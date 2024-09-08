Three Best Value Chelsea Alternatives for Conference League Glory

With the new look Conference League on its way, our expert breaks down three alternatives to Chelsea for the trophy.

Set for its fourth iteration, the Europa Conference League returns next month and like both the Champions League and Europa League, it will take on a new format.

Europe's tertiary club competition will begin with a 36-team league phase and there are some big teams in the mix, most notably Premier League heavyweights Chelsea.

In their first season under Enzo Maresca, the Blues will be looking to make an impact whichever way they can and they are unsurprisingly favourites to lift the trophy.

But beyond the London club, there are a handful of other teams in with a shout of going the distance.

Conference League Winner Odds

Fiorentina @6.50 with Parimatch

Heidenheim @17.00 with Parimatch

FC Copenhagen @21.00 with Parimatch

All odds are courtesy of Parimatch, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Fiorentina @6.50

They are still not a huge price, but at 6.50, Fiorentina have to be considered for Europa Conference League glory, given that they made the final in each of the last two seasons.

In the 2022-23 campaign, they were beaten 2-1 by West Ham in the final in Prague before losing to Olympiakos after extra time in last season's final in Athens.

But fans of La Viola will be hoping it is a case of third time lucky this term and punters can be assured that this is a competition they will be taking seriously.

Vincenzo Italiano has departed, with Raffaele Palladino taking his place in the dugout, but their new manager did a decent job with Monza and has a decent squad at his disposal.

David De Gea is an experienced option in goal and they have plenty of options in the middle of the park from Edoardo Bove and Yacine Adli to Robin Gosens and Rolando Mandragora.

The experience of going deep two seasons running could serve Fiorentina well, and they are a decent pick.

Heidenheim @17.00

In stark contrast to Fiorentina, Heidenheim are preparing for their first-ever appearance in a major European competition, and they could be right up for the challenge.

Frank Schmidt is a pillar of consistency, having managed the club since 2007 and taken them to the Bundesliga, and they defied expectations by finishing eighth in the league last season.

Last season's top scorer, Tim Kleindienst, has departed, but that does not seem to have troubled them given they started the Bundesliga campaign with wins to nil against St Pauli and Augsburg.

They could relish the underdog's tag, and they have a decent chance to get ahead with minnows Olimpija and Pafos, their opening two opponents in the league stage.

FC Copenhagen @21.00

Copenhagen had to settle for third spot in the Danish Superliga last season, but punters should not let that put them off the team in the UEFA Europa Conference League betting.

There is a terrific blend of youth and experience in the Copenhagen team, with Mohamed Elyounoussi, Viktor Claesson, and Andreas Cornelius all having played at a decent level, while William Clem and Roony Bardghji show excellent potential.

They know how to cause a stir, having qualified for the Champions League last 16 last term by finishing above Galatasaray and Manchester United in their group, and they are worth watching.