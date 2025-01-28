Barcelona vs Atalanta Predictions: La Dea Secure Outcome in Barcelona

Atalanta head to Barcelona knowing a win will guarantee a place in the Champions League Round of 16.

Barcelona vs Atalanta Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Barcelona vs Atalanta

Atalanta to win or draw at odds of 2.00 on Stake , equating to a 50% implied probability.

, equating to a 50% implied probability. Both teams to score and over 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.65 on Stake , indicating a 60.6% implied probability.

, indicating a 60.6% implied probability. Barcelona to score the first goal at odds of 1.60 on Stake, representing a 62.5% implied probability.

A 2-2 draw is predicted between Barcelona and Atalanta on Thursday.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Atalanta make the trip to Barcelona for their Matchday 8 clash with the Catalan giants at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Thursday night.

A dramatic, come-from-behind win away to Benfica on Matchday 5 guaranteed Barcelona’s place in the Round of 16. Their domestic form has been patchy, but Hansi Flick’s team have been rolling in the Champions League with six consecutive wins.

A string of poor results in La Liga have seen Flick’s side drop off the pace. While this match won’t have much of an impact on their Champions League chances this season, another home defeat would pile the pressure on.

After going five matches without a win either side of the winter break, Atalanta have returned to form with a 5-0 drubbing of Sturm Graz and an important 2-1 win away to Como. Unlike Barcelona, the visitors have a lot to play for.

Atalanta are likely to drop out of the top 8 with defeat. A draw might see them fall into the playoff places. The stakes are high after such an impressive Champions League campaign to date.

Probable Lineups for Barcelona vs Atalanta

Barcelona probable XI:

Szczesny; Kounde, Garcia, Cubarsi, Balde; Casado, De Jong, Gavi; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha.

Atalanta probable XI:

Carnesecchi; Toloi, Hien, Kolasinac; Cuardrado, De Roon, Ederson, Samardzic, Zappacosta; Lookman, Retegui.

La Dea Get A Result

We are backing the visitors to achieve a positive outcome in the first of our Barcelona vs Atalanta predictions. Atalanta have only lost once away from home since August, while Barcelona have suffered home defeats to Las Palmas, Leganes, and Atletico Madrid in the last couple of months.

Atalanta have more to play for than their hosts. They’ve also had a bit more time to rest, with Barcelona playing on Sunday night.

While there’s no denying Barcelona have improved after the winter break, they are still vulnerable at home.

Barcelona vs Atalanta Bet 1: Atalanta to win or draw at odds of 2.00 on Stake

Backing Goals

Both teams to score and over 2.5 total goals is a no-brainer when Barcelona are involved. It was 5-4 when they faced Benfica last week, which was the third time in four matches this bet has paid out.

Four of Barca’s last five in the Champions League have seen both teams score and three or more total goals. Atalanta have only kept two clean sheets in nine matches across all competitions, and they have only failed to score twice since 23rd October.

These odds are short, but with Atalanta likely needing a win to finish in the top 8, they will be forced to chase the game. There should be chances aplenty at both ends.

Barcelona vs Atalanta Bet 2: Both teams to score and over 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.65 on Stake

Atalanta’s Slow Starts

In Atalanta’s last eight matches across all competitions, they have only scored the opening goal on two occasions. Slow starters throughout this season, we are rounding out our Barcelona vs Atalanta predictions by backing Barcelona to score the opening goal.

It’s a short price in this market, but there’s still value here considering how often Atalanta have conceded the first goal over the last couple of months.

Barcelona have scored 11 goals in seven Champions League first halves. The hosts should have no problem opening the scoring on Thursday.