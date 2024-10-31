Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart Predictions: Leverkusen to win, Boniface to score

Our betting expert shares their best bets for Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart, ahead of their Bundesliga clash at 12:00 am on Saturday.

+

Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart

Bayer Leverkusen victory and over 1.5 goals with odds of @1.66 on 1xBet , equating to a 60% chance of the home side winning and there being at least two goals in the match.

, equating to a 60% chance of the home side winning and there being at least two goals in the match. Victor Boniface to score with odds of @1.95 on 1xBet , indicating a 51% chance of the Nigerian forward scoring.

, indicating a 51% chance of the Nigerian forward scoring. Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals in the match with odds of @1.65 on 1xBet, representing a 61% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net, with the match seeing at least three goals.

Bayer Leverkusen have the firepower to beat Stuttgart 3-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The champions, Bayer Leverkusen, host Stuttgart on Friday night in what promises to be a hugely entertaining fixture in the Bundesliga. Fans are eagerly awaiting the clash, with Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart Predictions suggesting a thrilling encounter.

Leverkusen stormed to their first-ever Bundesliga title by being the first team to complete an entire domestic season without a single defeat. There was plenty of interest in Xabi Alonso after the heroics, but the manager opted to stay and lead his team into the Champions League.

If Alonso’s men are to retain their title, they’ll have to do it the hard way. RB Leipzig have already ended their lengthy unbeaten run in the Bundesliga. With three draws, they now find themselves five points behind Bayern Munich.

Stuttgart might have been last season's headline story in Germany, if not for Leverkusen's extraordinary title victory. The team ended the campaign with 73 points, just ahead of Bayern Munich. Die Roten ended the previous season in the relegation playoff spot, making the jump into the top four was remarkable.

Sebastian Hoeneß is a highly-rated coach, yet the team have faced challenges this season. Stuttgart sit 8th in the Bundesliga, and are still waiting for their first clean sheet.

Probable Lineups for Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart

The probable lineup for Bayer Leverkusen in the "system of play."

Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Xhaka, Andrich, Grimaldo; Terrier, Wirtz, Boniface

The probable lineup for Stuttgart in the "system of play."

Nubel; Vagnoman, Chase, Rouault, Mittelstadt; Rieder, Stiller, Millot, Leweling; Toure, Undav

Home Advantage Crucial for Leverkusen

Stuttgart qualified for the Champions League by finishing 2nd ahead of Bayern Munich last season, but they have stumbled at the start of this campaign. They have won just three of their eight league matches to this point, and were beaten 4-0 by Vincent Kompany’s side in their last game on the road.

Leverkusen have won four of their last five home matches against Stuttgart in the league. Over that period, they have scored an average of three goals per game.

Xabi Alonso’s side recorded an impressive 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in their last home match in the Bundesliga. Leverkusen racked up a total xG of 3.89 and should have won by a wider margin. They will fancy their chances of hurting this shaky Stuttgart defence.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart Bet 1: Bayer Leverkusen To Win & Over 1.5 Goals @ 1.66 with 1xBet

Boniface to Continue Hot Streak

Victor Boniface was sidelined for a significant part of last season due to injury, yet he played a crucial role for Xabi Alonso whenever he was fit.

The Nigerian has netted six goals in his last six Bundesliga appearances, making him the joint second-highest scorer in the league. Victor has slightly underperformed his xG of 6.58, however, he has regained his scoring form after failing to score in Leverkusen’s first two league outings.

Boniface has a non-penalty xG of 0.65 per 90 minutes played over the last 12 months, putting him in the 96th percentile when compared with all forwards across Europe’s top five leagues.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart Bet 2: Victor Boniface Anytime Scorer @1.95 with 1xBet

Goals Galore at the BayArena

Goals are most definitely on the agenda when these teams go toe-to-toe. They met in the German Super Cup in August, where Leverkusen triumphed on penalties after an enthralling 2-2 draw. There has been an average of 3.8 goals per game in the last 10 head-to-heads between the sides.

Bayer Leverkusen’s attack have remained lethal, however, their defensive weaknesses have led to their matches featuring the second-highest number of goals in the division. Alonso’s team are scoring an average of 2.5 goals per game, but conceded 1.88. In all eight of Leverkusen's Bundesliga games so far, both teams have found the net. Additionally, seven of these matches have featured three or more goals.

Stuttgart matches rank just behind Leverkusen, with their average of 4.12 goals being the third most in Germany’s top flight.

With both teams showcasing strong offensive capabilities, the Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart Predictions suggest a high-scoring affair that promises excitement for fans and bettors alike.