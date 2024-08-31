Our football betting expert breaks down his five best goalscorer bets for this weekend, with matches from across the Premier League and EFL.

After a thrilling round of midweek Carabao Cup action, it is back to the regularly scheduled programming of league fixtures this weekend.

Here are our selections for the best goalscorer bets, with at least one selection from each of the top four divisions of English football.

Best Goalscorer Bets

Bukayo Saka @ 2.40 with 1xBet - Arsenal vs Brighton

Duncan Watmore @ 3.75 with 1xBet - Millwall vs Sheffield Wednesday

Billy Bodin @ 4.50 with 1xBet - Northampton vs Burton

Louie Barry @ 3.50 with 1xBet - Mansfield vs Stockport

Courtney Baker-Richardson @ 3.25 with 1xBet - Morecambe vs Newport County

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is already off the mark this season after netting in their opening-day home win over Wolves and he can make it two goals from two games at the Emirates against Brighton on Saturday.

The 22-year-old scored a career-best 16 times in the league last season and has registered a goal contribution in each match in this campaign. Saka looks a good bet to continue his run at 7/5.

Duncan Watmore @ 3.75 with 1xBet - Millwall vs Sheffield Wednesday

Millwall are yet to claim their first league win of the season but one man doing his very best to steer the Lions in the right direction is Duncan Watmore.

Watmore is one of four players to have scored three or more goals this season and two of those came in his last home league outing in a 3-2 defeat to Watford. With the rest of the squad faltering, it may fall to the former Sunderland man to deliver the goods once again.

Billy Bodin @ 4.50 with 1xBet - Northampton vs Burton

League One outfit Burton are also looking for their first three points of the season and they could at least find the back of the net on their trip to Northampton, who have yet to keep a clean sheet in the third tier.

While he has not been started as the central striker, Billy Bodin has still provided the goods for the Brewers this season. With three goals to his name, the Welshman has scored over half of Burton’s goals this term and could be a worthy punt to strike again.

Louie Barry @ 3.50 with 1xBet - Mansfield vs Stockport

Aston Villa loanee Louie Barry registered 13 goals and assists for Stockport last season as the Hatters secured promotion to the third tier, and he has hit the ground running in League One with three goals from three appearances.

He will be confident of increasing his tally against a Mansfield defence who conceded four against Lincoln last time out and have the second-worst record in the league.

Courtney Baker-Richardson @ 3.25 with 1xBet - Morecambe vs Newport County

No side has netted more goals in League Two this season than Newport County and they will be expected to increase their eight-goal tally on Saturday when they face bottom-of-the-table Morecambe.

With three goals and one assist to start the season, Courtney Baker-Richardson is in fine form for the Welsh side and he will likely be the focal point of attack once again for Newport this weekend.