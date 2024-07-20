Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew Predictions: Eventual Away Win

Columbus Crew have lost just three of their 22 MLS games so far this season and travel to fourth-bottom Atlanta seeking another big three points.

+

Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew

Columbus Crew to win @2.25 on Parimatch , representing a 44%-48% chance of Columbus beating Atlanta.

, representing a 44%-48% chance of Columbus beating Atlanta. Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals @1.70 on Parimatch , representing a 59% chance of both teams scoring and the game ending with three or more goals scored.

, representing a 59% chance of both teams scoring and the game ending with three or more goals scored. Atlanta United/Draw 1st Half Double Chance @1.47 on Parimatch, representing a 68% chance of Atlanta leading or the match being tied at half-time.

Columbus Crew are the more consistent and dependable of the two teams in this upcoming encounter, which is why we expect to see them win 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

A quick glance at the Eastern Conference standings shows clear daylight between Atlanta United and Columbus Crew. The visitors are in 3rd place, 15 points clear of 12th-placed Atlanta.

Atlanta have won just six of their 24 MLS games so far this season, with only their modest home form keeping United off the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Despite only averaging 1.25 points per game on home turf, Atlanta still have a +4 goal difference, which underlines their attack-minded approach. However, this may have been stunted by the recent sale of Thiago Almada.

As for Columbus Crew, their 2024 MLS metrics position them as one of the serious contenders for this year’s MLS Cup. Away from home, they average 1.91 points per game and have a +12 goal difference.

Columbus tend to score more on the road than they do at Lower.com Field, averaging 2.27 goals at present. Their miserly defence is most effective at home though, as they have shipped 1.18 goals per away game this season.

Probable Lineups for Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew

The probable lineup for Atlanta United in 4-2-3-1:

Guzan; Lennon, Hernandez, Williams, Abram, Slisz, Muyumba, McCarty, Lobzhanidze, Silva, Rios

The probable lineup for Columbus Crew in 3-4-2-1:

Hagen; Moreira, Armundsen, Camacho, Farsi, Arfsten, Zawadzki, Nagbe, Ramirez, Rossi, Hernandez

Columbus seem a safe bet due to their goal output and defensive line

Columbus have averaged almost two points per game in their opening 22 games of the 2024 MLS season. With 46 goals to their name, they are the second-highest scorers in the Eastern Conference.

Looking at their defensive data, Columbus have the meanest backline by a considerable margin. They’ve conceded just 20 goals in 22 games.

Columbus have been more productive on the road than on home turf, averaging 2.27 goals scored per away game compared with 1.91 goals scored per game at home.

Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew Tip 1: Columbus Crew to win @ 2.25 with Parimatch

Atlanta’s strikeforce is likely to make a breakthrough

Despite Atlanta sitting 18 points shy of Columbus, their front line has been relatively productive. They’ve averaged 1.92 goals scored per game at home, so there’s every chance they can give Columbus a test.

Atlanta have only failed to score in 8% of their home games, with both teams scoring in 75% of their fixtures at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew Tip 2: Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.70 with Parimatch

Don’t expect the hosts to lie down in the opening 45 minutes

Although Atlanta have lost 42% of their home games this season, they have made it difficult for visitors from minute one. In fact, they’ve only been behind at half-time in 8% of their home games.

Given that Columbus have only been ahead at the interval in 36% of their road games, odds of 1.70 for the game to be tied or led by Atlanta at half-time seem very generous.