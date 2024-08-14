Ballon d’Or Winner Odds: Rodri odds drop after Euro 2024 triumph

Our football betting expert offers the latest Ballon d'Or winner odds for 2024, with Rodri, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham favourites after the Euros

Voting for the prestigious Ballon d'Or award takes place in August and we look at the latest odds on who will be crowned the world's best footballer after a thrilling 2023-24 campaign.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have won the award 13 times between them, with the Argentinian superstar landing the honour in three of the last four seasons.

They're nowhere to be seen this year, with the likes of Vinicius Jr, Rodri and Jude Bellingham the favourites to lift the award later this year.

Ballon d’Or Winner Odds

All odds are courtesy of 1xbet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Player Odds Vinicius Junior 2.25 Rodri 3.00 Jude Bellingham 3.50 Dani Carvajal 11.00 Lamine Yamal 19.00

Learn more about the 1xbet Bonus Code

Already got a 1xbet account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the India's online betting sites

Ballon d'Or Winner Odds: Favourites Analysed

Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior is the favourite to be crowned best footballer in the world for the first time, and it is hard to see beyond the Real Madrid and Brazil superstar.

The flying forward was instrumental in helping Real Madrid winning their 15th Champions League title this summer, scoring six and assists five in 10 games as he guided Los Blancos to glory.

The Brazilian bagged 23 goals last season, including a hat-trick to help Los Blancos see off Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup as he helped them win three trophies.

He would be an even clearer favourite if he performed well in the Copa America, however he and his Brazil teammates crashed out in the quarter-finals, something that's allowed the likes of Rodri to catch-up in the betting.

Rodri

Spaniard Rodri has been one of the best midfielders in the world for some time now, with the 28-year-old now finally getting the credit he deserves.

He won both the Premier League and Euro 2024 with Man City and Spain respectively this season, playing crucial roles for both sides as they claimed victory.

The Spanish international managed 23 goals and assists for City in all competitions last term, an impressive return for a player who plays as a defensive midfielder more often than not.

He played in six of Spain's seven games at Euro 2024, with Rodri being a huge reason as to why they secured their fourth European Championship in July.

His odds are down to just 3.00 following this, with the bookies increasingly more confident in Rodri's chances of claiming the Ballon d'Or award in October following this month's results.

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham attracted plenty of attention ahead of and after his move to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund last summer, but it was fully justified.

Bellingham settled into life at the Bernabeu amazingly well and quickly stole the hearts of the Madridistas with some match-winning performances, including a stoppage-time winner against Barcelona in El Clasico.

Bellingham has already bagged 23 goals and 13 assists in his debut season in Spain as he played a crucial role in Madrid winning all of La Liga, the Champions League and Spanish Super Cup.

He came up with some big goals for England during Euro 2024 against both Serbia and Slovakia, as well as bagging an assist in the final, however the fact that the Three Lions ultimately fell short means his price is still just 3.50 to go all the way this year.

Dani Carvajal

Carvajal was one of the stalwarts in both Real Madrid and Spain's starting XI's this year, with the Spaniard now seeing his odds drop massively following both of his side's respective successes.

He helped Madrid secure a La Liga, Spanish Super Cup and UCL treble, bagging 11 goals and assists in the process, a solid return for a defender not know for his attacking prowess.

The 34-year-old also played a key role in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph, playing almost every minute in the five appearances he made as he aided his side to their fourth win in the competition.

His odds are now just 11.00 to win the Ballon d'Or because of this, a price that doesn't look tempting given the players he's got to compete with.

Lamine Yamal

Barcelona wonder-kid Lamine Yamal has been one of the revelations of the last 12 months, with the 17-year-old going from somewhat of a nobody to a regular start with Barca and Spain.

He managed 17 goals and assists for Barca last year as he helped them finish second in La Liga, with the teenager impressing even more during Spain's Euro campaign.

Yamal put up one goal and five assists whilst appearing in even game for La Roja during the Euros, as he played a huge role in their overall success, even contributing an assist in the final and a goal of the tournament contender against France in the semi-final.

He's 19.00 to win the award, with the fact that Barcelona went the season trophyless being one of the main reasons as to why his price is so high despite his incredible Euro campaign.