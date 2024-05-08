Best Mobile Casino Sites in India

Mobile casinos allow casino players to enjoy plenty of games and other features from virtually any location at any time.

Keep reading to explore the top online casinos that provide great mobile-optimised experiences. We also cover the factors we consider to rank these casino sites and how to choose them.

Top Mobile Casino Sites

Our review experts have compiled the following operators as best in terms of mobile experience.

Mobile Casino Online Sites Ranked

We have ranked the best online casino websites based on their overall quality.

Lucky Spins – Various Bonus Offers + Offline Play on Mobile Big Boost – Seamless Gaming On the Go Directly from the Browser Parimatch – Best Mobile Welcome Bonus of 150% up to ₹150,000 Casino Days – Best Mobile Casino with Welcome Bonus up to ₹1 Lakh Mostbet – Best for Famous Mobile Games PariPesa – Top Casino Experience on Different Devices 10CRIC – Play Indian Casino Games on Mobile 1xBet – Best Casino App + Welcome Bonus of ₹16900 with 150 FS Khelraja – Strong App with Plenty of Bonus Offers Bettilt – Fast Loading Mobile App with 115% Bonus up to ₹30,000 + 60 FS LuckyNiki – Extensive Mobile Game Selection BC Game – Crypto Focused Mobile Casino Stake.com - 200% welcome bonus up to ₹100,000 on mobile casino Dafabet - Superb live casino with all popular games

Mobile Casino Sites Reviewed

Our experts ranked each mobile-friendly website based on factors like casino games, mobile play, welcome bonuses, etc

Casino Days – Best Mobile Casino with Welcome Bonus up to ₹1 Lakh

Casino Days is at the top of our list of mobile phone casinos. Our reviewers used the mobile website and it loaded seamlessly on the devices used.

But at present, there is no iOS app available on the Casino Days website. Overall, we can say if you don’t mind the absence of promotions and an iOS app, this new mobile casino is an ideal option for you.

Pros

4000+ mind-blowing games to select from.

Excellent usability and layout.

Interesting sign-up bonus of up to ₹1 Lakh.

100% secure transactions.

Cons

Lack of iOS Casino Days app.

App-exclusive promos are missing on the mobile version.

Welcome Bonus: Up to ₹1 Lakh

It has a rollover of 35x and the qualifying deposit is ₹500. This bonus offer is valid for 7 days from the date of account creation. Other T&Cs apply.

Lucky Spins – Various Bonus Offers + Offline Play on Mobile

After using this new casino, we found that the whole website has been optimised well for use on both mobile and desktop.

Lucky Spins app download (iOS and Android) ensured us a seamless experience on all devices. We can say the app allows users to play offline. But layout issues and limited reviews might disappoint a few players.

Pros

Superb mobile adaptability.

Lucky Spins app supports offline play.

Tons of bonuses and promotions for mobile users.

Cons

Search function issues.

Limited reviews are available online.

Welcome bonus: 100% up to ₹20,000

This bonus offer comes with a 35x rollover requirement. The qualifying deposit is ₹500. eWallets are excluded. Other T&Cs apply.

Big Boost –Seamless Gaming On the Go Directly from the Browser

While reviewing Big Boost, our team discovered that players can use the website as a mobile app on smaller devices.

For this, they need HTML-5-supported web browsers. So, users don’t need to download any extra app. However, there are certain restrictions depending on your location, which is a potential drawback.

Pros

Super intuitive navigation on smaller screens.

The mobile site is compatible with diverse operations systems and devices.

Use the site as a casino app via a web browser (No extra software needed).

Cons

No downloadable app.

Geo-restrictions.

Welcome bonus: ₹1 lakh over first 3 deposits

It's split into three deposit offers. The minimum deposit is ₹500. New members need to meet the rollover of 35x. Other T&Cs apply.

Parimatch – Best Mobile Welcome Bonus of 150% up to ₹150,000

Parimatch is a trusted bookmaker that has impressed many mobile players. When our reviewers used the website on each device, the interface adjusted to the screen size automatically. However, they found playing some casino games (mainly live dealers) consumes data quickly.

Our team found that Parimatch users can enjoy a lot of online casino bonuses. We did not find the live chat service while using the Parimatch mobile app, which can be one of the major cons.

Pros

Parimatch app has low requirements.

Great mobile casino bonuses.

Cons

Live chat is available on the official Parimatch site only.

The platform does not have a mobile app for iOS users.

High data usage.

Welcome bonus: 150% up to ₹150,000

The minimum qualifying deposit amount is ₹350 and has a 30x rollover. This registration offer is valid on slot games only. Other T&Cs apply.

Mostbet – Best for Famous Mobile Games

Our Mostbet review says it's a professionally built online casino mobile site that provides excellent quality, convenience and a broad variety of games with one tap. But we advise you to check if the casino is available in your area.

Pros

Responsive design of site.

Multiple payment options.

A vast library of live dealers, slots and table games playable on mobile devices.

Cons

Geo-restrictions.

Welcome bonus: 150% up to ₹34000 + 250 FS

The qualifying deposit is at least ₹300. To receive free spins, new members must add a minimum of ₹1000 to their account. Other T&Cs apply.

PariPesa – Top Casino Experience on Different Devices

Our team found little or almost no lag when loading games on the PariPesa mobile version. The performance on mobile devices was also as fast as the desktop counterpart.

Overall, our in-depth review found that for some areas and operations systems, the PariPesa app is unavailable.

Pros

Excellent performance on diverse mobile devices.

Decent game offering.

Exclusive casino app for iOS or Android phones.

Cons

Uncertain app availability.

Welcome bonus: ₹130,000 + 150 FS

The qualifying members need to initially deposit a minimum of ₹800 and ₹1200 for the next time. The rollover is 35x, valid for one week. Other T&Cs apply.

10CRIC – Play Indian Casino Games on Mobile

10CRIC is another good casino in India that offers famous Indian games on mobile. Our team tested the mobile version on different devices and found the site functionality remarkable.

We also found the 10CRIC app for iOS and Android easy to use and lightweight. Also, it does not allow us to spend too much data. However, limited language support could be a barrier for some users.

Pros

Strong focus on famous Indian casino games like Andar Bahar, Teen Patti, etc.

Top-notch functionality on the mobile version.

Lightweight and minimalist app.

Cons

Limited language support.

Welcome bonus: 100% up to ₹15000

This signup offer has a minimum deposit amount of ₹250 and 40x rollover for deposit and bonus amount. Other T&Cs apply.

1xBet – Best Casino App + Welcome Bonus of ₹16900 with 150 FS

1xBet has built one of the best casino apps for mobile users. A simple download will transform into an exceptional casino experience. Overall, we found it a feature-rich platform with potential cons like geo-restrictions and a messy interface.

Pros

Casino games feature competitive odds.

1xBet casino app download is quick and features a simple interface.

Decent sign-up bonus of ₹16900 + 150 FS.

Cons

Cluttered user interface.

Geo-restrictions.

Welcome bonus: ₹16900 + 150 FS

The qualifying deposit is ₹800 and has a wagering requirement of 35x. Other T&Cs apply.

Khelraja – Strong App with Plenty of Bonus Offers

Many reviewers online claim that Khelraja puts together one of the top-notch casino experiences users can enjoy on mobile.

After we downloaded the mobile app and used the mobile version, both worked well even on a slow internet connection. What we disliked was the availability of Khelraja in some areas.

Pros

Well-thought layout.

Strong Android and iOS App with plenty of bonus offers and games.

Cons

Restricted in a few regions.

Welcome Bonus: 300% First Deposit Bonus up to ₹30,000

Newly joined users at Khelraja must deposit a minimum of ₹1000 to receive the bonus offer. The rollover is a 30x deposit and bonus amount. This 100% Namaste Bonus is valid on live casino games only. Other T&Cs apply.

Bettilt – Fast Loading Mobile App with 115% Bonus up to ₹30,000 + 60 FS

Bettilt websiteandcasino mobile app provided us with a glitch-free experience. Overall, the Bettilt app and the mobile version mirror similar functionalities. But there are certain cons to consider like slow mobile version and geo-restrictions.

Pros

Mobile-friendly layout.

Wide games selection.

The mobile version is accessible in areas where the Bettilt app is restricted.

Full features are available on the mobile site.

Cons

The mobile version loads slowly unlike the Bettilt app.

Geo-restrictions.

Welcome bonus: 115% up to ₹30,000 + 60 FS on Chillipop

This one-time offer for new customers is split into three deposits. The qualifying funds to the bettilt account is ₹500. The wagering requirement is 40x. Other T&Cs apply.

Fun88 – Extensive Mobile Game Selection

Easy site navigation and fast app are the features that make the platform worth checking out. But our review found the app users need occasional updates and there are also limited promotional offers.

Pros

Decent game offering.

Excellent user-friendly interface.

App performance is faster than the mobile site.

Cons

Limited mobile promotions.

The Fun88 app needs occasional updates.

Welcome bonus: 200% up to ₹10,000

Within 24 hours of registration, new users at Fun88 must deposit a minimum ₹200 to their account. The rollover is a 30x bonus and deposit amount.

Rajabets – 150% Welcome Bonus up to ₹1,00,000

Overall, it is a superb platform for mobile gamers, mainly those with Android devices. But our Rajabets review discovered that there is no iOS app and the site is less intuitive, unlike the app.

However, the operator constantly updates its Android app to provide users with stupendous casino gambling online.

Pros

Rajabets Android app updates from time to time.

Quick withdrawals and deposits.

Good variety of games available, based on your area.

Cons

No iOS app.

Less intuitive site.

Welcome Bonus: 150% up to ₹1,00,000

The rollover is 30x (deposit+bonus amount) and the qualifying deposit of ₹200. Other T&Cs apply.

Sportsbet.io – Leading Crypto Casino

Sportsbet.io is one of the top crypto casinos online. Our review team explored the app quite straightforward to use and highly optimised for different mobiles.

It comes with plenty of things to inspire modern online gamblers. However, this casino site does not have a signup bonus offer to greet its new users.

Pros

Touch-responsive interface.

Cryptocurrency friendly.

Good assortment of games.

Cons

No mobile welcome bonus package.

The app requires updates.

22Bet – Ideal Casino App for Different Types of Mobile Gamblers

22Bet is another good mobile-friendly iGaming operator that comes with various bonus offers and languages. Our review says it has done a good job of ensuring users access the casino features wherever they go.

The dedicated mobile application is built for diverse kinds of mobile users. However, the games are not well organised, making the use of the mobile version tough.

Pros

Native 22Bet casino app.

The site has a mobile-first design.

Multiple language support.

Various bonuses and promos.

Cons

Overall design issue.

How Do We Rate and Review Mobile Casinos?

Below is the list of factors we use for rating the casino sites.

Mobile Games and Software

Top instant-play casinos provide around 95% of games similar to their desktop counterparts. Also, these games must come from the most famous iGaming providers like Playtech, Microgaming, etc.

Banking Support

Online casinos should provide multiple banking options for mobile users. It is also crucial to consider withdrawal and deposit methods to ensure every deposit option is available for withdrawal.

Device Compatibility

Another criterion we use to evaluate is compatibility across all operating systems and devices.

Mobile Site Usability

Top casino sites prioritise user-friendly design.

Why Should You Play on Mobile Casinos Over Desktop Casino Sites?

Most players choose the mobile version of casinos over their desktop counterparts for the following reasons.

Exclusive Promos

Almost every casino provides exclusive bonus offers and promotions for mobile users.

Convenience

Another benefit is gameplay from virtually anywhere and on any device.

Push Notifications

Few online casinos come with apps that offer notifications about special offers, new games, etc.

Fast banking

This platform allows users to save their payment information, making funds in and out speedily.

How to Play Casino Games on Mobile?

Here is the step-by-step guide about playing at a real money casino on mobile.

Open the casino website you desire to play at. Register with authentic information. Decide whether to download the app or browse the mobile version. Connect to the casino and pick your favourite game. Deposit funds to the account and start playing casino games for real money. Finally, withdraw your winnings.

Mobile Casinos Summary

Mobile casinos have witnessed a significant increase in popularity over the past few decades. By understanding how to select the best mobile site online and other essentials, gamblers can fully enjoy the perks of mobile gaming.

We are completely satisfied with the mobile performance of all platforms. But after carefully reviewing them, we found Casino Days as the top player.

Mobile Casinos FAQs

Here are the most important FAQs:

Which is the best mobile casino site?

As per our experience, we found Casino Days to be the best. Excellent welcome bonus offer and app optimization are some of the features that make it worth joining.

Is playing on mobile casinos illegal in India?

In India, the legal status of online casinos is complicated. Although, there is no particular federal law to address online gambling. Few Indian states have regulated these activities under their specific legislation.

Which are the most popular mobile casino games?

Some of the famous casino games on mobile are Poker, Slots, Baccarat, Blackjack, etc.