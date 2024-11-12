Benin vs Nigeria Predictions: Super Eagles to struggle on the road

Our betting expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Benin vs Nigeria ahead of this AFCON clash, this Thursday at 11:30 pm.

Benin vs Nigeria Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Benin vs Nigeria

Draw with odds of @3.60 on 1xBet , equating to a 27% chance of both nations winning a point.

, equating to a 27% chance of both nations winning a point. Half time draw with odds of @2.05 on 1xBet , indicating a 62% chance of the game being level at the break.

, indicating a 62% chance of the game being level at the break. Under 2.5 Goals with odds of @1.60 on 1xBet, representing a 50% chance for two goals or less in the match.

Benin and Nigeria should be expected to draw with a scoreline of 1-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Benin host Nigeria in round five of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers, with both nations currently occupying the top two spots. Our Benin vs Nigeria predictions suggest a closely contested match as both teams compete for dominance.

The visitors arrive unbeaten after four matches, having collected ten points without scoring. However, it’s worth noting they were awarded the three points and three goals against Libya after the squad was left stranded in an airport for several hours.

Nigeria have won their two home matches but drew 0-0 in their only away match against Rwanda. The Super Eagles are in for a challenging test.

That’s because Benin haven’t lost at home since 2022 against Ghana. They’ve won their opening two matches, and they have recent history against Nigeria. After defeating them 2-1 in June, the hosts are likely to be feeling confident.

Probable Lineups for Benin vs Nigeria

The probable lineup for Benin in the "system of play."

Dandjinou; Tijana, Roche, Hountondji, Moumini, D’Almeida, Dodo, Imourane, Dossou, Olaitan, Mounie

The probable lineup for Nigeria in the "system of play."

Nwabali; Bassey, Troost-Ekong, Onyemaechi, Simon, Onyeka, Ndidi, Aina, Iwobi, Lookman, Boniface

Super Eagles to be stumped

Nigeria have cruised through their qualifiers so far, although a 0-0 draw on the road against Rwanda indicates that this trip might present some challenges.

Meanwhile , Benin have won both of their home matches in the group so far, scoring five goals and conceding just once. Excluding Nigeria's 3-0 "victory" over Libya, Benin have outscored the Super Eagles.

The hosts triumphed over Nigeria 2-1 in June, but with the visitors yet to concede in this group stage, the match could be closely contested, potentially ending in a draw.

Benin vs Nigeria Bet 1: Draw @3.60 with 1xBet

Hosts difficult to break down

Benin will undoubtedly aim for a win to secure their qualification, but breaking down Nigeria will be difficult, given that they haven't conceded yet.

Rwanda held them to a 0-0 draw, despite Nigeria having 17 attempts. However, in the first 45 minutes, the Super Eagles could only manage three shots on target, whilst the hosts had one.

With the visitors proving to be slightly wasteful, Benin will aim to reach half-time on equal terms, while Nigeria will certainly be keen to keep their unbeaten streak.

Benin vs Nigeria Bet 2: Half Time Draw @2.05 with 1xBet

Tactical Showdown on the Horizon

Concluding our Benin vs Nigeria predictions is the expectation of under 2.5 match goals. With much at stake for Benin and Nigeria aiming to secure the top spot, we expect this match to be low-scoring.

Benin have been prolific at home, but victories over Rwanda and Libya are a different challenge compared to facing Nigeria. The visitors, as mentioned, have only played one game on the road, which didn’t see a single goal scored.

It might not be a thrilling encounter, but there's potential for profit if the game stays tight. A single goal could be decisive for either team.