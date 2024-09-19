Matchweek 2 of the 2024-25 ISL is upon us, as Bengaluru FC prepare to host Hyderabad FC. Here's our predictions and betting tips for this fixture.

Bengaluru vs. Hyderabad Predictions: Bets. Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Bengaluru vs. Hyderabad

Odds of @1.37 on Parimatch for Bengaluru to win, which translates to an implied probability of 73%.

Odds of @2.19 on Parimatch for Bengaluru to win to nil, representing a 45.7% probability.

Odds of @2.14 on Parimatch for Bengaluru to win by 1 goal or draw, equivalent to a 46.7% implied probability.

We predict a 1-0 win for Bengaluru, a repeat of their Matchweek 1 scoreline vs. East Bengal.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Having endured their worst-ever league campaign last season, Bengaluru mean business this time around in the ISL.

Gerard Zaragoza’s men made it to the Durand Cup semi-finals in August before losing to Mohun Bagan on penalties. In contrast, they were eliminated from the group stages of the tournament last year. So progress has certainly been made, now it’s all about sustaining it.

Four of Bengaluru’s first five ISL games are at home, an advantage they need to make the most of in order to set the tone for the remainder of the season.

The Blues began the campaign in just the way they would have hoped for - a 1-0 win at home vs. Kolkata giants East Bengal. However, a result on the opening match week is nothing to rest on, so Bengaluru should be wary of the threat Hyderabad can pose, even in their own backyard.

Just like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, too, had a campaign to forget last season. The Nizams finished rock bottom in the standings, amassing only eight points and just one solitary win across the entire season. It’s been quite the fall from grace for the 2021-22 ISL winners, who have been marred with financial and other off-field struggles.

Now under new ownership, there finally seems to be light at the end of a long, dark tunnel. Hyderabad weren’t in action in Matchweek 1, giving them more time and fresher legs to prepare for what is poised to be an extremely tough challenge away to Bengaluru.

Probable Lineups for Bengaluru vs. Hyderabad

Bengaluru FC Probable XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh; Suresh Singh, Pedro Capo, Alberto Noguera, Vinith Venkatesh; Sunil Chhetri, Jorge Pereyra Diaz

Hyderabad FC Probable XI: Aaryan Anjaneya (GK); Leander D. Cunha, Alex Saji, Muhammed Rafi, Parag Shrivas; Ayush Adhikari, Lenny Rodrigues, Isaac Vanmalsawma; Ramhlunchhunga, Abdul Rabeeh; Joseph Sunny

Bengaluru are more stable at the moment

Between the two teams, it’s Hyderabad who have the superior head-to-head record. The pair have squared off on 10 occasions in the league, with Hyderabad winning four of those encounters to Bengaluru’s two. Four games have ended in a stalemate.

Despite Hyderabad’s supremacy on the H2H front, it is almost impossible to ignore their off-pitch struggles which led to a change of ownership. With BC Jindal Group’s takeover now complete, Hyderabad can now leave their recent struggles behind and focus on the way forward.

However, with change comes challenges and it’s going to be anything but smooth-sailing for the Nizams over the coming weeks. Bengaluru, in comparison, are a more settled organisation at the moment. The Blues have a stronger squad on paper with more chemistry, and thus, should get the job done and walk away with three points in Matchweek 2.

Bengaluru vs. Hyderabad Bet 1: Bengaluru to win @1.30 on Parimatch

Another Blues cleansheet looks likely

Bengaluru’s opening day encounter with East Bengal was a cagey affair, with plenty of tackles flying in. The Red and Gold brigade did very little to trouble Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in the Bengaluru goal, which was partly down to the discipline and no-nonsense approach of the Bengaluru defence.

The Blues added defensive reinforcements ahead of the new season by signing the likes of Chinglensana Singh from Hyderabad and Mohammed Salah from Punjab. The return of Rahul Bheke is another major boost for the Bengaluru backline.

Bengaluru vs. Hyderabad Bet 2: Bengaluru to win to nil @2.07 on Parimatch

Bengaluru to win, but not by much

Going by past records, this tie has always been decided by close margins. Of the six times this fixture has produced a result, five of them have been by a one-goal margin. Bengaluru’s two league wins over Hyderabad have both been decided by a one-goal margin.

In their opener vs. East Bengal, the Blues weren’t anywhere close to being their best going forward, but they got the job done. Against Hyderabad, as long as the three points are in the bag, Gerard Zaragoza and his side will take it.

Bengaluru vs. Hyderabad Bet 3: Bengaluru to win by one goal or draw @2.29 on Parimatch