Arsenal vs Manchester United Predictions: Jesus Scores as Gunners Win

Our football expert provides their predictions for Arsenal vs Manchester United, as the teams prepare to face off in the FA Cup at 7.30 PM on Sunday.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Arsenal vs Manchester United

Arsenal to win with odds of 1.71 on Parimatch , equating to a 59% chance of the home side winning.

, equating to a 59% chance of the home side winning. Gabriel Jesus to score with odds of 3.10 on Parimatch , indicating a 32% chance of the Brazilian forward scoring.

, indicating a 32% chance of the Brazilian forward scoring. Both teams to score with odds of 1.75 on Parimatch, representing a 57% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Arsenal can record a narrow 2-1 win over Manchester United.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Arsenal host Manchester United at the Emirates as they aim to bounce back from their midweek defeat.

Mikel Arteta’s side have finished 2nd in the last two Premier League seasons, and they are lagging behind the leaders once again. The Gunners haven’t won silverware since lifting the FA Cup in Arteta’s first season at the club. This competition could be their best chance of a trophy once again after their 2-0 defeat in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final against Newcastle.

The Gunners have been overly reliant on goals from set pieces of late. The injury to Bukayo Saka has compounded this issue, but they were able to rely on set-piece prowess to beat United at this ground in the Premier League.

Ruben Amorim faces the difficult challenge of altering United’s style of play midway through the season. Results were poor over the festive period, leaving the team in the bottom half of the Premier League. However, the draw at Anfield has offered a glimpse of hope for United fans.

Manchester United are the FA Cup holders but face a battle to make it to the fourth round after being handed a tough draw. Momentum is key for Amorim, and a win at the Emirates would certainly be a boost.

Probable Lineups for Arsenal vs Manchester United

The probable lineup for Arsenal in the "system of play."

Raya; Zinchenko, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Jorginho, Merino, Odegaard; Sterling, Jesus, Martinelli

The probable lineup for Manchester United in the "system of play."

Onana; Yoro, Maguire, Martinez; Dalot, Ugarte, Mainoo, Mazraoui; Diallo, Fernandes, Zirkzee

Arsenal Return To Winning Ways at the Emirates

Arsenal squandered chances in front of goal during their defeat to Newcastle. They racked up an xG of 3.76 as Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber both missed great opportunities in front of goal. Arteta’s side are unlikely to be as wasteful again, so we are backing them to win as the first of our Arsenal vs Manchester United predictions.

The Gunners have lost just one of their 15 home matches across all competitions this season. During that run of fixtures, they scored 1.40 more goals per game than their opponents.

The Red Devils showed significant improvement against Liverpool, but their recent form against Arsenal is still cause for concern. They have lost their last four games against the Gunners and failed to pose a threat to the home side when they played at the Emirates in December. Amorim hopes the improvement he saw against Liverpool continues here, but Arsenal still have the edge.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Bet 1: Arsenal Victory with odds of 1.71 on Parimatch

Jesus to Find the Net

Gabriel Jesus was likely frustrated by not starting the midweek clash against Newcastle, but he is expected to return to the starting 11 for this game. The striker enjoyed a good run of form over the festive period, so we are backing him to score as part of our Arsenal vs Manchester United predictions.

Jesus got back into the team with Kai Havertz struggling to find the net. He has now scored six goals in his last six appearances for Arsenal and has been a constant threat. A lack of goals saw Gabriel lose his place in the team. His average of 0.37 non-penalty xG per 90 played over the last 12 months leaves a lot to be desired, but there are signs that the Brazilian has added more goals to his game.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Bet 2: Gabriel Jesus Anytime Scorer with odds of 3.10 on Parimatch

Both Teams to Score

Since the start of last season, Arsenal have had the best defensive record in the top tier of English football, but we are backing both teams to score in this FA Cup tie.

Manchester United were brave in their 2-2 draw at Anfield last weekend. They troubled the Liverpool defence, who have conceded the fewest goals in this campaign. The game also showed how much Amorim can improve the team if given a full week on the training pitch. They now have ample time to prepare once again.

Arsenal have kept just one clean sheet in their last six competitive matches. They have also conceded in five of their last six meetings with Manchester United at the Emirates.

With United keen to build some momentum, we should see an end-to-end clash with both teams showing plenty of attacking impetus. Arsenal deserve their favourites tag, but it’s not an easy assignment.