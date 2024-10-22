Barcelona vs Bayern Predictions: Cat-alan and mouse share the points

Our football predictions expert presents his top three bets and forecasts for Barcelona vs Bayern as they clash in the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona vs Bayern Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Barcelona vs Bayern

Draw with odds of @3.80 on 1xBet , equating to a 26% chance of the game ending level.

, equating to a 26% chance of the game ending level. Robert Lewandowski to score with odds of @2.05 on 1xBet , indicating a 49% chance of the Polish forward scoring.

, indicating a 49% chance of the Polish forward scoring. Harry Kane to score with odds of @2.15 on 1xBet, representing a 47% chance of the English forward scoring.

We should expect an exciting match between Barcelona and Bayern that will result in a 2-2 draw.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The UEFA Champions League fixture between Barcelona and Bayern Munich on Wednesday promises to be a thrilling encounter between two European football giants. Both teams have started their respective domestic seasons in excellent form, setting the stage for a closely contested match.

There are also sub-plots involving Bayern legends Hansi Flick and Robert Lewandowski, who are set to face off against their former club. Lewandowski will also go head-to-head with Harry Kane in a shootout between two of the most prolific strikers of a generation, which is something the English striker is very excited about.

With 11 European Cups between them, these teams boast an impressive continental pedigree; however, Barcelona's last triumph came in 2015, while Bayern's most recent victory occurred in 2020. This game is undoubtedly the highlight of matchday three.

Probable Lineups for Barcelona vs Bayern

The probable lineup for Barcelona in the "4-2-3-1"

Pena; Balde, Martinez, Cubarsi, Fort; Casado, Pedri; Fati, Torre, Raphinha; Lewandowski.

Neuer; Davies, Upamecano, Min-Jae, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Palhinha; Gnabry, Musiala, Olise; Kane.

Cat-alan and mouse - European giants set to share points

Currently leading La Liga with nine wins and one loss in ten games, Barcelona have been particularly formidable at home. They've won all five of their home fixtures across all competitions, scoring an impressive 20 goals while conceding only two.

Bayern Munich, topping the Bundesliga with five wins and two draws in seven games, are coming off a convincing 4-0 win against VfB Stuttgart. With four wins in six road games this season, their away form has been impressive.

All of this makes calling a winner in this fixture a tough task, with both teams evenly matched in terms of their current form and quality of players. Barcelona's perfect home record this season will be severely tested by Bayern's impressive away performances, especially considering the high-stakes nature of a Champions League fixture.

Therefore, backing the draw makes plenty of appeal in this Barcelona vs Bayern predictions piece. Both sides have the ability to score at will and will never feel out of the match or safe until the final whistle blows.

Barcelona vs Bayern Bet 1: Draw @ 3.80 with 1xBet

Unhappy reunion for old mates if Lewa-n-goal-ski has his say

Robert Lewandowski is in exceptional form, having scored 12 goals in just 805 minutes of La Liga action this season, averaging a goal every 67 minutes. He netted twice against Sevilla on Sunday, highlighting his current sharpness in front of goal.

The Polish striker has also been effective in the Champions League, scoring twice in two appearances. His knowledge of Bayern Munich's defensive setup from his time at the club could give him an edge in finding spaces and exploiting weaknesses.

Our Barcelona vs Bayern predictions indicate Lewandowski's motivation to perform against his former club could provide an extra spark to his game. The desire to prove his worth against Bayern Munich might push him to elevate his performance even further, increasing his chances of finding the back of the net.

Barcelona vs Bayern Bet 2: Robert Lewandowski Anytime Scorer @ 2.05 with 1xBet

Harry to make it a Kane-ful night for Barca

When given the opportunity to back two of the most prolific strikers in modern football at odds against, you have to take it. If either Lewandowski or Kane scores, we turn a profit - if both score, it will be a very successful night.

Kane got back amongst the goals with a bang, netting a second-half hat-trick against Stuttgart on Saturday. This performance broke a rare four-game goalless streak for both club and country, potentially signalling a return to his prolific best just in time for this crucial Champions League fixture.

With 45 goals in 43 appearances, the English striker's Bundesliga record is remarkable. His weekend hat-trick demonstrated his versatility as a scorer, with goals ranging from long-distance efforts to poacher's finishes. This variety in his goal-scoring ability makes him a constant threat and almost impossible for defenders to predict and therefore mark.