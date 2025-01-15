Bet on Everton Goals As Moyes Returns to the Toffees

Moyes took charge of Everton back in 2022, with the club embroiled in a relegation battle, and he found himself in the same position 23 years later.

The veteran manager knows the club well and will aim to improve the team’s attacking output in the weeks to come, suggesting it might be wise to back the Toffees for goals.

Market Odds Everton vs Aston Villa - Over 1.5 Goals For Everton 3.00 Everton vs Tottenham - Over 1.5 Goals For Everton 2.20

Odds courtesy of Parimatch. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Moyes Can Spark at Attacking Revival

During his first stint in charge of Everton, David Moyes consistently kept the team in European contention. Their best finish came in the 2004/05 campaign, when they came 4th in the Premier League. Moyes and the ambitious new owners have a long-term goal of returning the team to its former glory, but their immediate focus is on staying in the top tier of English football.

Much has changed at the club since Moyes left for Manchester United in 2013, yet a sense of familiarity should enable the manager to start off strong. He has taken charge of 518 Everton games to date, boasting a win percentage of 42.6%. Even though he was unable to win a trophy at Goodison Park, as West Ham's manager in 2024, David managed to secure the Europa Conference League title.

The Toffees scored an average of 1.45 goals per game in Moyes’ last season with the club. Their average xG (expected goals) per game in that campaign was 1.66 per game, the highest it has been in the past 12 seasons.

Everton's actions in the January transfer window are restricted by the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations, but the Friedkin Group are keen to back their new manager with attacking reinforcements. A change in approach and new blood in forward areas should see the Toffees pose more of a threat in the weeks to come.

Villa and Tottenham Frailties to Aid New Manager Bounce

Everton have netted an average of 0.79 goals per game this season. Only Southampton have scored fewer (0.60 per game) and they are destined for the drop, having picked up just six points from their opening 20 matches. Their blunt attacking has left them just one point above the relegation zone, but Moyes will be likely to take some risks in the weeks to come.

West Ham finished 9th under David Moyes last season and that was largely due to their attacking output. The Hammers scored an average of 1.58 goals per game, the eighth most in the Premier League. Increasing Everton’s goal count to those levels would see them move swiftly up the table.

Moyes’ first game in charge of his second stint will be against Aston Villa at Goodison Park. Unai Emery’s side represents a tough test, but a new manager bounce could help the home side net a couple of goals. Everton scored twice as they succumbed to a 3-2 defeat in the reverse fixture. Both of their goals came in the opening 30 minutes. Moreover, the Villains have conceded two or more goals in their last five Premier League matches on the road.

After hosting Villa, Everton square off against Tottenham and have home advantage once again. Spurs haven’t beaten the Toffees at this ground on their last six visits. Everton also managed to score twice in this fixture last season. Since Ange Postecoglou took charge, Tottenham are known for their high-risk approach that leads to defensive frailty. They are conceding an average of 1.57 goals per league game under the Australian.