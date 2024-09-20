Bowen & Salah Backed to Strike: Best Goalscorer Bets For This Weekend

Our football expert offers his five best goalscorer bets for this weekend, which features selections from the Premier League and Championship.

Best Goalscorer Bets

All odds are courtesy of Parimatch, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Jarrod Bowen @ 3.40 with Parimatch - West Ham vs Chelsea

Ollie Watkins @ 2.10 with Parimatch - Aston Villa vs Wolves

Mohamed Salah @ 1.83 with Parimatch - Liverpool vs Bournemouth

Luca Koleosho @ 3.00 with Parimatch - Burnley vs Portsmouth

Gustavo Hamer @ 3.20 with Parimatch - Sheffield United vs Derby

West Ham vs Chelsea - Saturday 12:30 - Premier League

Jarrod Bowen impressed for West Ham last season, notching 20 goals in all competitions, and he has looked sharp at the start of this campaign with two goals and one assist in five appearances.

The England man, who has had six shots on target from 10 attempts overall in the early weeks of the season, remains one of the Hammers’ most dangerous frontmen and can add to his goal tally against Chelsea in the early kick-off on Saturday.

Aston Villa vs Wolves - Saturday 15:00 - Premier League

Aston Villa continued their fine start to the season with a 3-0 victory over Young Boys in their Champions League debut in midweek and they should maintain their winning form when they host Wolves in a West Midlands derby on Saturday.

Ollie Watkins has taken a while to warm up but the striker, who registered 19 league goals last season, got his first two of the new campaign in the come-from-behind 3-2 win over Everton last weekend.

And now Watkins can inflict more pain on a Wolves defence that has already conceded 11 times in the top flight this term.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth - Saturday 15:00 - Premier League

Mohamed Salah started the season in top form for Liverpool with three goals in the first three games but he’s now gone two without scoring after being frustrated by Nottingham Forest last week and then against AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Egyptian, who has a total of nine Premier League goals against Bournemouth, still looked in good shape at the San Siro, hitting the woodwork twice in the first half, and he will be confident of hurting the Cherries again.

Burnley vs Portsmouth - Saturday 15:00 - Championship

Luca Koleosho was the matchwinner for Burnley last weekend when they edged out fellow promotion hopefuls Leeds at Elland Road and he can follow up with another goal in the home clash with Portsmouth.

Clinical Koleosho has caught the eye in the final third for the Clarets, managing two goals despite only attempting four shots to demonstrate his accuracy.

Sheffield United vs Derby - Saturday 15:00 - Championship

Sheffield United are among the clubs expected to battle for promotion from the Championship and they will be aiming to extend their unbeaten start to life back in the second tier when they host Derby.

One of their key men so far has been midfielder Gustavo Hamer, who has weighed in with three goals, and he can maintain his early-season hot streak while also helping his side get the better of the Rams.

