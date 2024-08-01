De Zerbi-ball: Why Is It Good To Bet On Olympique Marseille To Finish In The Top Three In France?

As the 2024/25 Ligue 1 season approaches, all eyes are on Olympique Marseille, a club poised on the brink of transformation under new management.

As the 2024/25 Ligue 1 season approaches, all eyes are on Olympique Marseille, a club poised on the brink of transformation under new management. The appointment of Roberto De Zerbi, the Italian tactician known for his innovative approach and track record of revitalising teams, signals a significant shift in Marseille’s ambitions.

Following a season marred by disappointment—a lacklustre eighth-place finish in the league and a semi-final exit from the Europa League—the club's hierarchy has made it clear: this is a season of overhaul and renewed determination.

Last season, Olympique Marseille underperformed based on expected goals (xG) (+8.03, the third-highest value in the league's top 10). Based on xG values, OM should have finished second, only five points behind PSG. Roberto De Zerbi has won 38 out of 89 games in charge at Brighton in all competitions (42.8% winning record).

Olympique Marseille Outright Market Odds Winner Without PSG 4.00 Top 3 Finish 2.50

A Squad in Transition

De Zerbi's tenure at Marseille has already begun to show signs of profound change. His impact was evident in a recent friendly against Pau, where Marseille emerged victorious with a decisive 3-0 win. According to Nicolas Usaï, the coach of Ligue 2’s Pau, De Zerbi’s influence is palpable.

The former Brighton’s manager has inherited a squad in transition, marked by several high-profile exits and promising new arrivals. The departure of key players such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has moved to Al-Qadsiah, and Joaquin Correa’s return to Inter Milan, has left gaps the new manager is keen to address.

One of the most talked-about acquisitions is Mason Greenwood. The English winger joined Marseille from Manchester United for €31 million after spending a season on loan at Getafe, where he scored 10 goals, bringing both a fresh attacking dynamism and a certain level of controversy.

Despite his tumultuous past, Greenwood’s talent and potential impact on Marseille’s frontline cannot be understated.

Marseille have strengthened their defence by signing Lilian Brassier on loan from Brest, accompanied by a future purchase option. Brassier’s arrival is expected to bolster a defence that struggled with consistency last season. Additionally, the anticipated addition of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Tottenham Hotspur will bring much-needed experience and grit into the midfield.

The landscape of Ligue 1 this season is particularly intriguing. Paris Saint-Germain, having clinched ten league titles in twelve years, are expected to remain formidable. However, with Kylian Mbappé’s departure, PSG’s dominance is not as assured as in past seasons.

Clubs like AS Monaco, Lille, and Stade Brestois 29 are poised to capitalise on any potential vulnerabilities in the Parisian giants’ squad.

Therefore, Marseille’s significant squad reinforcements and strategic adjustments place them in a strong position to challenge for the top spots.

Navigating High Expectations

The challenges facing De Zerbi and his revamped squad are considerable.

Marseille’s recent history is marked by managerial instability, and De Zerbi’s success will depend on his ability to integrate his tactical philosophy with the team’s existing structure. His previous stints at Brighton & Hove Albion and Shakhtar Donetsk have shown his capability to elevate clubs and achieve impressive results.

At Brighton, he led the team to their highest-ever Premier League finish and a historic European qualification, showcasing his ability to instil a winning mentality and innovative football.

The passion and history of Marseille—vividly represented by its fervent fan base and iconic figures like Chris Waddle and Rudi Völler—are not lost on De Zerbi.

His commitment to the club and the desire to restore Marseille to its rightful place among France’s elite is evident in his public statements. De Zerbi's tactical acumen and dedication could well rejuvenate the team and foster a renewed sense of ambition and pride.

If De Zerbi can harness the potential of his new signings and successfully integrate them into his tactical framework, Marseille could emerge as a major contender in the upcoming season.

After all, in 2023/2024, despite changing three managers, they still recorded notable wins in the Europa League against Villarreal and Benfica. A further proof that OM has a very talented squad which, on its day, can perform at a very high level.

The Italian coach’s track record of transforming teams, combined with a squad that is both revamped and strategically reinforced, sets the stage for an exciting campaign.

OM finished eighth last season, but were runners-up in 2021/2022 and third the following season.

For Marseille’s supporters, the new campaign brings hope and the prospect of a team capable of rediscovering its competitive edge and reclaiming its place among France’s football elite.