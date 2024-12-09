Bayer Leverkusen vs Inter Milan Predictions: Italians to prevail

Our betting expert shares the latest predictions for the Bayer Leverkusen vs Inter Milan Champions League clash, set to take place this Wednesday.

+

Bayer Leverkusen vs Inter Milan Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Bayer Leverkusen vs Inter Milan

Inter Milan to win at odds of @3.10 on Parimatch , equating to a 32% chance of the Italian club winning.

, equating to a 32% chance of the Italian club winning. Over 2.5 goals at odds of @1.70 on Parimatch , indicating a 59% chance of there being at least three goals.

, indicating a 59% chance of there being at least three goals. Both teams to score at odds of @1.60 on Parimatch, representing a 63% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Inter Milan should be expected to win against Bayer Leverkusen by a scoreline of 1-2:

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

An electrifying showdown is set at the BayArena as the reigning champions of Germany and Italy face off, both eager to clinch their spots in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages.

Many eyes will be fixed on Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz's after a recent string of stunning performances.

Xabi Alonso's side enters this match in impressive form, having won five consecutive games across all competitions. Their Champions League campaign has been particularly noteworthy, rebounding from a 4-0 loss at Anfield with a stunning 5-0 victory against Red Bull Salzburg.

The team has been remarkably consistent in European competitions, winning seven of their last eight home matches and demonstrating particular strength at the BayArena.

Inter Milan arrives in Germany with an equally impressive record, maintaining an unbeaten streak across 13 completed matches. The Italian champions have been particularly dominant in the Champions League, winning four games and drawing one, with all four victories coming without conceding a goal. Simone Inzaghi's strategic play and the team's strong defense have been key to their success.

Probable Lineups for Bayer Leverkusen vs Inter Milan

The probable lineup for Bayer Leverkusen in the "3-4-2-1"

Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Xhaka, Andrich, Palacios, Grimaldo,Tella; Wirtz.

The probable lineup for Inter Milan in the "5-3-2"

Sommer; Dimarco, Bisseck, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries: Barella, Calhanoglu, Zielinski, Thuram, Martinez.

Italians to prevail

We kick off our Bayer Leverkusen vs Inter Milan Predictions by examining which team might come out on top in this fixture.

Inter Milan's defensive record in this Champions League campaign is extraordinary. They are one of only three unbeaten teams in the group stage, and have achieved four consecutive clean sheet wins. This defensive prowess suggests they are unlikely to concede easily or frequently against Leverkusen.

Inter have significant Champions League pedigree that Leverkusen lacks. The Italian side reached the final in 2022-23 and have been consistently competitive in European competitions. Their squad contains seasoned veterans who understand how to manage high-pressure matches, which could be crucial in a decisive group stage encounter.

The 3.10 with Parimatch for an Inter win is too big to let slip, however, those looking for a lower risk opportunity could take the Double Chance of an Inter win OR a draw at odds of 1.65.

While Inter have one win in their last four away Champions League matches, they remain unbeaten in their last five road trips. The team's tactical discipline under Simone Inzaghi means they are more likely to secure at least a point.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Inter Milan Bet 1: Inter Milan Victory with odds of @3.10 on Parimatch

Goals Guaranteed

Both teams enter this match with potent attacking records that suggest a high-scoring encounter is a possibility. Inter Milan have scored three or more goals in half of their 14 league fixtures, while Leverkusen have scored multiple times in nine of 11 games on home soil this term.

In five of Leverkusen's last seven home games, a goal has been scored within the first ten minutes, which, if replicated here, will throw the game wide open. With Leverkusen’s main man Florian Wirtz already scoring the opener in three Champions League matches this season.

Both teams have demonstrated remarkable scoring consistency. Inter Milan have scored in each of their last 14 games across all competitions, while Leverkusen have failed to score in just one of their last ten home matches.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Inter Milan Bet 2: Over 2.5 Goals with odds of @1.70 on Parimatch

Double Barrel Attack

Leverkusen's defensive record provides strong evidence for this bet. They have conceded 20 goals in just 13 Bundesliga matches, suggesting they will offer Inter's attacking lineup enough chances to get on the scoresheet at least once.

The side have scored in 14 consecutive matches across all competitions. They certainly possess the firepower to breach Leverkusen's defense, with the capacity to introduce threatening substitutes from the bench when necessary.

If any team can break through the visiting defense, it is Leverkusen, who rarely fail to score, especially on home soil. Anything less than a win could push Alonso’s men out of the coveted top eight positions, potentially leading to a more open game as it approaches the final stages.