligue 1.

The potential January transfer of creative midfielder Edon Zhegrova may not necessarily disrupt Lille’s form. Despite his influence, the Kosovar international has generated just five chances in Ligue 1, along with 2.4 assists, placing him 34th in this metric.

With a projected finish of 58.9 points — mirroring last season's tally — and a 46.4% chance of advancing to the Champions League Round of 16 for only the third time in club history, now appears an opportune time to back Lille's endeavors.