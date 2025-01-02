Back Everton’s Scoring Woes to Continue Despite Friedkin Takeover

Scoring goals has been an ongoing issue for Everton in recent years, and it seems likely to continue hindering them as they battle against relegation.

The Friedkin Group have struck a deal to take over Everton football club with long-term ambitions, but there are issues to tackle in the campaign.

Lofty Ambitions Will Have to Wait

Everton were competing in the Europa League as recently as 2017/18, but recent seasons have been a struggle for survival. They finished 15th last term, which is their highest league finish since the 2020/21 season. The Toffees had four managers during that time, and all of them struggled to propel the team up the table.

The Friedkin Group were optimistic in their takeover statement. They are keen to lead Everton into an exciting era both on and off the pitch. With the new stadium almost finished, it truly is a new era for Everton. However, with the club constrained by the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules in the transfer market, it may take a while before the Toffees have a team worthy of their new world-class home.

Dyche’s team are just three points above the relegation zone ahead of their trip to Bournemouth. There is no quick fix for the new owners, and the stats point to some interesting betting angles for Everton’s upcoming fixtures.

Attacking Woes Persist at Everton

Everton’s struggles have largely stemmed from a lack of attacking firepower. Sean Dyche took over the club in January 2023, steering the club away from relegation, but he has been unable to make them a proficient attacking outfit. The club have been unable to climb up the Premier League table as a result.

The Toffees have scored an average of 0.83 goals per game this season, the second-fewest in the Premier League. Southampton, who are marooned at the bottom of the table with just six points, are the only team who have fared worse in front of goal. The absence of a prolific centre-forward means that Everton have underperformed their average expected goals (xG) of 0.98 per game.

This trend has been a problem for a number of years. Since the start of the 2022/23 campaign, Everton have scored an average of 0.95 goals per Premier League game. Sheffield United, Ipswich and Southampton are the only teams with a worse strike rate, and none of them, except for these three, have been present in the top flight for all three of those seasons.

Everton’s next match is away to Bournemouth. The Cherries have the 6th best xGA in the division, with 1.27 per game on average. They also kept a clean sheet in their last home match. The Toffees, on the other hand, have failed to score in four of their last five away games.

Sean Dyche’s side then face Aston Villa at Goodison Park in their next league outing. They have failed to score in the last three occasions they have hosted the Villains. Everton were unable to find the net as they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest in their last game in front of their own fans, and a similar outcome could be on the cards.