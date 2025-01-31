Arsenal vs Manchester City Predictions: Showdown at the Emirates

With a six-point lead over the visitors in the Premier League table, Arsenal host Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

+

Arsenal vs Manchester City Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Arsenal vs Manchester City

Manchester City to win or draw at odds of 1.77 on Stake , equating to a 56.5% implied probability.

, equating to a 56.5% implied probability. Manchester City to score over 1.5 goals at odds of 2.62 on Stake , indicating a 38.2% implied probability.

, indicating a 38.2% implied probability. Omar Marmoush to score anytime at odds of 4.20 on Stake, representing a 23.8% implied probability.

Manchester City are predicted to beat Arsenal 2-1 this weekend.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The Emirates Stadium is the venue for Arsenal and Manchester City’s Sunday afternoon showdown.

Arsenal, trailing Liverpool by six points with Liverpool having a game in hand, cannot afford to lose any points in this match. Mikel Arteta’s team have drawn two of their last four in the Premier League and have spent more time focused on refereeing decisions than results.

Injuries remain a problem for the Gunners, too. Bukayo Saka remains sidelined, though Martin Odegaard should be available after an illness. Myles Lewis-Skelly’s suspension was also overturned after his red card away to Wolves last weekend.

Despite the worst run of form in Pep Guardiola’s managerial career earlier this season, Manchester City are only six points behind Arsenal. City have won four out of five in the league after outclassing Chelsea at the Etihad last Saturday.

Although Guardiola’s team is not as dominant as the treble-winning side from a few years back, their attack remains formidable. It’s hard to bet against them when it comes to making Arsenal vs Manchester City predictions.

Probable Lineups for Arsenal vs Manchester City

Arsenal probable XI:

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Partey, Rice, Odegaard; Martinelli, Havertz, Trossard.

Manchester City probable XI:

Ederson; Nunes, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol; Gundogan, Kovacic; Silva, De Bruyne, Marmoush; Haaland.

Value on Visitors

How often have Manchester City been 1.77 to avoid defeat in the Pep Guardiola era? This price is too long to turn down, even with City slipping up repeatedly in the first few months of this Premier League campaign.

City are unbeaten in their last six Premier League matches. Prior to facing Girona in the Champions League, Arsenal have only won three of their last six across all competitions.

The Gunners failed to beat Newcastle, Manchester United, and Aston Villa at home in January.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Bet 1: Manchester City to win or draw at odds of 1.77 on Stake

In-Form City Attack

Manchester City have scored over 1.5 goals in every match since their draw with Everton on Boxing Day. Arsenal have only kept two clean sheets in their last eight matches at the time of writing, which came against Dinamo Zagreb and a struggling Wolves side.

Mikel Arteta is known for being cautious in big matches. His side have been resolute defensively and forced tight matches. A draw isn’t enough for them here, though, so they will have to be more positive.

City were scintillating in attack against Chelsea last weekend. We fancy their chances of scoring over 1.5 on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Bet 2: Manchester City to score over 1.5 goals at odds of 2.62 on Stake

New Boy Stars

Two shots and 0.1 expected goals only tells part of the story from Omar Marmoush’s Manchester City debut. He had an immediate impact for his new club, with his movement causing consistent problems for Chelsea’s defence.

Marmoush had 18 shots over his last three matches for Eintracht Frankfurt. Furthermore, he’s already scored 19 times this season.

Producing 0.55 expected goals per 90 minutes for Frankfurt and shining on his City debut, Marmoush to find the net had to be among our Arsenal vs Manchester City predictions.